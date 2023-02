Family of man killed after attack outside Thirsty's Pub on Christmas wants justice 02:01

Fire crews in Colorado Springs rushed to put out a brush fire early Friday morning. Firefighters had to open a slash pile that was on fire east of downtown.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. and sent heavy smoke into the sky, forcing the closure of roads in the area.

Crews managed to contain it and no structures were lost.