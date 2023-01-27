SAN DIEGO — The storms and strong waves hitting our coastline are pushing shells and all kinds of things people love to find on the beach. But not everyone loves everything. At Torrey Pines State Beach, rocks have covered the walkway that leads out to the beach and the sidewalk up to the Pacific Coast Highway. The staircase from the beach to the park’s bluff trails has turned into a ramp of rocks. In Encinitas, the staircases are covered in rocks.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO