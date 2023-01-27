Read full article on original website
Related
Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll
Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Joe Biden's Approval Rating Keeps Going Up and Up
Biden's approval has risen to 49.1 percent, according to a new poll.
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
If Biden isn’t on the ticket, Harris’s pick for vice president will be key to 2024
Well before classified documents were found in President Biden’s Delaware home, its garage, and the Penn Biden Center, it’s fair to say a certain number of Democrats were uncomfortable with the idea of our octogenarian president seeking reelection. Now a narrative is building that if the classified documents found at these locations aren’t the leverage…
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Elizabeth Warren Doesn’t Think Trump Classified Docs Investigation Will Impact Biden’s: DOJ Acts ‘Without Fear or Favor’ (Video)
Senator Elizabeth Warren joined “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Monday to dicuss the latest in President Joe Biden’s classified documents case and how she expects the DOJ to move forward. The FBI’s search of Biden’s home uncovered more classified material—some of which were from...
Biden's new retirement law means you may not have to choose between paying off student debt and saving for the future
Starting next year, your boss can match whatever you're paying in student loans through retirement plans like 401(k)s and Roth IRAs.
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
coinchapter.com
US President Joe Biden Caught in Fresh Corruption Scandal Involving Chinese Donors
US President Joe Biden is involved in a fresh corruption scandal. His think-tank. the Penn Biden Center, received millions of dollars from unknown Chinese donors. Several classified documents were found at the said think-tank. Did the Chinese get them in return for the donations?. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — US President Joe...
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
msn.com
Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says
As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At Risk
While speaking on ABC's "This Week", Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) suggested that Biden may have put the nation at risk with his mishandling of confidential documents recently discovered in Wilmington, Delaware - an alarming reminder to take proper precautions when handling sensitive material.
Manchin Proposes ‘Easiest’ Social Security Fix In Response to Debt Ceiling — Would Biden Agree?
On Jan. 19, the U.S. officially hit its debt ceiling, having spent all of the $31.4 trillion available for expenditures as allocated by the Treasury. In the days since, conversations have become...
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused
People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
Comments / 1