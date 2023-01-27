Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot downCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby BoomersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Collegiate Times
Grant Basile wins ACC Player of the Week
As Virginia Tech men’s basketball rides its first winning streak in over a month, Hokies forward Grant Basile has been recognized for his contributions to that success, being named ACC Player of the Week. Basile, the Pewaukee, Wis. native and former Wright State standout, has averaged 24.5 points, eight...
Collegiate Times
Hokies go 1–1 on road trip to Norfolk, Virginia
The Virginia Tech men’s tennis team (3–0) continued their hot start to the season on Friday night, beating Old Dominion (3–2) 4–2 in Norfolk. The action started as the two teams contended in doubles, where the Hokies were able to score the first point of the night. Ryan Fishback and Jordan Chrysostom won 7–5 on court one, and the Hokies sealed the deal when Matt Harper and Alberto Orso won a tiebreaker to win 7–6 on court three. The Hokies held a 1–0 lead heading into singles action.
NC State basketball: Latest Bracketology projections on Jan. 29
RALEIGH, NC -- It's been a rollercoaster past couple weeks for Kevin Keatts and the NC State basketball team. From Terquavion Smith's scary injury against Carolina, to the emphatic comeback against Wake Forest this past Saturday, through it all NC State finished the month of January with a 6-1 record. That marked the best record in the month of January for the Wolfpack since the 1988-1989 season where the Wolfpack compiled an 8-1 record.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis confident that RJ Davis will play against Pitt
The Tar Heels had a good amount of time off after their tough battle against Syracuse, but things will pick back up when they face off against Pitt this Wednesday. The big question that hovered over this game is whether or not RJ Davis, who took quite a shot to the face near the end of the game against the Orange, would get to play against the Panthers.
Chronicle
Tenting in K-Ville: Paying for the Duke-UNC men's basketball game, not with money, but your well-being
Feb. 25, 2022. 9 p.m. Durham, N.C. It is 33 degrees on the weekend before Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game against North Carolina. Hundreds of Duke students stand outside of the beloved Cameron Indoor Stadium, celebrating the beginning of the last night of the 2022 tenting season. The air reeks of alcohol and vomit, and there are clear signs of exhaustion on the faces of all who have survived the tenting season.
No. 16 Duke locked down by No. 24 Florida State, 70-57
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Makayl Timpson scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and three steals and No. 24 Florida State smothered No. 16 Duke 70-57 on Sunday on a day the Seminoles honored long-time coach Sue Semrau. Despite making 9 of 15 shots in the last six minutes, the Blue...
How to Watch: Duke vs Wake Forest on Tuesday
Duke will head back home on Tuesday night to defend their undefeated record on Coach K Court this season, coming off one of their most complete road games of the season in a 43-point win over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. Jon Scheyer's team has only won back-to-back games once since December 10th, but they have a good shot to do that when they host Wake Forest on Tuesday night.
Former Duke guard doing big things at Northwestern
Chris Collins, now in his 10th season as head coach at Northwestern, guided the Wildcats to their first NCAA Tournament bid in program history in 2017. But the Duke basketball alum, who played four seasons as a Blue Devil and spent 13 years as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski, hasn't posted a ...
Jon Scheyer changes starting lineup at Georgia Tech
First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer had rolled out the same starting five in five straight games, with the squad going 3-2 in that span. But freshman forward Dariq Whitehead, who drew starts in all five of those games, is now out of commission for the unranked Blue Devils (14-6, ...
Blue Devils right ship against Yellow Jackets
A loss on Saturday would have bordered on a Duke basketball disaster. But the unranked Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) bounced back from Monday's 78-75 loss at the Virginia Tech Hokies and left Atlanta with an 86-43 victory over the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-13, 1-10 ACC), who have ...
Another positive sign for Dariq Whitehead status
Before Friday, the last picture most Duke basketball fans had of injured freshman Dariq Whitehead was of him standing behind the bench in crutches watching the final minutes of the Blue Devils' 78-75 loss at Virginia Tech on Monday night. RELATED: NIT becomes a real possibility for Blue Devils He ...
ACC Panic Room: Burns star of Pack's season; Previewing UNC vs. Duke
Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies look back at NC State's important win at Wake Forest, Mike Brey's retirement from Notre Dame, and look ahead to North Carolina's trip to Duke.
WSET
Martinsville High School sets basketball spectator limit after on-court brawl
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There is a new restriction for fans wanting to attend a Martinsville High School boys' basketball game. MHS principal Dr. Aji Dixon said in a letter, "beginning Friday, January 27, 2023, we will allow 300 spectators into the Martinsville gymnasium during boys’ basketball games. The basketball players, coaches, and school officials do not count as spectators. Tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis beginning at 5:00 p.m."
earnthenecklace.com
Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?
Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
allnurses.com
Duke University Hospital New Grad
Hi, everyone! I'm a new grad nurse, and I'm considering applying to Duke University Hospital's new grad residency program. Does anyone have any input on this program? How is the orientation? Are new grads well-trained? Would love any opinions, as I would be moving from California...
Cary Gears Up for Wild Nights with the Arrival of PBR Cowboy Bar and Sports & Social at Fenton
Cary, NC is getting two new additions to its growing nightlife scene. On Thursday, February 9th, the upscale mixed-use development Fenton will welcome the opening of PBR Cowboy Bar and Sports & Social.
North Carolina police chief speaks to group about Tyre Nichols death
The chief spoke to new and existing members of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People (DCABP).
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late January 29, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on January 29, 2023.
At least a dozen HBCUs participate in first Bull City in Black event
Several hundred students and families filled Durham's Emily K Center to learn more about Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
cbs17
Durham Charter School receives national recognition
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A charter school in Durham is celebrating a big honor. Several years ago, the school was at risk of being shut down for poor academic performance and now it’s earned a national award. Students at Durham Charter School have lots of reasons to be...
