mocoshow.com
Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Criminal Organization that Distributed Large Amounts of Fentanyl and Was Responsible for Multiple Overdoses throughout Maryland and Surrounding Areas
The Maryland Attorney General released the following press release on January 26, 2023: Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law
For criminal laws to be respected, they must be considered fair and in proportion to the crime. The post Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
Jury finds former Baltimore police detective not guilty in theft case
A jury acquitted a retired Baltimore City police detective who was accused of stealing money. The jury heard closing arguments Monday morning in the trial of retired Baltimore City police Detective Ethan Glover. Just before 5 p.m., the jurors found Glover not guilty on both counts against him after deliberating for four hours.
Life In Prison For DC Shooter Convicted Of Gunning Down 23-Year-Old Man In Maryland
A Washington, DC man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a 23-year-old Maryland man who was gunned down from behind before the shooter broke into an apartment and attempted to hide from police, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Offic…
Wbaltv.com
Community group hopes to stop violence before it starts in Baltimore
A violent weekend in Baltimore City leaves two men dead and several others hurt. From Saturday morning through Sunday night, the city reported at least five shootings, including a triple shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue in the Upton neighborhood and a deadly shooting on Kimberleigh Road in north Baltimore. One grassroots...
Former Baltimore Police detective acquitted on charges of stealing $10k from drug bust, lying to FBI
BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Police Detective Ethan Glover was acquitted of charges that he stole $10,000 from a drug bust and lied about it to the FBI.Glover joined the Baltimore Police Department in 2003 and became a Federal Task Force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2013.In an April indictment, officials said he stole nearly $10,000 from a duffel bag full of cash in a 2016 search and seizure operation.Baltimore Police said Glover was immediately suspended when they were made aware of the investigation in February 2020. After he was charged, he was suspended without pay. Prosecutors said he lied to...
Wbaltv.com
Bill would create regional task force to modernize water, wastewater systems
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland state lawmakers -- with the support of local leaders -- are drafting a bill to establish a regional water governance task force in the Baltimore area. Such a panel would recommend how to modernize the region's water and wastewater systems, which currently operate under half-century-old...
Baltimore Mother Was Fleeing From Restaurant When She Was Shot In Mass Casualty Event: Police
Baltimore Police have released a video of the suspects they believe are connected to a mass casualty shooting over the weekend that killed two people and left several others, including an infant and toddler fighting for their lifeMaya Morton, 23, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries sustain…
wnav.com
Two people pleaded guilty to killing their roomate
Two people befriended a woman living in an Anne Arundel home with her Mom. They became her roommates. Now they can receive a sentence of 40 years in prison for killing the woman and allegedly dumping her body in the Chesapeake Bay in 2017. The story sent investigators in motion from Maryland to Tuscon, Arizona, where authorities said the roommates, William Eugene Rice Jr. and Christina Gail Harnish, also known as Christina Stallings, fled. The suspects were extradited in early 2022 back to Maryland, where they have been held without bond.
'Someone trying to make a living': Another rideshare driver carjacked in Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Another Baltimore rideshare driver became victim of a violent carjacking early Monday.Police say the Uber driver picked up four passengers in the 4900 block of Erdman Avenue in Northeast Baltimore and told them to drive to the 2300 block of Terra Firma Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, about nine miles away.Three of the passengers got out, but the rideshare driver was forced to drive to the 2900 block of Southland Avenue, and was then told to get out of his car at gunpoint."How would you feel if one of your loved ones hopped in their car and...
Washington Examiner
DC employee who allegedly shot 13-year-old Karon Blake turns himself in, faces murder charge
The longtime Washington, D.C., employee who is suspected of fatally shooting 13-year-old Karon Blake turned himself in to police on Tuesday morning. Jason Lewis, who worked for the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, is facing a second-degree murder charge, according to his attorney, Lee Smith, via the Washington Post.
fox5dc.com
Landlord wants DC resident to remove doorbell camera that's helped MPD solve crimes
WASHINGTON - If you rent your home in D.C. and use a doorbell camera for security, can your landlord force you to take it down?. Tom Donohue lives in Anacostia and has an outdoor camera system for his home. He says MPD has used footage captured from his camera to investigate a murder, armed robbery, and shootings.
mocoshow.com
Man Charged with Armed Robbery of U.S. Postal Carrier
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) – 3rd District Investigative Section have charged 41-year-old Harold Barnes, of Washington, D.C., with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier that occurred on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Hudson Ave. in Silver Spring.
MTA MobilityLink Driver Killed In 'Violent Crime' On The Job In Maryland
An MTA Mobility operator died on the job after a “violent crime” over the weekend, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) confirmed, though details of the incident remain under wraps. The agency said on Monday, Jan. 30 that the “MDOT MTA is saddened to learn of the...
WTOP
Suspended Baltimore police officer sentenced to 42 years in prison for stepson’s murder
A suspended Baltimore, Maryland, police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his stepson in 2021, according to a Anne Arundel County news release. Eric Glenn Banks Jr., was sentenced for the July 2021 murder of his 15-year-old stepson Dasan “DJ” Jones, along with...
Parks And Rec Employee In DC Charged With Murdering 13-Year-Old Karon BLake
A Washington, DC Parks and Recreation employee has been charged with the murder of 13-year-old Karon Blake earlier this month, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III announced. Jason Lewis, 41, surrendered himself to police on Tuesday, Jan. 31, where he was charged with second-degree murder for his role in the...
foxbaltimore.com
Former PGPD cop charged with killing handcuffed man could get plea deal
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News has learned a former Prince George's County Police officer who was charged with murder in 2020 could be getting a plea deal for a lesser charge. 7news spoke to the family of the man the officer is accused of killing. With family...
Baltimore ex-prosecutor’s perjury trial faces more delays
BALTIMORE (AP) — The federal perjury case against Baltimore’s former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby, who was scheduled to stand trial in March, likely faces further delays after a judge allowed her entire defense team to quit on Friday. Her six private lawyers had asked to withdraw from the...
MTA mobility driver killed in "violent crime" during work shift
Police are investigating after a MTA mobility operator died during their work shift. The incident is being described as a "violent crime," by the MTA.
Do you know him? Baltimore police seeking to identify Phillip Wallace murder suspect
BALTIMORE, MD – Police have identified a suspect wanted for the June 2022 murder of Phillip Wallace. Wallace was shot and killed on June 30th of last year. Police have identified a black male suspect during their investigation. Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Do you know him? Baltimore police seeking to identify Phillip Wallace murder suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
