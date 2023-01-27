Read full article on original website
A former five-star quarterback in the transfer portal has found his next home. Former Washington QB Sam Huard announced Monday on social media that he will transfer to Cal Poly. Over the last two seasons, Huard played in five games for the Huskies, completing 54.5% of his (24-of-44) while passing for 265 yards with one passing touchdown and four interceptions.
Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he'd be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State. In a statement Goede ...
A top defensive recruit in the 2023 class has narrowed his list of schools down to two. According to Brad Crawford of 247Sports, five-star edge rusher Nyckoles Harbor has cut his list down to South Carolina and Oregon. If Harbor were to commit to South Carolina, it would be the ...
Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, is transferring to Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle for his senior year of high school. This will be Raiola's third high school after transferring from Burleson (Texas) to Chandler (Ariz.), where he spent the 2022 season. Through two seasons at ...
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
The Indianapolis Colts are still without a head coach but that may not last much longer. They're continuing their second interviews this week after Jeff Saturday had one last week and the next person they're bringing is Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also ...
There is no off-season in college football as recruiting and the transfer portal are in full swing, and once again an Ohio State player has found a new home. After entering the transfer portal, former walk-on wide receiver, Austin Kutscher, announced his intentions to enroll at another Big Ten school, Iowa.
Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
The Denver Broncos have been aggressive this offseason in pursuing a big name for their head coach vacancy, but yet another top candidate has reportedly turned them down. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is now free to negotiate with other teams after the Niners lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship... The post Broncos turned down by another top head coach candidate? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Offensive lineman prospect Clinton Barlow has announced his commitment to the University of Georgia
Several names are under consideration for the open Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator job. One big name emerged as an interview candidate on Monday. According to reports, the Tide will interview Washington Huskies, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Huskies had the No. 2 offense in the country in 2022, averaging 516.2 yards per game. The Read more... The post Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
A longtime commit will land with the Trojans, per 247Sports.com
With National Signing Day coming up this week, we can expect a busy news cycle in the recruiting world. While we wait to hear from elite undecided players like Nyckoles Harbor, many other young athletes have already made their decisions. Over the weekend Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, Penn State and Clemson all picked up commitments from four-star recruits.
A five-star athlete at the top of Michigan's wish-list is set to announce his decision in a matter of days.
Georgia appears in the lead for five-star tight end Duce Robinson but if he delays his signing as rumored, the Bulldogs could be in danger of losing out. Most of the top players in college football have already signed during the window or committed with National Signing Day approaching. Duce Robinson is an exception.
The Godfather of Recruiting, Mike Farrell, drops his final rankings for the 2023 QB class.
On Tuesday, the Houston Texans officially agreed to terms to hire 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as the organizations new head coach. The two sides reportedly inked a six-year contract that will in theory allow Ryans some flexibility to build his culture and put together a competent ...
The Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place Feb. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. EST and the contest will be televised by NFL Network. The 2023 NFL draft will take place April 27-29 in the plaza outside of Union Station in...
LAS VEGAS -- The New England Patriots, led by receivers coach Troy Brown, wrapped up their third practice session at the East-West Shrine Bowl in the cold and wet Fertitta Complex at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Brown stood in front of the microphone, exasperated after a difficult offensive performance...
Size counts for a lot when it comes to offensive linemen. Given that, former Ohio State Buckeyes right tackle Dawand Jones has even more going for him than anyone knew headed into the 2023 NFL Draft. Jones was in Mobile, Alabama, Sunday taking part in activities for the upcoming Senior Bowl on Feb. 4. One Read more... The post Prime NFL prospect wows fans with historic size appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
