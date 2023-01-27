ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Former five-star QB makes big transfer move

A former five-star quarterback in the transfer portal has found his next home. Former Washington QB Sam Huard announced Monday on social media that he will transfer to Cal Poly. Over the last two seasons, Huard played in five games for the Huskies, completing 54.5% of his (24-of-44) while passing for 265 yards with one passing touchdown and four interceptions.
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Decision

Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he'd be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State.  In a statement Goede ...
Report: Top 2023 Uncommitted Recruit Down To 2 Schools

A top defensive recruit in the 2023 class has narrowed his list of schools down to two.  According to Brad Crawford of 247Sports, five-star edge rusher Nyckoles Harbor has cut his list down to South Carolina and Oregon.  If Harbor were to commit to South Carolina, it would be the ...
No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola Makes Notable Transfer Decision

Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, is transferring to Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle for his senior year of high school. This will be Raiola's third high school after transferring from Burleson (Texas) to Chandler (Ariz.), where he spent the 2022 season. Through two seasons at ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Broncos turned down by another top head coach candidate?

The Denver Broncos have been aggressive this offseason in pursuing a big name for their head coach vacancy, but yet another top candidate has reportedly turned them down. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is now free to negotiate with other teams after the Niners lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship... The post Broncos turned down by another top head coach candidate? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate

Several names are under consideration for the open Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator job. One big name emerged as an interview candidate on Monday. According to reports, the Tide will interview Washington Huskies, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Huskies had the No. 2 offense in the country in 2022, averaging 516.2 yards per game. The Read more... The post Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Texans Made NFL History With Coaching Hire Today

On Tuesday, the Houston Texans officially agreed to terms to hire 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as the organizations new head coach. The two sides reportedly inked a six-year contract that will in theory allow Ryans some flexibility to build his culture and put together a competent ...
Prime NFL prospect wows fans with historic size

Size counts for a lot when it comes to offensive linemen. Given that, former Ohio State Buckeyes right tackle Dawand Jones has even more going for him than anyone knew headed into the 2023 NFL Draft. Jones was in Mobile, Alabama, Sunday taking part in activities for the upcoming Senior Bowl on Feb. 4. One Read more... The post Prime NFL prospect wows fans with historic size appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
