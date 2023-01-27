ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USPS mail carrier suffers severe injuries during dog attack in Lenoir, police say

By Mike Andrews
 3 days ago

LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 47-year-old woman suffered severe injuries when she was attacked by two dogs while delivering a package in Lenoir Thursday, according to the Lenoir Police Department.

Police said the woman, a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service, was delivering mail to a home on SW Norwood Street and contacted the homeowner at the front door.

While she was handing over the package, two Great Dane dogs pushed by the homeowner and attacked the carrier.

Officials offer $50K reward for information after letter carrier attacked

The homeowner immediately took control of the dogs and rendered first aid to the woman, police said. The carrier reportedly suffered severe trauma to her right forearm and puncture wounds to her back and right leg.

Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement took possession of both animals.

Police said the homeowner told them the dogs are four years old and had never bitten anyone before. Additionally, there had been no documented calls for service to the home for dog-related calls.

