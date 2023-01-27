Read full article on original website
hot969boston.com
Boston’s BEST Bakeries!
BEST bakeries, you tap the breaks. It’s a hard STOP. My Dad had a thing for bakeries. If you could tailgate a bakery the morning they were to release the latest baked goods, he’d do it. Dad and the owners of Crown Bakery in Worcester were on a first name basis.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Could Boston face an ‘urban doom loop’?
AT FIRST, the emptying out of downtown Boston office buildings looked like a seismic, but temporary, reaction to a once-in-a-100-year pandemic. Once we got a handle on the mysterious new virus ravaging the globe, the initial thinking went, things would more or less return to normal. But we are now...
Time Out Global
We’ve found your new favorite neighborhood restaurant in Boston
Dry January is nearly over so why not celebrate by checking out the coolest new speakeasy in town. 1928 Beacon Hill opened at the end of 2021, but has somehow stayed out of the spotlight until now. But trust us it is worth a visit. Taking over the former Lala...
universalhub.com
How people in the South End or Back Bay view prospective dates in Allston/Brighton
A former Brighton Man saw this scene on "The Last of Us" (you know, fungus-driven zombies battle for control of Boston) and immediately thought:. how Bumble/Hinge/Tinder folks in Boston look at you when you live in Allston Brighton this photo was taken in Oak Square. ppl 4get that.
Eater
One of Boston’s Most Anticipated Openings This Year Is Nearly a Decade in the Making
The dining room was in a happy state of controlled chaos on the day before Comfort Kitchen opened to the public last week. Chef Kwasi Kwaa tasted a gingery non-alcoholic cocktail engineered by bar director Kyisha Davenport. Branding partner Rita Ferreira stuck letters onto a board spelling out Comfort Kitchen’s daytime cafe menu. A stack of opening menus — printed like a four-page zine, with glossy photos and paragraphs describing ingredients — stood ready for assembly.
hot969boston.com
2 Big Lottery Winners Came From The Same Boston Area Grocery Store
Coincidence? Two big money winners over the past few weeks bought their winning tickets at the same place. If you need to pick up some groceries, we hear the produce selection is top notch and there’s plenty of free parking at the Wegman’s in Chestnut Hill. But you’re probably going to head straight to the lottery counter.
homenewshere.com
Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine
WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston Location
(BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) Johnny Cupcakes, a creative clothing brand founded on the South Shore in 2001, has revealed exciting news about its Newbury Street location!. Johnny Cupcakes is a bakery-themed t-shirt shop with cupcake-themed merchandise. The flagship location immerses visitors in the experience by inviting them to enter the "frosting-scented retail store through a giant vintage oven." When a customer makes a purchase, their t-shirt is even served to them "out of a smoking vintage oven."
What’s inside the ‘shakers’ on the ‘salt-and-pepper-shaker bridge’?
Romance, civic pride, and poetry are woven through the structure’s history. It has been known by many names in the years that it has spanned the Charles River. The old West Boston Bridge. But since 1927, it has been officially known as the Longfellow Bridge, honoring the renowned Cambridge...
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
MASSACHUSETTS - Massachusetts has some great thrift stores if you're looking for a bargain. Check out The Thrift Shop of Boston, Cape Abilities in Hyannis, and the Garment District in Cambridge. In West Yarmouth, check out Wicked Thrift.
NECN
Citizens Bank Named First Sponsor of House of Blues Boston
Citizens Bank is the first official sponsor of House of Blues Boston. The Lansdowne Street venue has taken on the name of the region’s second-largest bank, becoming Citizens House of Blues Boston, according to its website. An announcement Tuesday from the Providence, Rhode Island-based Citizens Financial Group and Fenway Music Company confirmed the news. Financial terms of the sponsorship were not disclosed.
hot969boston.com
‘The Last of Us’ Says This is 10 Miles West of Boston; Twitter Reacts
Hit HBO show The Last of Us is getting dragged on Twitter for setting a scene 10 miles west of Boston that’s clearly not. The Last of Us is only three episodes into its first season and has already become a favorite of fans and critics alike. The Geek Culture Congress featured the show on its latest podcast episode, and a second season has already been greenlit. Based on the 2013 action adventure game: “After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope.” Think The Walking Dead, but before The Walking Dead got really boring.
Bomb squad called to North Shore home after 3-pound military round found inside
A bomb squad was called into action Monday after a three-pound, armor-piercing military round was found inside a home on the North Shore, officials said.
universalhub.com
Condos and a new daycare approved as replacement for closed plumbing-supply store and daycare on Washington Street in Roslindale
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved plans for a four-story, 19-unit condo building on Washington Street at Lesher Street in Roslindale that will include space for a daycare to replace the one that closed after the start of the pandemic. The building will be called the Benjamin, in honor...
Downtown Framingham Parking Lot Sells For $2.8 Million
FRAMINGHAM – A downtown Framingham parking lot has sold for $2.8 million, according to the registry of deeds. One Howard LLC purchased a parking lot, which is located near the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail stop at 1 Howard Street in Framingham. Appian Bridge Partners II, LLC of Lincoln sold the...
NECN
Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate
The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
NECN
Here Are 7 Ideas for Celebrating Black History Month in Boston
February is Black History Month, and there are many ways to recognize the month-long tribute to the achievements and struggles of African American people throughout the years in Boston. Many of Boston's most famous institutions are holding events to help people celebrate the observance. Here's a few places that offer...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, is a bustling city known for its rich history, world-class universities, and thriving economy. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its diverse neighborhoods, excellent job opportunities, and abundance of cultural and recreational activities.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Coastal Beauty in Quincy With a Private Beach
Plus, you can enjoy views of Quincy Bay from the backyard patio, or nearly any room, in this luxury Massachusetts listing. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $4,750,000. Size: 4,587 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
