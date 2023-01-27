ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Abby Joseph

Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things

Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.

