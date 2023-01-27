Read full article on original website
Brian Snitker’s one-word response to Braves possibly signing Trevor Bauer
Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves will be one of the favorites to win the World Series this upcoming season. In chase of a title, would Snitker approve the Braves signing former CY Young winner Trevor Bauer?. When asked that question, the Braves’ manager had an adamant response. Snitker immediately...
Yankees catcher reveals team’s 4-word reaction to Oswald Peraza after 2022 call-up
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka was impressed with Oswald Peraza’s debut in the major leagues in 2022, even though the 22-year-old shortstop did not get much playing time. “Man, this kid’s pretty good,” Higashioka said, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. Peraza is the 52nd-ranked prospect...
Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger departures
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman knows that the team won’t have an easy time replacing Trea Turner, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger in the 2023 season. After the Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games during the 2022 campaign, one-third of the lineup went elsewhere in free agency. Freddie Freeman acknowledged to reporters Tuesday […] The post Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger departures appeared first on ClutchPoints.
One last-minute move Cardinals must make to round out roster
The St. Louis Cardinals started last season slow, but eventually found their rhythm and pulled away to win the NL Central. The Cardinals ended the 2022 campaign with 93 wins, but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies via a sweep in the NL Wild Card round. The pressure of postseason baseball...
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Shohei Ohtani lands epic new deal after back-to-back historic seasons
Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and New Balance have come to an agreement on a deal, per New Balance on Twitter. Ohtani is a major addition for the company, as he’s emerged as one of the faces of MLB over the past two seasons. He’s currently preparing for another big 2023 campaign with the Angels. New Balance released a statement after landing the superstar.
NHL rumors: Sharks asking price in Timo Meier trade, revealed
The San Jose Sharks are dangling one of the most tantalizing trade assets in all of hockey ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Star winger Timo Meier could very well be offloaded by the Sharks in the near future, and a recent NHL rumor has indicated what the asking price for the 26-year-old will be. According to Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now, the Sharks will be seeking at least three assets in return for Meier in any trade. Additionally, Meier’s projected contract demands were also floating, indicating a pricey deal is on the horizon.
Carlos Correa’s strong take on Twins’ 2023 season after Pablo Lopez trade
Carlos Correa is excited for the 2023 season following the Minnesota Twins’ acquisition of Pablo Lopez. Correa recently opened up on his expectations for the 2023 campaign, per The Athletic’s Dan Hayes. “I feel very confident about where we are right now, especially with our pitching staff,” Carlos Correa said. “We got better this year […] The post Carlos Correa’s strong take on Twins’ 2023 season after Pablo Lopez trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers’ best quarterback options in 2023 after Tom Brady’s retirement, ranked
Tom Brady has shocked the NFL world yet again by announcing his retirement early on Wednesday morning. After a historic 23-season career, Brady has officially decided to hang up his cleats, and he leaves the game as the greatest player the NFL has ever seen for several key reasons. Yet while everyone is focused on Brady, and for good reason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are immediately going to have to plot their next move.
Jeff McNeil drops Mets post-extension truth bomb that fans will absolutely love
The New York Mets and Jeff McNeil recently came to terms on a 4-year, $50 million contract extension. The reigning National League batting champion has become a crucial part of the Mets’ roster in previous seasons. McNeil broke his silence on deciding to sign a contract extension with New York, per SNY on Twitter. “It […] The post Jeff McNeil drops Mets post-extension truth bomb that fans will absolutely love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ new broadcaster cites Vin Scully, Clippers’ Ralph Lawler as inspiration
Los Angeles Dodgers’ new broadcaster Stephen Nelson recently discussed his role with LA. Notably, Nelson cited a few Los Angeles’ greats as his inspiration, including Dodgers’ legend Vin Scully and Los Angeles Clippers’ famed broadcaster Ralph Lawler, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. “It’s a different challenge than I’ve ever had,” Nelson said. “If you grew up […] The post Dodgers’ new broadcaster cites Vin Scully, Clippers’ Ralph Lawler as inspiration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets’ GM reveals player he believes is set to bounce back in 2023
New York Mets’ general manager Billy Eppler recently stated that he believes Darin Ruf can play a big role for the ball club in 2023 despite his struggles last year, via Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. “He’s got a long track record of hitting left-handed pitching,” Eppler said. “He hit left-handed pitching in 2022 and 2021. […] The post Mets’ GM reveals player he believes is set to bounce back in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves eyeing ESPN, SEC Network announcer to replace Chip Caray after Cardinals move
The Atlanta Braves appear to be zeroing in on a play-by-play announcer to replace Chip Caray, now that the broadcaster has left to become the voice of the St. Louis Cardinals. According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, Tom Hart is a top candidate for the Braves to be Chip Caray’s replacement. Hart has been a broadcaster for the SEC Network since 2014, calling college baseball and basketball. Hart has broadcasted select MLB, NBA and college football games for ESPN.
DJ LeMahieu’s potential 2023 role for Yankees, revealed
DJ LeMahieu offers versatility for the New York Yankees without question. He can play first, second, or third base in the infield. But with players such as Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, and Josh Donaldson on the roster, where exactly does LeMahieu fit on this team? MLB Network’s Jon Morosi provided an update on LeMahieu’s potential […] The post DJ LeMahieu’s potential 2023 role for Yankees, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady’s final 2 choices before retirement
After 23 years in the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL. Retiring was one of the two options Brady reportedly had before saying goodbye to the Buccaneers and the NFL. Brady told Tampa Bay he was planning to retire at 6...
Rumor: Michael Wacha’s exact contract demands amid Twins, Orioles links, revealed
The start of spring training is just around the corner, and several veteran starters are still without a contract, including Michael Wacha. The right-handed pitcher has garnered interest from multiple teams for a possible free agent deal. However, no team in the majors is willing to “meet his request” for a two-year, $30 million deal, […] The post Rumor: Michael Wacha’s exact contract demands amid Twins, Orioles links, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Tom Brady’s retirement affects Tampa Bay’s salary cap
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s sudden retirement will have an impact on the team’s salary cap, but it’s better than if he signed somewhere else, FOX Sports NFC South reporter Greg Auman wrote in a Wednesday tweet. There will be $35 million in dead cap affecting Bucs’ salary cap. The Bucs should be able […] The post How Tom Brady’s retirement affects Tampa Bay’s salary cap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Maple Leafs, Oilers interested in trade for key Blackhawks veteran
Chicago Blackhawks’ defenseman Jake McCabe has drawn significant interest around the league leading up to the NHL trade deadline, and the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are among the teams most invested, per Frank Seravalli. McCabe was recently ranked No. 7 on Daily Faceoff’s Trade Targets board, and the 29-year-old left shot defenseman is […] The post RUMOR: Maple Leafs, Oilers interested in trade for key Blackhawks veteran appeared first on ClutchPoints.
