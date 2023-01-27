Read full article on original website
Kristee Castronovo
4d ago
Those who chose to skip the shot for walking papers from Mrs Cuomo are now happily living in the sunshine while the kids went to school and New York's healthcare system went down the toilet ! Now she publicly begs and pleads for their return. She should have thought about the repercussions of that stupid move, because we saw this coming. That's what you get for treating people like they are not intelligent enough to make decisions for their communities ! Her actions proved she was in over her head and she still proving it everyday!
Nursing home owners drained cash while residents deteriorated, state filings suggest
As the U.S. government debates whether to require higher staffing levels at nursing homes, financial records show some owners routinely push profits to sister companies while residents are neglected.
buffalohealthyliving.com
Czora Promoted to Chief Nursing Officer at 19 New York Health Care Facilities
BUFFALO, NY – Andrea Czora has been promoted to the position of chief nursing officer at 19 New York-based health care facilities in four portfolios including The McGuire Group, RCA Healthcare Management/Absolut Care, Taconic Health Care and VestraCare. Prior to her appointment, Czora served as regional vice president of the McGuire Group and RCA Healthcare Management/Absolut Care portfolios.
wwnytv.com
Local doctors weigh in on moving away from Covid pandemic
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A statement released by the World Health Organization on Monday suggests we may soon be putting the pandemic in the past. Two doctors from Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties back that up. “I think that locally we still have people in the hospital with Covid....
nystateofpolitics.com
New York nursing homes, unions seek Medicaid hike
An increase in funding from the state's health care program for low-income New Yorkers is needed in order to alleviate a severe staffing shortage, a consortium of non-profit facilities and labor unions on Monday urged. The groups, including the powerful health care workers union 1199SEIU and Leading Age New York,...
What Happens After You Die? NY Legalizes Controversial 3rd Option
Until 2023, there have been two options for you in New York when you die: burial or cremation. But now, because of new legislation signed into law by Governor Hochul, there’s a third option for the deceased and their loved ones: having your dead body turned into dirt. It’s...
Health District trains registered nurses to insert nexplanon devices
ALBANY — The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select Registered Nurses to perform Nexplanon insertions. Previously, this service could be provided only by nurse practitioners, physician assistants or physicians. After receiving approval from the manufacturer and the FDA, the health district has expanded the nurse protocol to...
Millions of dollars diverted from patient care in nursing homes; rampant understaffing and nonfunctional amenities
Through a maze of “related parties”, a term that describes affiliated corporations, nursing homes managed to come out millions of dollars ahead even at the height of the pandemic. These financial arrangements that are widespread, and legal allows nursing homes to outsource such services as management, staffing, and medical supplies. The law does not demand for the owners to disclose how much they charge above the cost of services.
Changes To Car Inspections Coming In New York?
One of the more tedious tasks of owning a car in New York may get some changes if a bill passes. In New York, all car owners must get and pass a state vehicle inspection every single year. Otherwise, their car is not sup[posed to be on the road. Some states have long terms and less restrictive inspections, but that's how it is in the Empire State. Many people groan at having to have it done and pay the $21, every year. It's something we've all grown used to though.
wwnytv.com
Clarence R. Evans Jr. “Randy”, 69, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Clarence R. Evans Jr. “Randy”, age 69, passed away on January 28, 2023 at home surrounded by his wife and sisters. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 11th at 2:00 pm at the VFW in Gouverneur with Pastor Jeffrey McIlmath of The Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
The deadline for Governor Hochul to act upon the Grieving Families Act is here
The Last Bill Standing: the deadline for Governor Hochul to act upon the Grieving Families Act is here
Should New York State Ban Food Stamp From Buying Meat And Butter?
Should New York State stop SNAP recipients from buying meat and butter with their benefits? For some reason, food stamps are always a "hot button" issue in New York. Many people feel like no food assistance should be available to people in need, whether they are working poor or can't work. Putting aside the debate over whether economically disadvantaged people should receive help, let's talk about whether the help that they do get should have limits.
Housing costs drive New Yorkers out of state, report finds
A report from the Fiscal Policy Institute found that housing costs are driving New Yorkers out of the state, not high taxes. A fiscal policy group looked at the most common county-to-county moves from New Yorkers and found homes savings far outpace tax relief. [ more › ]
wwnytv.com
Stephen B. Lee, 80, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stephen B. Lee, 80, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in Casselberry, Florida. Stephen was born in Lowville on September 26, 1942 the son of the late Anna Mae Strife, the late Miller Lee and stepson of the late Niles Strife. He was a 1960 graduate of Lowville Academy and Central School and Mater Dei College in Ogdensburg. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged after four years of service on May of 1964. Stephen was a truck driver for many years in Casselberry.
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on vet clinic fire, Stefanik & Santos
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three months after flames destroyed a Massena-area veterinary clinic, the owner is taking steps to sue the fire departments that battled the blaze for $4.5 million. He claims they were negligent:. What a slap in the face to the firefighters. Tami French. Wasn’t (the) fire...
Child Care Vouchers for homeless and low-income NY households: See if your family is eligible for cash assistance
Taking good care of children can be tough, especially if you live in an expensive state like New York. Still, our parents try their best to provide us with all the comforts and luxuries. No matter what, they try to keep us safe and free from tension.
How Many People in New York Applied for Student Loan Forgiveness?
The Biden-Harris administration's student loan forgiveness plan continues to be held up in litigation, but that didn't stop millions of Americans from applying. A new report from the White House breaks down how many people in each state applied for the one-time $10,000 debt relief plan:. In the less than...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul: Exempt medical malpractice in wrongful death expansion
A proposed compromise by Gov. Kathy Hochul to exempt medical malpractice claims in a measure that is meant to expand New York's wrongful death statute was rejected by state lawmakers hours after it was floated. Hochul made the 11th hour proposal to what has been a hotly contested measure that...
Hochul Says Rehiring Unvaccinated Healthcare Workers Is Not the “Right Answer”
Despite the fact that vaccination mandates are being overturned and New York is in the midst of a major healthcare worker shortage, New York Governor Kathy Hochul is standing firm on her stance about vaccinations and employment in the healthcare industry. On Tuesday, January 24, Governor Hochul was in Rochester...
wwnytv.com
Old Stewart’s Shops location in Watertown location sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old’s Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown has been sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris was going to take ownership of the building from Stewart’s in December after a new store opened right down the street on the corner of Flower Avenue East and Washington Street.
Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings
18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
