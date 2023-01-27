ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has Wisconsin missed out on millions of dollars in revenue by not legalizing marijuana?

By Erin Gretzinger / Wisconsin Watch
Wisconsin Watch
Wisconsin Watch
 4 days ago
Bogey
4d ago

Yes they have and we look like a bunch of fools!!Lmao But the joining States are loving us they're making a fortune off of us!!! The PEOPLE'S VOTE DOESN'T count in this STATE. ITS WHAT OUR GOVERNMENT & TAVERN LEAGUE'S WANTS NOT THE PEOPLE!!!

john smith
4d ago

I'd bet a 1/5th of the revenue made in each surrounding state is from wisco residents and that ain't including the shipments from non bordering states .... I think the amount is a gross understatement for how much they would make .... and yeah sure having Stoners drive 2 plus hrs in any direction to buy and smoke for sure in the car on the road home is much smarter than legalization and having people get it delivered to their homes ......... with legalization would come stricter owi laws for sure ... so just do it already 🙄

J H
3d ago

how about a better question, has Wisconsin violated people's rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness by not already decriminalizing a natural herb. 🤔

