capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/31/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Michelle Renae Deshazo, 31 –...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/30/23–1/31/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in burglary case
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a burglary that recently occurred in the community. The burglary took place on the 4200 block of Road 222 between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3. A trailer was entered and multiple tools were taken, including a Honda 2200 generator.
capcity.news
Notice posted for Cheyenne’s first county pocket annexation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne posted notice for five properties being annexed into the city in conjunction with the City Council’s 2022 goal to annex county pockets. The public notice signs have been posted in front of multiple properties in the area northeast of Ridge Road...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Packard; Notz
Wayne Allen Packard: July 7, 1956 – January 25, 2023. Wayne Allen Packard, 66, of Cheyenne passed away on January 25, 2023, in Cheyenne at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 7, 1956, in Grand Island, Nebraska. He grew up in Cheyenne, graduated from Cheyenne’s Central High School, attended Laramie County Community College and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
capcity.news
Laramie County School District 1 sees 80% graduation rate in 2021–22 school year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1’s four-year graduation rate reached 80.14% in the 2021–22 school year, data show. “In spite of the challenges this cohort of students experienced, we are very proud of their success and perseverance to graduate on time,” Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said.
capcity.news
Arp Elementary students raise 3K for school, Laramie County School District 1
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A little penny can go a long way for helping students and staff at Laramie County School District 1. After donating cash to Arp Elementary’s “Penny Wars” fundraiser last week, students were able to raise $3,400 for the Arp Ambassador and LCSD1’s Parent Engagement and Educational Partnerships with Schools, or PEEPS, programs.
capcity.news
Wyoming Business Council to present six Business Ready Community project requests
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Business Council will present six Business Ready Community grant and loan requests to the State Loan and Investment Board at its next regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8 a.m. The WBC team will present the following projects from its previous board meetings...
capcity.news
Laramie County cancels school on Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Due to ongoing inclement weather, Laramie County has canceled school and all associated activities on Monday, Jan. 30. According to the school district’s website, the decision was made in light of dangerous windchills and hazardous road conditions. All schools and district facilities are closed.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Daugherty; Gilbert; Sandoval
Patrick “Chris” Daugherty: December 14, 1978 – January 27, 2023. Patrick “Chris” Daugherty, 44, of Cheyenne, passed at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 14, 1978, in Los Angeles, CA to Robert “Mohawk Mike” Daugherty and Debra...
capcity.news
Rolling closures in effect between Cheyenne and Evanston on Interstate 80 early Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Most of Interstate 80 in Wyoming is still under travel restrictions after a deadly multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, rolling closures are in effect from Cheyenne through Evanston as of 6 a.m. Webcam images show miles of snow-packed roads. Closures...
capcity.news
Laramie County gas prices up another 14 cents as national prices rise for 5th week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — National gas prices have increased for a fifth consecutive week, and that’s resulted in a 14-cent hike for Laramie County’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel. The nation’s average gas price climbed 9.7 cents from a week ago to $3.49 per gallon...
capcity.news
Interstates 80, 25 closed due to crashes, winter conditions
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is closed due to crashes and winter conditions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported at 8:20 a.m. Conditions include 50-plus mph winds that have created “significant blowing and drifting snow, and poor visibility,” the department reported. Whiteout/ground blizzard...
capcity.news
Roads around Cheyenne slick with snowfall, closed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — All major roads around Cheyenne, including Interstate 80 and WY 210, are experiencing either road closures or roads that are slick with snowfall, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced today. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne warns residents to be prepared for freezing temperatures that will...
capcity.news
Black Hills Energy to raise electric service prices for customers in March
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Black Hills Corporation’s electric utility service — Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power, doing business as Black Hills Energy — announced today the approval by the Wyoming Public Service Commission to implement new rates for electric service, effective for customer usage on and after March 1.
capcity.news
Small, large artworks available for purchase at Cheyenne’s annual Glass Art Exhibition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Dozens of colorful glass artworks are now available at the Cheyenne Botanical Gardens for community members to view and purchase. Starting today and running until April 1, 60 unique pieces for the garden’s 40th annual Glass Art Exhibition are on display on the second floor of the building. Most of the items are for sale, and prices range from $70 to over $200.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to warm up through remainder of the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Temperatures will gradually rise throughout the remainder of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 31, will be sunny with a high of 25 and windchill values between minus 10 and minus 20 degrees. Winds will be at 10–20 mph in the west with gusts as high as 30 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with temperatures rising to 19 and windchill values sitting between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the west at 10–15 mph.
capcity.news
Cold front hits Cheyenne on Sunday as snowfall continues
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Snow is expected to continue in Cheyenne today, though residents will also have to contend with temperatures that won’t get above 5 degrees. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the high temperature in Cheyenne on Sunday is just 3 degrees, with a low of minus 10. Throughout the day, windchill values are expected to fluctuate between minus 10 and minus 15 degrees.
