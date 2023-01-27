ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Adams delivers speech on death of Tyre Nichols

By Finn Hoogensen
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams delivered a speech before the expected release of video showing the police stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

Five former Memphis police officers have since been arrested and charged in connection to the beating death of Nichols. Video of the violent beating is expected to be released after 7 p.m. Friday.

Watch Adams’ speech in the video player.

