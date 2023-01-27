Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are up one cent in the last week to $3.53 per gallon, as prices here have flattened out somewhat at the moment. Prices are up 19 cents in the last month and are 14 cents higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy(link is external), the cheapest station in Vermont is in Brattleboro ($3.19/g) and the most expensive is at several stations in Northwest Vermont ($3.69).

