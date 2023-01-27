Read full article on original website
Powerful storms transform San Diego County beaches
SAN DIEGO — The storms and strong waves hitting our coastline are pushing shells and all kinds of things people love to find on the beach. But not everyone loves everything. At Torrey Pines State Beach, rocks have covered the walkway that leads out to the beach and the sidewalk up to the Pacific Coast Highway. The staircase from the beach to the park’s bluff trails has turned into a ramp of rocks. In Encinitas, the staircases are covered in rocks.
Pink party bus cruises through San Diego offering door-to-door doggy service
SAN DIEGO — Instead of leaving your dog at home all day while you go to work, you might consider sending your pet on a pink party bus. In this Zevely Zone, I rode along with Precious Petcare San Diego. If you are a pet owner with a busy work week, this is a door-to-door doggy service for you.
National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
Farmers cancels insurance for 300+ homes in Tierrasanta
SAN DIEGO — A condo complex in Tierrasanta with more than 300 units is scrambling to find property insurance for wildfire coverage. Earlier this month, Farmers Insurance suddenly canceled the policy for all homeowners in the Villa Monterey community. Jon Morrone and his wife have lived in the condo...
Del Mar non-profit to host clean-up day for recent storms
DEL MAR, Calif. — A small non-profit out of Del Mar says that the town is losing more trees than are being planted. And all the rain gave new life to weeds and invasive plants that steal precious resources from our native plants. On Sunday, Native Del Mar is...
Tierrasanta condo owners sound off after Farmers Insurance cancels policy
SAN DIEGO — More than 300 condo owners in Tierrasanta are scrambling to find property insurance after Farmers Insurance cancelled their policy because of wildfire risk. Now, the Villa Monterey condominium owner’s association is trying to find insurance on the secondary market, which may come at a cost of $7,000 annually per condo owner.
Why has the City of San Diego taken 4 years to replace a light post near schools?
SAN DIEGO — Jeanne Hoey owns a property near Regents Road in University City that she rents out to tenants. In 2019, she says her tenants told her a car crashed into a light post that used to be near Berino Court and Arriba. It has never been replaced.
Netflix series stars of 'Selling Sunet' opening new office in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The Oppenheim Group, stars of the hit Netflix series "Selling Sunset," announced their plans to open a new sprawling office in San Diego. The real-estate giant group took to social media to share that their fourth and newest office was planned to open in the La Jolla area of San Diego.
San Diego Police debut new Kevlar uniforms for motorcycle officers
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department's Motor Unit debuted a new look Tuesday morning. The unit just purchased about 30 Kevlar uniforms for their officers. "Our traditional motor uniform has been around for decades," said Officer Matthew Zaitz."Our uniform hasn’t really progressed at all as new fabrics come out, new motorcycle boots come out."
San Diego Safari Park welcomes newborn Przewalski's Horse
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park recently welcomed a Przewalski's horse foal and the first of those critically endangered animals to be born at the park since 2014, it was announced Friday. The Przewalski's horse was categorized as Extinct in the Wild until 1996. The foal is one of just...
How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?
SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
Point Loma gay bar plumbing issue racks up bills for owners, city says no issues reported
SAN DIEGO — Hidden off Lytton Street in Point Loma, The Hole in the Wall has been drawing big crowds for decades. It's a San Diego staple, but a plumbing issue could soon plunge that status down the drain. Karen Sherman, along with her son, owns and operates The...
Inside look at ‘Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience’ at Del Mar Fairgrounds
DEL MAR, Calif. — The magic and mystery of Ancient Egypt arrive in San Diego when Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience, a new exhibition developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society, debuts for a limited run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Wyland Center. Bringing to life the...
Decaying trees were reported but ignored before recent parade of strong winds
SAN DIEGO — Some downed trees in Balboa Park and across San Diego County had been reported before yesterday's high winds. Some people said the agencies they reported these trees to ignored their worries, which they believe could have prevented the damage. “My tree album has about 250 photos...
Factory fire in Tijuana sends thick plumes of smoke over San Diego County
TIJUANA, Baja California — A cardboard factory fire in Tijuana, Mexico, sent thick plumes of smoke billowing over San Diego County early Saturday morning. Firefighters in Mexico were dispatched to the Garita de Otay neighborhood in Tijuana around 5:30 a.m. following reports of a commercial fire, according to a journalist with Zeta Tijuana reporting in Mexico.
Homicide investigation underway in Chula Vista after person found dead
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — San Diego police are investigating the death of a man in Chula Vista Sunday evening. First responders were called to an area near the 200 block of Rancho Drive and Greg Cox Bike Park around 10:40 a.m. following reports that a person was found dead, according to police.
San Diego rallies at Waterfront Park in response to Tyre Nichols' death
SAN DIEGO — Outrage and grief is being felt all across the country over Tyre Nichols' death, including here at home in San Diego. Local activists and demonstrators took to Waterfront Park Friday night to protest. Protesters gathered not only demand justice but an end to police brutality. "We...
Skydiver recovering after parachute fails to deploy in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A skydiver is recovering in the hospital after crashing on top of a two-story home in Oceanside, then falling to the ground after his parachute failed to completely open. According to officials, the skydiver, an adult man in his 30s to 40s, jumped from a GoJump...
Dangerous street racing on Spring Valley road has neighborhood on edge
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Neighbors in one Spring Valley neighborhood feel unsafe with an excessive number of speeding cars on a stretch of Elkelton Boulevard from Noeline Avenue to Delrose Avenue. It’s a quarter-mile straightaway with no stop signs in a residential area that has become a prime choice for street racers late at night.
North Park's hot new date night offers cats and cocktails
SAN DIEGO — If you love cats, cocktails, wine and food, there's a new kitty cafe that may have your name on it. In this Zevely Zone, I went to North Park where date night just got a lot more interesting. That's where we found a husband and wife...
