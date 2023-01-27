ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Auditor General wants sworn law enforcement officers added to her office

By By Andrew Powell | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EKcge_0kTr8vkp00

(The Center Square) — Florida Auditor General Sherrill Norman would support the addition of sworn law enforcement officers to her office by lawmakers.

These officers can help state auditors by making arrests and maintaining transparency over the state and local governments and their stewardship of taxpayer funds. At present, Norman doesn’t have any in her office like Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber as one example.

At the last Joint Legislative Committee meeting, Norman was asked what barriers existed to her carrying out her duties. She said one issue was the need for more qualified staff and another was a need to strengthen existing enforcement statutes.

"The Auditor General supports any measure that aids in the achievement of our mission," Norman told The Center Square. "The audit function could be supported by sworn law enforcement if there were instances of suspected criminal violations, when criminal justice research is necessary or when such a presence is required."

According to the department’s website, "As the State’s independent auditor, the Auditor General provides unbiased, timely, and relevant information that the Legislature, Florida’s citizens, public entity management, and other stakeholders can use to promote government accountability and stewardship and improve government operations."

Currently, once an entity is audited by the Florida Auditor General, they have an opportunity to respond and fix whatever issues have been found. However, if that entity does not comply, the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee can subpoena them to explain the reasons for continued noncompliance. Norman's office lacks subpoena power and is dependent on the committee to hold noncompliant entities accountable.

One example of how sworn law enforcement officers can assist a state auditor is Ohio.

Faber, who took office in 2019, has a Special Investigations Unit available to him. According to the auditor’s website, "the mission of the SIU is to promote transparency and accountability in the use of public funds, to expose fraud and corruption where it exists, and to assist law enforcement and prosecutors in the pursuit of justice."

In a statement sent to The Center Square, Faber’s office said that the use of sworn law enforcement officers has been vital to their mission.

"Trained law enforcement professionals who specialize in identifying, investigating and prosecuting financial crimes have led to nearly 100 criminal convictions in Ohio since Auditor Faber took office in 2019. The Special Investigations Unit has proved to be an invaluable resource in our efforts to root out public officials who lie, cheat and steal taxpayer resources."

Since Faber took office, the Ohio Auditor’s SIU’s investigations have resulted in 97 convictions for fraud. This resulted in 168 findings for recovery for $18.3 million returned to taxpayers since 2019.

Comments / 4

Related
The Center Square

Arizona Secretary of State asking Attorney General to investigate Kari Lake tweet as potential felony

(The Center Square) - Republican Kari Lake may soon be under investigation for posting photos of voter signatures to Twitter. Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes referred Lake to Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes over Lake posting a graphic asking, “Do you think these ballot signatures match???” with several photos of voter signatures. Fontes asked for “further investigation,” and “possible prosecution” for what he claims is a violation of Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois AG to request expedited review of gun ban challenge upheld by appellate court

(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois is expected to ask for an expedited review by the Illinois Supreme Court after a temporary restraining order was upheld Tuesday against Illinois’ gun ban on behalf of 866 plaintiffs who sued in Effingham County. Attorney Thomas DeVore won a TRO Jan. 20 against the ban on the sale of more than 170 semiautomatic handguns and rifle and certain magazines. The state appealed. The Fifth District Appellate Court of Illinois on Tuesday dismissed three procedural counts DeVore...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Executive order refunds licensing, permitting fees for slow state processing

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Tuesday the state will refund residents every time it delays processing applications for occupational licenses, certifications and permits. “Under my administration, Pennsylvanians will have certainty,” he said. “They will know how long it will take for agencies to respond, and if an agency doesn’t live up to that promise, they deserve their money back.” Under Shapiro’s latest executive order, agencies must...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Michigan State Superintendent opposes retention part of 'read-by-three' law

(The Center Square) – The Democrat-dominated Michigan Legislature wants to scrap the retention part of the 2016 read-by-grade-three law. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, introduced Senate Bill 12, which aims to stop the state from possibly holding students back who are one or more grade levels behind on reading. The law also requires reading intervention and ongoing monitoring assessments to support student literacy. The bill follows a report from the Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Democrats call for investigation of Ohio home schooling following Nazi report

(The Center Square) – Ohio Democratic lawmakers threw their support behind an investigation into home-schooling procedures after allegations a couple disseminated pro-Nazi curriculum to online forums. The reaction follows a Sunday Huffington Post report that detailed an Ohio couple’s homeschool channel that has grown to 2,500 subscribers. It offers lessons, lesson plans and reading lists that promote Nazi ideals and thinking. State Democratic leaders sent a letter Monday afternoon to...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

California attorney general joins 16-state coalition supporting New York gun restrictions

(The Center Square) - California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta, joined 15 other states on Tuesday, in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, in support of overturning the district court’s ruling that the New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act’s (CCIA) private-property provision “affirmatively exercises the right to exclude concealed carriers on behalf of all private property owners.” The appeal deals with that provision of CCIA in Christian v. Nigrelli, which adopted a default rule that firearms are not...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia officials roll out increased penalties for gang crimes

(The Center Square) — Georgia Republicans formally rolled out legislation to increase penalties for those who recruit minors into gangs. Senate Bill 44, introduced by state Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, also mandates minimum sentences for gang offenses currently on the books in Georgia. It would allow prosecutors and judges to consider lower sentences only in some situations, including where a defendant renders "substantial assistance" in identifying, arresting or convicting other gang members. ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois State Police enforcing state’s gun ban, reveal one case under investigation

(The Center Square) – Illinois State Police say they took enforcement action against a business for openly advertising the sale of newly banned weapons, but no additional information was provided. In a YouTube video Friday, gun-rights advocate Todd Vandermyde revealed he’d been told that the state is taking actions to enforce the state’s ban on certain semiautomatic guns and magazines. “It appears that there was a gun shop that was...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Two from Wisconsin sue ATF over new stabilizing brace rule

(The Center Square) – A pair of former Marines from Wisconsin are among those in the first lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives' new rule on stabilizing braces. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the suit immediately after the ATF unveiled the new rule Tuesday. Gabriel Tauscher from Oconomowoc and Shawn Kroll from Hartland both own pistols with stabilizer braces, and both...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Florida's DeSantis wants to eliminate 'CRT bureaucracies' at state colleges and universities

(The Center Square) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Tuesday at the State College of Florida in Bradenton on Tuesday to discuss higher education reforms. In early January, DeSantis, along with House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, requested all financial records from state colleges and universities in regard to faculty expenditures on subjects that are considered "woke" like critical race theory. Administrations who are politicizing their offices...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma will vote on marijuana legalization in March. Ohio could follow in November

Voters in Oklahoma will decide on State Question 820, an initiative to legalize marijuana, on March 7, 2023. Voters in Ohio could decide on an initiative to legalize marijuana in Nov. 2023. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws, which is leading the campaign in support of State Question 820, wanted the citizen-initiated measure on the ballot in 2022. However, due to legal challenges and signature deadlines, the measure could not be placed on the ballot and was set to be voted on at a later election...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief

(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

BREAKING: Temporary restraining order against Illinois' gun ban upheld by appellate court

(The Center Square) – The temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun ban issued by an Effingham County judge has been upheld by the Fifth District Appellate Court of Illinois. While justices dissented with the lower court's ruling on three of the four subject matter counts, it upheld the court's decision on the fourth, keeping the TRO in place. Illinois enacted a ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Auditor general eyes subpoena power for better taxpayer oversight

(The Center Square) – A roundtable discussion held Tuesday with two of Pennsylvania’s top fiscal watchdogs focused on how the legislature could strengthen oversight of state finances. It also touched on the negative costs to taxpayers if spending isn’t watched closely. The discussion, called by House Republican Appropriations Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, follows a report from Auditor General Timothy DeFoor that found school districts hid hundreds of millions of dollars...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Mississippi Senate committee passes bill to allow schools to arm workers

(The Center Square) — Against a key deadline in the Mississippi Legislature on Tuesday, the Senate Education Committee advanced several bills that are now headed for a full chamber vote. The day is the last one for bills to advance from committees. Any bill that doesn’t receive committee approval is dead for the session, which is scheduled to conclude in April. The committee approved a measure that would allow armed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Expert concerned about rising SNAP fraud in Kentucky

(The Center Square) – The rapid increase in spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the federal initiative once known as food stamps, is leading to concerns it has become a target for fraud and abuse in Kentucky and other states. Haywood Talcove, the CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ government division, told The Center Square that of the $400 million in payments expected to go to Kentucky families that around 20%, roughly $80 million, could be lost to fraudulent practices. ...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Georgia lawmakers to focus on gun control

(The Center Square) — Coinciding with an uptick in gang violence in the state and mass shootings nationwide, state lawmakers are likely to consider gun legislation during this year’s General Assembly session. Last year, Kemp signed Senate Bill 319, a "constitutional carry" measure allowing Georgians to carry guns without needing a state-issued license. State Democrats derided the move, saying it would lead to more shootings in the state. Last week,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Florida House Speaker unveils constitutional carry legislation

(The Center Square) — Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, held a news conference in Tallahassee Monday to discuss a measure that would remove Florida requirements for a firearms permit and training to carry a concealed firearm. Renner was joined by state Rep. Chuck Brannan, R-Lake City, state Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis —who is the president of the Florida Sheriffs Association — and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey. ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Bill would expand working hours for Ohio teens

(The Center Square) – Teenagers in Ohio could work later into the night if a new bill proposed in the Ohio Senate becomes law. Sponsor Sen. Tim Schaffer, R-Lancaster, said the legislation, which passed the Senate in December but died in the House, is a way to fight workforce shortages facing Ohio businesses. It would allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work until 9 p.m. year-round with their parents’ consent. "Thirteen...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Mississippi's Reeves seeks income tax elimination in state of the state address

(The Center Square) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves delivered his State of the State address Monday night, calling for the abolition of the state's income tax and bragging about the state's $4 billion budget surplus and education gains. The Republican will be running for reelection in 2023 and delivered his address from the steps of the state Capitol. "In 2003, Mississippi was among the worst performers when it came to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
44K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy