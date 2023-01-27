Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Dungeons & Dragons Reverses Course on NFT Ban Amid Backlash
After abandoning proposed license changes, the Dungeons & Dragons campaign against Web3 has apparently reached its end. Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) publisher Wizards of the Coast capitulated to fans and content creators Friday, announcing that it won’t move forward with proposed changes to a game license that would have clamped down on derivative NFT projects in the process.
I played that $2,000 Steam game, and its ridiculous price is probably for the best
You could buy the game and refund it, but I don't recommend it.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Get Early Access to Game Not Out Yet
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have early access to a game not even fully out yet. Unfortunately, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC are set to miss out on the new game, as it's only been made available via the console version of the subscription service. As for the game, it's Roboquest, which has been available in Early Access form since 2020 but has yet to fully release.
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Game Finally Releasing After Long Delay
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are finally getting a game after it was delayed at the last second in December. A two-month delay is not long in terms of video game releases, but it's when it comes to Xbox Game Pass. Once games are announced for Xbox Game Pass, they are very rarely delayed unless their release is delayed entirely. That said, this game was already out and had been out for over a year, so that was not the problem. It remains unclear why it was ever delayed in the first place out of its December release, but it's finally coming on February 7.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
ComicBook
Nintendo Sale Makes Over 50 Switch Games All Just $0.49 Each
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made over 50 Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games all just $0.49 a piece. As you may know, there's not much you can buy for just $0.49. $0.49 doesn't even get you a candy bar anymore, let alone a video game, but it does get you the latter if it's made by QubicGames. According to QubicGames, the 50-plus games even includes the publisher's newest games. There are some steps to trigger the offer though.
ComicBook
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
ComicBook
Pokemon Game Getting No New Updates as Shutdown Looms
The Pokemon Company has announced that Pokemon TCG Online will no longer receive new card sets effective March 1st. The final set incorporated into the game will be Crown Zenith, as resources are shifted towards Pokemon TCG Live. A set shutdown date has not been revealed for TCG Online, but this is certainly a sign that things are winding down, as The Pokemon Company attempts to get all players to shift over to TCG Live. The global beta for TCG Live began back in November, and is available on PC, as well as Android and iOS devices.
The big E3 relaunch could happen without Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo
Gaming’s big three console manufacturers will not have a presence at the industry’s biggest annual showcase, according to a new report. IGN sources say Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo are skipping E3 2023. That’s unfortunate given this year’s event is the first to return to the in-person format in Los Angeles since the beginning of the pandemic.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
The free games with an Xbox Live Gold subscription for February 2023 have been revealed, and once again Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting two Xbox One games. Xbox Series X|S games continue to not be included in the offer, and as of last year, classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games are also no longer included. This wouldn't be a problem if the Xbox One games were high quality, but they very rarely are. Where PlayStation Plus offers both high-quality PS4 and PS5 games, Games With Gold usually offers smaller indie games. Sometimes these games are decent, other times they are downright insignificant. This month it's a mix of the two.
Digital Trends
Move over Zelda: Tchia is officially my most anticipated game of 2023
There are many big-budget games to look forward to in 2023, like Starfield, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But after going hands-on with a much smaller indie title, I have a new most anticipated title of 2023. The game in question is Tchia, a vibrant, cheerful, and free-flowing open-world game about a girl exploring a tropical archipelago in the Pacific Ocean.
Update These Xbox Settings To Get The Most Out Of Each Gaming Experience
You should ensure you're getting the most heightened Xbox gaming experience possible, whether it's by tweaking your TV settings or exploring audio tools.
The Best Strategies For Leveling Weapons Fast In Modern Warfare 2
Gaining XP and leveling weapons is a vital part of the early game for "Modern Warfare 2" multiplayer. Newcomers will find many of the best weapon receivers, attachments, and the ability to tune them are locked until other weapons have been leveled up. Even veterans who have earned all the important stuff may still care about leveling more weapons for the sake of completeness and opening up more options for experimentation.
ComicBook
The Sims Creators Share Project Rene Update
Electronic Arts treated The Sims players to some news on Project Rene this week, the new Sims game announced last year that'll be the next mainline game in the franchise. Grant Rodiek, the game director working on Project Rene, shared an update on the game that confirmed playtests are already underway and that the team has plans for more of those in the future to incorporate player feedback into the development of the game. Project Rene is still years out, however, so these playtests and occasional updates like this one are what players have to look forward to currently.
ComicBook
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
Polygon
Alice Is Missing expansion takes the RPG’s silent storytelling in challenging directions
When screenwriter and tabletop game designer Spenser Starke suddenly lost his mother in 2016, he immediately shouldered his father’s emotional burden, as well as that of his grandmother and maternal aunt. Hunkering down like that, he told Polygon in an interview, left no emotional oxygen for his own grief.
How To Play The Resident Evil Games In Chronological Order
Over the last three decades, the "Resident Evil" franchise has become an absolute mammoth. From its countless mainline games and spin-off titles to its many film and television adaptations, there's no shortage of content for fans of the franchise to enjoy. However, if you're a newbie to the series or...
TechCrunch
Linktree adds new monetization options, including a ‘Buy Me a Gift’ feature
First, Linktree is launching a new “Buy Me a Gift” button that is somewhat similar to its Tip Jar feature. Buy Me a Gift is a new way for fans to say thank you to their favorite creators in a simple way. Creators can pick from five emoji gift options that represent what a fan’s gift means to them. The emojis you can choose from include the coffee emoji, taco emoji, cake emoji, beer emoji or present emoji. Then, they can set a price and connect their PayPal or Square account to get paid. Linktree says it won’t charge any transaction fees for a limited time.
Comments / 0