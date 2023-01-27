Byron Young, for the Crimson Tide, showed up in Tuscaloosa and was a part of the team from the very beginning, where he recorded twenty three tackles in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, Selected to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. Trolled LSU head coach Ed Orgeron on Twitter after the Tide’s win over the Tigers in 2020. Young increased his playing time, and in 2021, he played in all fifteen games, with seven starts. Byron Young was the eleventh-ranked defensive end and the seventh-best player in Mississippi, where he resides from Laurel, Mississippi. At West Jones High School, Young had one hundred and twenty five tackles in his career.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO