ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Auburn football target CB Jayden Lewis committing today

Today is National Signing Day in the world of college football, and although the Auburn football program is not expecting much action from the recruiting class of 2023, the Tigers could end up with their second commit in the recruiting class of 2024. 4-star cornerback Jayden Lewis announced on his...
AUBURN, AL
WLBT

Jackson State reportedly hires new offensive coordinator

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University appears to have hired its new offensive coordinator under first-year head coach and former JSU football player, T.C. Taylor. The new haul of coaching hires has been kept quiet by Coach Taylor and the university, unlike the recruiting trail with his trademark “Stand By” tweets alerting Tigers fans of high school recruits or transfers committing to #PlayforTC.
JACKSON, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum offers insight into Alabama coordinator search

Paul Finebaum called it an “empty argument” when asked on WJOX about the Alabama coordinator searches taking an extended period of time. Finebaum spoke on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” and explained that Nick Saban knows what he’s doing and one of those things is wrapping up the current recruiting cycle.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WAPT

New 7v7 football team features local stars

MADISON, Miss. — Hear from some of the 50+ players former Ole Miss receivers Mike Espy and Shay Hodge have brought in to their MESH Academy 7 0n 7 teams. Hodge and Espy said they founded MESH academy to shine a spotlight on Mississippi football while still allowing the kids to be kids.
MADISON, MS
fox5ny.com

Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues

JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Coffee named as USM’s dancer of the week

Vicksburg native Taylor Coffee was as the University of Southern Mississippi’s Dancer of the Week. Coffee, who is a sophomore dance education major, was selected by the seniors and faculty of the department. “I felt really good about myself just knowing that everyone around me is seeing me improve...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jacksonians react to Tyre Nichols video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson say they’re disappointed and angered by the actions of the officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. People and city leaders say they were heartbroken to see the body camera footage of 29-year-old Nichols being pulled from his car and beaten. Some say they’re disappointed that police […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city

JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor talks water, public works director

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba held a news conference on Monday, January 30, 2023. He said this is a historic moment in Mississippi as the city now has funding and a third-party administrator with 40 years of experience to direct Jackson’s water system. Although there is no interim public works director, […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi man dead after crashing into tree

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after crashing into a tree in Rankin County on Sunday. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 p.m. on Highway 471 near Dunn Drive. A 1992 Blazer that was traveling southbound had run off the road and hit a […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Wreck on Hwy 49 South

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. An early morning wreck at Hwy 49 North and the Shell Station intersection occurred. Avoid area if possible to allow emergency...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. “The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.
MEMPHIS, TN
WLBT

Mayor to litterbugs: Trash Jackson, get embarrassed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders are launching a new campaign to curb litter, one that will include stepped-up enforcement and the possible closure of streets that have become dump sites. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced the new program, dubbed “Stop Trashing Jackson,” which will begin with a cleanup...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Business picks up at Jackson hotel after recent water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson hotels are recovering from the city’s latest water crisis. Management at the Hilton Homewood Suites in the Fondren Medical District say business has returned to normal after the city’s water pressure was restored. The hotel lost 90% of its bookings after freezing temperatures caused a disruption in water pressure on […]
JACKSON, MS
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
607K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy