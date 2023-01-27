KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fire likely destroyed a former Mexican restaurant and market on Lonas Drive overnight, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. The first 911 call came in around 2:55 a.m. The caller reported that flames were coming from the roof of a building at 4329 Lonas Drive, KFD said.

