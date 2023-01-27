Read full article on original website
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
atozsports.com
Proof showing the refs’ missed call that helped the Chiefs beat the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs put on another show in the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season. This time, it was the Cheifs who came out on top 23-20 and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons. When the...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Super Bowl Offensive Lines Say for Bears
The Super Bowl teams are being hailed universally as the best teams in the conferences and unless you're from Cincinnati it's difficult to doubt this. The Bears had nothing but praise for the NFC champion Eagles after they faced them and lost 25-20 in a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Trade For Bengals WR Tee Higgins? Dak Help - And Follow the Money
The 2022 Dallas Cowboys receiving room was essentially "CeeDee Lamb or bust'' during the regular season and in the playoffs, a fact that highlights a need for another star receiver at The Star. Names such as Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins have been floated as candidates, but here is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys DL Review: Move Micah & Sign Hankins?
The Dallas Cowboys' defense was one of the better units in the league for the second straight season, and Micah Parsons is of course the central reason for that. The Cowboys had the fourth-best defense in the NFL in terms of points allowed per game (20.1), and their pass rush was a big reason why. Despite a lull in sacks towards the end of the season, Dallas still managed 54 (ranking fourth).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Instant Reaction: Tom Brady is Retiring ‘For Good’
CINCINNATI — Tom Brady is retiring. The NFL legend made the announcement on Wednesday morning. "I'm retiring. For good," Brady said in a 53-second video. "Thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me." Brady held back tears as he made the announcement from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3 Reasons Aaron Rodgers Won’t Be Traded to Jets
The Aaron Rodgers to the Jets trade hype has hit a crescendo with the recent hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, recently fired as the Head Coach of the Broncos, served as the Packers’ Offensive Coordinator from 2019-2021. Now he is part of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Shrine Bowl Practice Day 3: Which Players Catching Bill Belichick’s Attention?
LAS VEGAS -- The New England Patriots, led by receivers coach Troy Brown, wrapped up their third practice session at the East-West Shrine Bowl in the cold and wet Fertitta Complex at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Brown stood in front of the microphone, exasperated after a difficult offensive performance...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Byron Young, Defensive Lineman, Alabama Crimson Tide
Byron Young, for the Crimson Tide, showed up in Tuscaloosa and was a part of the team from the very beginning, where he recorded twenty three tackles in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, Selected to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. Trolled LSU head coach Ed Orgeron on Twitter after the Tide’s win over the Tigers in 2020. Young increased his playing time, and in 2021, he played in all fifteen games, with seven starts. Byron Young was the eleventh-ranked defensive end and the seventh-best player in Mississippi, where he resides from Laurel, Mississippi. At West Jones High School, Young had one hundred and twenty five tackles in his career.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Damar Hamlin Calls on LeBron James, Tom Brady to Help Him with His CPR Challenge
On Jan. 2, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. He received an outpour of support from players and fans, and now wants to return the favor to the medical staff that ultimately saved his life. Hamlin recently announced...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Unsung Hero’ Kearse to Surgery: ‘I Gave It Everything’
FRISCO - If the Dallas Cowboys were a movie, the leading man is obviously quarterback Dak Prescott, with a large cast of main characters that include receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Ezekiel Elliott. But as the credits roll on, which player would earn the spotlight as...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers Fan Favorite Rich Hill Throws MLB Under the Bus Over Ever-Changing Baseball
Though Major League Baseball may pride itself in its authenticity, there is one aspect in particular that does not align with the MLB’s aim to preserve the game in the most genuine way possible. When it comes to the actual baseballs that are used in the game, there seems to be a lack of consistency.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins Get Good Cap News, But Work Remains
The Miami Dolphins still are going to have a lot of work to do to get reshape their roster this offseason with their salary-cap constraints, but they did get some good news in that department Monday. NFL teams were informed Monday, per multiple reports, that the salary cap for 2023...
