Charlotte, NC

WBTV

First Alert Weather Days: Rounds of rain likely through Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold, but mostly dry for the weekend. TONIGHT: Rain chances climb into the Wednesday morning commute. WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Rounds of rain... Heaviest, most widespread Thursday afternoon and evening. WEEKEND: Cold starts and chilly afternoons, low-end precipitation chances on Sunday. Temperatures will remain fairly steady tonight as rain...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

More rain on the way for the middle of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dense fog this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies and mild afternoon temperatures today in the low to middle 60s. Scattered showers return tonight with mild lows again in the 40s. Spotty showers, mainly in the morning, are in the forecast for Wednesday, a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Keep the umbrella handy! Rain chances run through the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy fog and any lingering showers early this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies and mild afternoon temperatures today in the lower 60s. Pockets of dense fog and patchy drizzle may develop tonight with mild lows again in the 40s. Fog Tuesday morning should...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert: Rain chances throughout Sunday and Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A slow-moving cold will increase rain chances across the Carolinas today and Monday. After Monday, a few more disturbances will impact the Charlotte metro area through the end of the week and possibly produce some heavy rainfall on Thursday. • First Alert Weather Day Today: Cloudy,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Beyonce bringing 2023 world tour to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Get in formation, BeyHive!. Superstar Beyonce has announced the 2023 Renaissance World Tour, and Charlotte is one of the stops. According to the “Single Ladies” singer’s website, the tour will come to Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 9. It’s the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Blacklion closing south Charlotte store after 27 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blacklion, a popular home decor store that's called south Charlotte home for nearly 30 years, will close its doors on Tuesday. Located in the Park 51 Shopping Center across from Atrium Health-Pineville, Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace has been in business in Charlotte for 27 years. The south Charlotte location was the company's last remaining store. Blacklion's owners announced the store closure back in August, saying they would operate through one last holiday season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s a way of overwhelming a server with a flood of internet traffic. Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student. Updated: 8 hours ago. She is charged with misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor assault on a child under...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Greens with Shaved Cheese

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roasted Sweet Potato and Greens with Shaved Cheese. 3 medium sweet potatoes - various colors are nice - blue, orange and Japanese white. 1/2 cup pistachios or chopped pecans (optional) 1/2 lb baby spinach or baby kale. 1 cup shaved (with a vegetable peeler) manchego or...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Get the perfect front door from Pop's Discount Building Materials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The front door to your home plays a huge role in its curb appeal! Stand out from the rest and find something truly unique at Pop's Discount Building Materials. Sometimes they get a one-of-a-kind doors from Asian inspired or craftsman style. And with thousands in stock, you never know what you'll find!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gas line closes portion of Concord road

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A minor gas line rupture has a portion of a Concord road closed. Rock Hill Church Road between Poplar Tent and Stagecoach roads are closed while crews repair the gas line. Commuters are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
CONCORD, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte Target, Family Dollar, Dollar General stores fined for overcharging

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three stores in Charlotte and one in Matthews are facing fines by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price scanner inspections fail and many stores are failing multiple inspections,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Overcharges […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Knights to introduce new manager ahead of 2023 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights will officially introduce their new manager on Wednesday. Justin Jirschele will lead the Charlotte Knights as its new manager for the 2023 season, the team announced. He played for the Knights over parts of two seasons from 2014 to 2015 and was the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
macaronikid.com

6 Fun Date Ideas Around Union County

Whether you've got a hot date or a not date, Charlotte's night-life scene is loads of fun. Both close to home here in Union County as well as in our neighboring towns (Fort Mill and Charlotte), grab your date - whomever that may be - and paint the town!. 3901...
UNION COUNTY, NC
businesstodaync.com

Good-bye to Janie and Jack

Jan. 31. The owners of Birkdale Village confirmed the children’s clothing store Janie and Jack has closed permanently in the Huntersville location. “Janie and Jack is closed, and a new lease is in negotiation, so it’s confidential until signed by all parties,” Britni Johnson, director of public relations at North American Properties.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

