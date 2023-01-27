Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath
The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal
Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
Sports World Saddened By The Hulk Hogan Announcement
It was recently revealed by Kurt Angle that WWE legend Hulk Hogan is dealing with serious side effects from back surgery. Hogan had the nerves cut from his lower body, according to Angle. As a result, he must now walk with a cane. "[He] had the nerves cut from his lower body," Angle ...
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Actions At Royal Rumble, Top 10 Reigns Title Defenses
Roman Reigns left Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn decimated in the ring to close out the Royal Rumble, and Reigns reacted to the moment in a new video. As noted, Reigns and The Bloodline laid waste to Zayn after he hit Reigns with a chair to stop a post-match assault on Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to TikTok after the show, as you can see below.
Steve Austin’s wife Kristin Austin
Steve Austin is a legendary WWE wrestler. As he is better known, Stone Cold, is a true icon of the sport, putting his mark on the great Attitude Era of professional wrestling. Despite being officially retired since 2003, Austin has been one of the most popular people connected with both WWE as a company and pro wrestling as a business, as his merchandise can be seen at WWE events all the time. Now, a few years after making his last appearance in a fight, there are rumors of a possible comeback. With that said, let’s look at the one person supporting him most to make that comeback. Let’s talk about Steve Austin’s wife, Kristin Austin.
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Breaks Silence After Jey Uso’s Potential Exit From The Bloodline
The Bloodline, which was known for its close ties and loyalty to family in WWE will never be the same following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The ending of the show witnessed the inner destruction of the most dominant faction of the modern era. Right after Sami Zayn’s big decision and Jey Uso’s rumored exit from the stable, his brother Solo Sikoa broke his silence.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Apologizes For Throwing A Bottle At The Rock's Face
Brandi Rhodes recently tweeted a semi-cryptic reminiscence about a conversation she had with her now-husband Cody Rhodes 11 years ago, before they both left WWE. Brandi didn't expand on her memory but Cody Rhodes did in a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani. "For whatever reason, I was drinking...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Is Not Happy About Dominik Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero Comparisons
Eddie Guerrero’s legacy will live on forever, and many fans have labeled other wrestlers as “the next Latino Heat.” Dominik Mysterio’s new gimmick drew comparisons between Rey Mysterio’s son and Eddie Guerrero. It turns out that Vickie Guerrero isn’t a fan of that kind of talk.
bodyslam.net
Nia Jax Fires Shots At Those Who Ganged Up On Her During Royal Rumble Return
The 36th edition of the WWE Royal Rumble took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio last night. The event featured a total of five matches, with the Women’s Royal Rumble match preceding the main event. Nia Jax made a shocking return as a surprise participant in the Women’s...
ringsidenews.com
WWE’s Current Plan For Alexa Bliss After Cryptic Royal Rumble Angle
Alexa Bliss is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the WWE Women’s division. Her numerous accolades throughout her career have earned Bliss the respect of fans and peers alike. She suffered a crushing loss at the Royal Rumble last night, but it seems that marked the beginning of much bigger things.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes
The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Confirms WWE Hiatus Due To Ruptured Implant
Zelina Vega’s stock has been on a continuous rise ever since she returned to WWE last year. While Vega did have to go on a hiatus again due to injury, she remained relevant on social media thanks to her posts. That being said, Vega has finally confirmed that she had surgery for a ruptured implant last year.
ringsidenews.com
Michelle McCool Says She Wasn’t Lying About Not Getting Called For Royal Rumble Match
Michelle McCool is regarded as one of the pioneers of women’s wrestling, who paved the way for today’s superstars to claim opportunities that she and the locker room back then did not get. The Flawless superstar recently competed in the Royal Rumble match, after initially not being called to participate. However, McCool clarified that it was the WWE Universe who helped her get that opportunity. She also didn’t have a lot of time to get ready for the Royal Rumble.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. At last year’s Bound For Glory event, Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling as the surprise opponent for Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. Dango then once against appeared for IMPACT on...
