Sophie Hansson Downs Ruta Meilutyte Record En Route To Euro Meet Gold
LCM (50m) The 2023 Luxembourg Euro Meet concluded tonight from Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque, but not before Irishman Daniel Wiffen put on another display of distance freestyle prowess. The 21-year-old clocked a time of 3:50.24 to clinch the men’s 400m free victory, following up on his 1500m...
Sarah Sjostrom, Lars Frolander Will Compete in Sweden’s “Superstars” Competition
Olympic gold medal winning swimmer Sarah Sjostrom will compete on the upcoming season of the television show Superstars, which sees athletes from different sports compete. Archive photo via Mine Kasapoglu, arena. Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Sarah Sjostrom and six-time Olympic swimmer Lars Frolander will appear on Season 7 of the...
British Stars Entered In Southport Olympic Prep Meet
LCM (50m) The sizable British squad attending a training camp down under is hitting a long course meet this weekend. The likes of Adam Peaty, James Guy, Tom Dean, Freya Anderson and Anna Hopkin are among the contingent headed to the Southport Olympic Prep Meet at the Gold Coast Aquatic Center, the site of the Brits’ training camp.
U.S. Paralympic Swimming Names 39 Athletes to 2023 National Team
Paralympic medalist Jessica Long highlights the 2023 National Team after taking a break this summer in preparation for Paris. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. U.S. Paralympics Swimming has named their 39-person roster for the 2023 National Team. Of the 39 athletes, 37 are returners from 2022. Athletes must...
SwimSwam’s Top 100 For 2023: Men’s #30-21
Tom Dean took on a massive workload in 2022 and it paid off as he won 14 medals across the World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. After the action-packed year that was 2022, we’re gearing up for another exciting year over here at...
LA28 Paralympic Games Initial Program To Feature 22 Sports
The 22 sports included in the initial sport programme of the LA28 Paralympic Games showcase the diversity of the Paralympic Movement. Archive photo via IPC. Following an extensive International Federation application and review process, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Governing Board has approved 22 sports for inclusion in the LA28 Paralympic Games.
IOC Rejects “Defamatory” Criticism From Ukraine Regarding Potential Russian Participation In Paris
The International Olympic Committee rejected accusations that by considering allowing Russians to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics it was promoting the war. Archive photo via OIS/Joel Marklund. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) vehemently rejected criticism from Ukrainian officials Monday after being accused of promoting the war in Russia following...
Peaty & Hopkin Among Brits Training On Australia’s Gold Coast
British Olympic champion Adam Peaty is spending time down under, taking on a training camp on the Gold Coast before his next meet. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. With the 2023 Long Course World Championships set for July, nations around the world are already beginning their journeys toward qualification.
Guaynan SC Worlds Qualifier Raekwon Noel Swims 49.62 100 Fly PB At SJISA Coaches Invite
SCY (25 yards) Gloucester County Institute Of Technology, Deptford, New Jersey. Last weekend, the Division B rendition of the 2023 SJISA coaches’ invite took place, featuring some of the top high school teams from Southern New Jersey. One of the big highlights of the meet was Highland High School...
World Aquatics Will Open Centre of Excellence and Regional Office in Bahrain
The new World Aquatics Centre of Excellence in Bahrain is the organization's fifth such center, and first in the Middle East. Archive photo via World Aquatics. World Aquatics (formerly FINA) has announced that they will open a new centre of excellence for aquatic sports and a regional office in Bahrain.
Taking Five with Cate Campbell – The Art of Rest and Recovery
The eight-time Olympic medalist shares her top five tips for recovery, a key in why she's found continued success atop the sport since 2008. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Courtesy: Eney Jones. “When you rest, you catch your breath and it holds you up, like water wings…”. Anne...
