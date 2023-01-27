ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerful storms transform San Diego County beaches

SAN DIEGO — The storms and strong waves hitting our coastline are pushing shells and all kinds of things people love to find on the beach. But not everyone loves everything. At Torrey Pines State Beach, rocks have covered the walkway that leads out to the beach and the sidewalk up to the Pacific Coast Highway. The staircase from the beach to the park’s bluff trails has turned into a ramp of rocks. In Encinitas, the staircases are covered in rocks.
National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
Farmers cancels insurance for 300+ homes in Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO — A condo complex in Tierrasanta with more than 300 units is scrambling to find property insurance for wildfire coverage. Earlier this month, Farmers Insurance suddenly canceled the policy for all homeowners in the Villa Monterey community. Jon Morrone and his wife have lived in the condo...
Tierrasanta condo owners sound off after Farmers Insurance cancels policy

SAN DIEGO — More than 300 condo owners in Tierrasanta are scrambling to find property insurance after Farmers Insurance cancelled their policy because of wildfire risk. Now, the Villa Monterey condominium owner’s association is trying to find insurance on the secondary market, which may come at a cost of $7,000 annually per condo owner.
San Diego Police debut new Kevlar uniforms for motorcycle officers

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department's Motor Unit debuted a new look Tuesday morning. The unit just purchased about 30 Kevlar uniforms for their officers. "Our traditional motor uniform has been around for decades," said Officer Matthew Zaitz."Our uniform hasn’t really progressed at all as new fabrics come out, new motorcycle boots come out."
San Diego Safari Park welcomes newborn Przewalski's Horse

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park recently welcomed a Przewalski's horse foal and the first of those critically endangered animals to be born at the park since 2014, it was announced Friday. The Przewalski's horse was categorized as Extinct in the Wild until 1996. The foal is one of just...
How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?

SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
