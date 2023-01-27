ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Collegiate Times

Grant Basile wins ACC Player of the Week

As Virginia Tech men’s basketball rides its first winning streak in over a month, Hokies forward Grant Basile has been recognized for his contributions to that success, being named ACC Player of the Week. Basile, the Pewaukee, Wis. native and former Wright State standout, has averaged 24.5 points, eight...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Collegiate Times

Hokies go 1–1 on road trip to Norfolk, Virginia

The Virginia Tech men’s tennis team (3–0) continued their hot start to the season on Friday night, beating Old Dominion (3–2) 4–2 in Norfolk. The action started as the two teams contended in doubles, where the Hokies were able to score the first point of the night. Ryan Fishback and Jordan Chrysostom won 7–5 on court one, and the Hokies sealed the deal when Matt Harper and Alberto Orso won a tiebreaker to win 7–6 on court three. The Hokies held a 1–0 lead heading into singles action.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

NC State basketball: Latest Bracketology projections on Jan. 29

RALEIGH, NC -- It's been a rollercoaster past couple weeks for Kevin Keatts and the NC State basketball team. From Terquavion Smith's scary injury against Carolina, to the emphatic comeback against Wake Forest this past Saturday, through it all NC State finished the month of January with a 6-1 record. That marked the best record in the month of January for the Wolfpack since the 1988-1989 season where the Wolfpack compiled an 8-1 record.
RALEIGH, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis confident that RJ Davis will play against Pitt

The Tar Heels had a good amount of time off after their tough battle against Syracuse, but things will pick back up when they face off against Pitt this Wednesday. The big question that hovered over this game is whether or not RJ Davis, who took quite a shot to the face near the end of the game against the Orange, would get to play against the Panthers.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chronicle

Tenting in K-Ville: Paying for the Duke-UNC men's basketball game, not with money, but your well-being

Feb. 25, 2022. 9 p.m. Durham, N.C. It is 33 degrees on the weekend before Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game against North Carolina. Hundreds of Duke students stand outside of the beloved Cameron Indoor Stadium, celebrating the beginning of the last night of the 2022 tenting season. The air reeks of alcohol and vomit, and there are clear signs of exhaustion on the faces of all who have survived the tenting season.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Wake Forest on Tuesday

Duke will head back home on Tuesday night to defend their undefeated record on Coach K Court this season, coming off one of their most complete road games of the season in a 43-point win over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. Jon Scheyer's team has only won back-to-back games once since December 10th, but they have a good shot to do that when they host Wake Forest on Tuesday night.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Former Duke guard doing big things at Northwestern

Chris Collins, now in his 10th season as head coach at Northwestern, guided the Wildcats to their first NCAA Tournament bid in program history in 2017. But the Duke basketball alum, who played four seasons as a Blue Devil and spent 13 years as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski, hasn't posted a ...
EVANSTON, IL
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer changes starting lineup at Georgia Tech

First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer had rolled out the same starting five in five straight games, with the squad going 3-2 in that span. But freshman forward Dariq Whitehead, who drew starts in all five of those games, is now out of commission for the unranked Blue Devils (14-6, ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils right ship against Yellow Jackets

A loss on Saturday would have bordered on a Duke basketball disaster. But the unranked Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) bounced back from Monday's 78-75 loss at the Virginia Tech Hokies and left Atlanta with an 86-43 victory over the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-13, 1-10 ACC), who have ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Another positive sign for Dariq Whitehead status

Before Friday, the last picture most Duke basketball fans had of injured freshman Dariq Whitehead was of him standing behind the bench in crutches watching the final minutes of the Blue Devils' 78-75 loss at Virginia Tech on Monday night. RELATED: NIT becomes a real possibility for Blue Devils He ...
DURHAM, NC
WSET

Martinsville High School sets basketball spectator limit after on-court brawl

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There is a new restriction for fans wanting to attend a Martinsville High School boys' basketball game. MHS principal Dr. Aji Dixon said in a letter, "beginning Friday, January 27, 2023, we will allow 300 spectators into the Martinsville gymnasium during boys’ basketball games. The basketball players, coaches, and school officials do not count as spectators. Tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis beginning at 5:00 p.m."
MARTINSVILLE, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?

Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
ROANOKE, VA
allnurses.com

Duke University Hospital New Grad

Hi, everyone! I'm a new grad nurse, and I'm considering applying to Duke University Hospital's new grad residency program. Does anyone have any input on this program? How is the orientation? Are new grads well-trained? Would love any opinions, as I would be moving from California...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham Charter School receives national recognition

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A charter school in Durham is celebrating a big honor. Several years ago, the school was at risk of being shut down for poor academic performance and now it’s earned a national award. Students at Durham Charter School have lots of reasons to be...

