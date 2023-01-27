Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermontbiz.com
Hardwick and Middlebury get new state designations to help with development
Local action and leadership recognized by the Vermont Downtown Board to grow vitality and housing development. Vermont Business Magazine The Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) Downtown Development Board has announced two new state designations(link is external) for communities in Addison and Caledonia counties. State designations incentivize housing, business, and public infrastructure development in Vermont’s civic centers and development-ready areas.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont DEC releases draft rule for wake boat regulation
Vermont Business Magazine The Lakes and Ponds Program of the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) continues to draft a rule that would, if enacted, regulate wake boats on certain public waters. The draft rule is in response to a petition seeking to limit use of wake boats on Vermont lakes out of concern for safety hazards and environmental damage caused by these boats on lakes and ponds below a certain size.
vermontbiz.com
Governor appoints Farzana Leyva Orleans County State’s Attorney
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Farzana Leyva, of Westfield, as Orleans County state’s attorney. Farzana has served as acting state’s attorney since Governor Scott appointed former state’s attorney Jennifer Barrett to the superior court. Judge Barrett was the only candidate on the ballot for state’s attorney and cannot assume the role, leaving the vacancy.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices flatten as US prices rise
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are up one cent in the last week to $3.53 per gallon, as prices here have flattened out somewhat at the moment. Prices are up 19 cents in the last month and are 14 cents higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy(link is external), the cheapest station in Vermont is in Brattleboro ($3.19/g) and the most expensive is at several stations in Northwest Vermont ($3.69).
Comments / 0