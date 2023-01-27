ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Comments / 8

Kristee Castronovo
4d ago

Those who chose to skip the shot for walking papers from Mrs Cuomo are now happily living in the sunshine while the kids went to school and New York's healthcare system went down the toilet ! Now she publicly begs and pleads for their return. She should have thought about the repercussions of that stupid move, because we saw this coming. That's what you get for treating people like they are not intelligent enough to make decisions for their communities ! Her actions proved she was in over her head and she still proving it everyday!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffalohealthyliving.com

Czora Promoted to Chief Nursing Officer at 19 New York Health Care Facilities

BUFFALO, NY – Andrea Czora has been promoted to the position of chief nursing officer at 19 New York-based health care facilities in four portfolios including The McGuire Group, RCA Healthcare Management/Absolut Care, Taconic Health Care and VestraCare. Prior to her appointment, Czora served as regional vice president of the McGuire Group and RCA Healthcare Management/Absolut Care portfolios.
nystateofpolitics.com

New York nursing homes, unions seek Medicaid hike

An increase in funding from the state's health care program for low-income New Yorkers is needed in order to alleviate a severe staffing shortage, a consortium of non-profit facilities and labor unions on Monday urged. The groups, including the powerful health care workers union 1199SEIU and Leading Age New York,...
NEW YORK STATE
Pete Lakeman

Millions of dollars diverted from patient care in nursing homes; rampant understaffing and nonfunctional amenities

Through a maze of “related parties”, a term that describes affiliated corporations, nursing homes managed to come out millions of dollars ahead even at the height of the pandemic. These financial arrangements that are widespread, and legal allows nursing homes to outsource such services as management, staffing, and medical supplies. The law does not demand for the owners to disclose how much they charge above the cost of services.
96.9 WOUR

Changes To Car Inspections Coming In New York?

One of the more tedious tasks of owning a car in New York may get some changes if a bill passes. In New York, all car owners must get and pass a state vehicle inspection every single year. Otherwise, their car is not sup[posed to be on the road. Some states have long terms and less restrictive inspections, but that's how it is in the Empire State. Many people groan at having to have it done and pay the $21, every year. It's something we've all grown used to though.
NEW YORK STATE
wwnytv.com

Clarence R. Evans Jr. “Randy”, 69, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Clarence R. Evans Jr. “Randy”, age 69, passed away on January 28, 2023 at home surrounded by his wife and sisters. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 11th at 2:00 pm at the VFW in Gouverneur with Pastor Jeffrey McIlmath of The Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
96.9 WOUR

Should New York State Ban Food Stamp From Buying Meat And Butter?

Should New York State stop SNAP recipients from buying meat and butter with their benefits? For some reason, food stamps are always a "hot button" issue in New York. Many people feel like no food assistance should be available to people in need, whether they are working poor or can't work. Putting aside the debate over whether economically disadvantaged people should receive help, let's talk about whether the help that they do get should have limits.
wwnytv.com

Stephen B. Lee, 80, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stephen B. Lee, 80, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in Casselberry, Florida. Stephen was born in Lowville on September 26, 1942 the son of the late Anna Mae Strife, the late Miller Lee and stepson of the late Niles Strife. He was a 1960 graduate of Lowville Academy and Central School and Mater Dei College in Ogdensburg. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged after four years of service on May of 1964. Stephen was a truck driver for many years in Casselberry.
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Your Turn: feedback on vet clinic fire, Stefanik & Santos

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three months after flames destroyed a Massena-area veterinary clinic, the owner is taking steps to sue the fire departments that battled the blaze for $4.5 million. He claims they were negligent:. What a slap in the face to the firefighters. Tami French. Wasn’t (the) fire...
MASSENA, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul: Exempt medical malpractice in wrongful death expansion

A proposed compromise by Gov. Kathy Hochul to exempt medical malpractice claims in a measure that is meant to expand New York's wrongful death statute was rejected by state lawmakers hours after it was floated. Hochul made the 11th hour proposal to what has been a hotly contested measure that...
wwnytv.com

Old Stewart’s Shops location in Watertown location sold

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old’s Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown has been sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris was going to take ownership of the building from Stewart’s in December after a new store opened right down the street on the corner of Flower Avenue East and Washington Street.
WATERTOWN, NY
Lite 98.7

Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings

18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy