FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBTV
Beyonce bringing 2023 world tour to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Get in formation, BeyHive!. Superstar Beyonce has announced the 2023 Renaissance World Tour, and Charlotte is one of the stops. According to the “Single Ladies” singer’s website, the tour will come to Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 9. It’s the...
WBTV
Paid parking begins at Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. According to YMCA officials, free parking for members and guests will be available for up to three hours at the North Davidson Street location. Spots 1 through...
Blacklion closing south Charlotte store after 27 years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blacklion, a popular home decor store that's called south Charlotte home for nearly 30 years, will close its doors on Tuesday. Located in the Park 51 Shopping Center across from Atrium Health-Pineville, Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace has been in business in Charlotte for 27 years. The south Charlotte location was the company's last remaining store. Blacklion's owners announced the store closure back in August, saying they would operate through one last holiday season.
WBTV
Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project
A Fresh Start: Gastonia church finds new digs after Christmas Day fire
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One could call it a case of good luck, but members of one congregation in Gastonia said that getting a new building for their church, after a fire, is nothing short of divine providence. Gastonia church erupts in flames hours after Christmas Day service “The Place” Church, originally located […]
WCNC
Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Greens with Shaved Cheese
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roasted Sweet Potato and Greens with Shaved Cheese. 3 medium sweet potatoes - various colors are nice - blue, orange and Japanese white. 1/2 cup pistachios or chopped pecans (optional) 1/2 lb baby spinach or baby kale. 1 cup shaved (with a vegetable peeler) manchego or...
Have You Seen Him? Missing Charlotte man left home, didn’t return
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man is missing after leaving home for an appointment and never returning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. John Corrigan, 70, was last seen around 9 a.m. in a vehicle at his home near 7000 Ambleside Drive in north Charlotte. Corrigan had been traveling to an appointment on North […]
WCNC
Get the perfect front door from Pop's Discount Building Materials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The front door to your home plays a huge role in its curb appeal! Stand out from the rest and find something truly unique at Pop's Discount Building Materials. Sometimes they get a one-of-a-kind doors from Asian inspired or craftsman style. And with thousands in stock, you never know what you'll find!
WBTV
Gas line closes portion of Concord road
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A minor gas line rupture has a portion of a Concord road closed. Rock Hill Church Road between Poplar Tent and Stagecoach roads are closed while crews repair the gas line. Commuters are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
Charlotte Target, Family Dollar, Dollar General stores fined for overcharging
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three stores in Charlotte and one in Matthews are facing fines by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price scanner inspections fail and many stores are failing multiple inspections,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Overcharges […]
WBTV
Charlotte Knights to introduce new manager ahead of 2023 season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights will officially introduce their new manager on Wednesday. Justin Jirschele will lead the Charlotte Knights as its new manager for the 2023 season, the team announced. He played for the Knights over parts of two seasons from 2014 to 2015 and was the...
qcnews.com
Seven-vehicle crash snarls I-77 southbound rush hour traffic
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rush hour traffic was snarled on I-77 in York County following a multi-vehicle crash. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to...
macaronikid.com
6 Fun Date Ideas Around Union County
Whether you've got a hot date or a not date, Charlotte's night-life scene is loads of fun. Both close to home here in Union County as well as in our neighboring towns (Fort Mill and Charlotte), grab your date - whomever that may be - and paint the town!. 3901...
businesstodaync.com
Good-bye to Janie and Jack
Jan. 31. The owners of Birkdale Village confirmed the children’s clothing store Janie and Jack has closed permanently in the Huntersville location. “Janie and Jack is closed, and a new lease is in negotiation, so it’s confidential until signed by all parties,” Britni Johnson, director of public relations at North American Properties.
Comments / 0