Indiana fugitive in custody after Blount County chase ends in mud
An Indiana man is under arrest after U.S. Marshals say he shot a family member twice and fled to Tennessee.
Silver Alert canceled after missing 87-year-old Knoxville man found safe in Kingsport
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update: The Knoxville Police Department said Jack Hartgrove has been found safe in Kingsport. The Knoxville Police Department said a Silver Alert has been issued for an 87-year-old man with dementia who disappeared Tuesday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert Tuesday night after KPD...
Father travels from South Carolina to comfort daughter after fatal Luttrell fire
A father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee trying to get some answers.
WATE
Sevierville Police looking for suspect in theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an overnight theft at the Great Smokies Flea Market in Kodak. During the overnight hours of Jan. 17, a suspect stole about $2,000 worth of merchandise from various vendors...
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Maryville boy
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson on behalf of the Maryville Police Department. Rogerson, 8, is described as standing four feet tall, weighing 72 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday in Maryville wearing grey shorts, […]
Man dead after car crashes into pillar on I-40 in Knoxville
A man is dead after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.
WATE
Parking lot shooting leaves one man injured in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was injured after a shooting at a West Knoxville apartment complex Monday night, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said officers responded to Parkwest Medical Center around 9 p.m. after a man drove himself to get treatment for his injuries.
WATE
4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house fire
The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee to try to get some answers. 4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house …. The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire...
KPD: Man killed after crashing into bridge pillar on I-40 entrance ramp
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man died Tuesday after police said he crashed his car into a concrete pillar in West Knoxville. The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to a crash on the entrance ramp to Interstate 40 East from Bridgedale Drive around 4:40 p.m. Police said a red...
wvlt.tv
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office to hold anniversary memorial for killed sergeant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday will mark one year since Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Chris Jenkins was killed in the line of duty. To honor him, the sheriff’s office is planning to hold a memorial service open to the entire community. Previous Coverage: ‘We are devastated’ |...
wvlt.tv
Honda Civic, tractor trailer involved in crash on I-40 East, KPD says
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two drivers have minor injuries following crash on I-40 East late Monday night, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. A Honda Civic was reportedly rear-ended by a tractor trailer near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit. The crash closed two lanes while...
Nearly 100 citations issued in East Tennessee cockfighting raid
Following a tip by an animal welfare group, the Union County Sheriff's Office raided a cockfighting derby over the weekend and cited nearly 100 people.
Morgan County inmate pleads guilty to stabbing prison guard
An inmate in Morgan County has pleaded guilty after attacking a correctional officer according to the 9th Judicial District Attorney General.
4 children identified in fatal Union County house fire
TBI officials say there were "multiple fatalities" in a residential fire in Union County Sunday afternoon.
Rural King shooting suspect to potentially face felony murder charge as case heads to grand jury
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The man accused in the December death of a Rural King employee could face a felony murder charge. 18-year-old Larry McBee, Jr. appeared in Knox County General Sessions Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday. During the hearing, the state asked to upgrade McBee's second-degree murder...
KFD: Former Mexican restaurant, market possibly destroyed after overnight fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fire likely destroyed a former Mexican restaurant and market on Lonas Drive overnight, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. The first 911 call came in around 2:55 a.m. The caller reported that flames were coming from the roof of a building at 4329 Lonas Drive, KFD said.
Knoxville elderly woman with multiple health concerns found
Law enforcement is searching for a missing elderly woman who reportedly walked out of a facility.
indherald.com
Oneida man in critical condition after crashing into Dollar General
ONEIDA | An Oneida man is in critical condition after his vehicle plowed into the Dollar General store Monday afternoon. Robert Baird, 57, of Oneida, was rushed to Big South Fork Medical Center following the accident, which occurred shortly before 4pm Monday afternoon. According to a report, Baird’s GMC Envoy...
WBIR
KPD: Large fight with teens at West Town Mall
Knoxville Police broke up a fight involving a large group of kids at West Town Mall. KPD said the fight broke out Saturday night near the Regal Cinemas.
Program at Anderson Co. Jail gives inmates range of classes aimed at reducing recidivism
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Detention Center is the first in Tennessee to try out a new state program in an effort to lower the recidivism rate. The jail said that up to 45% of inmates released from behind its bars usually end up returning. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they hope the new program will help reduce those recidivism rates.
WBIR
