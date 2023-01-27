ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

Oregonians weigh in on eviction reform bill

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians weighed in on a bill that aims to cut down on evictions. Senate Bill 799 includes postponing eviction notices for 60 days for tenants who haven’t paid rent while a rental assistance application is pending. It would also require landlords to tell their tenants about their rights and the resources available to them.
