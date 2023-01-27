ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll

Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.
msn.com

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
MARYLAND STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com

Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says

As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
DELAWARE STATE
Shameel Shams

Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused

People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.

