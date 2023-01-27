Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal LossOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Lose CoachOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
“He Had Wings” SF Artist Ronnie Goodman Documentary Screening
We are thrilled to announce our next show celebrating the life and work of SF artist, Ronnie Goodman. Ronnie was a prolific artist and marathon runner who used to have a small art studio in the back of what is now WAVE. His art hangs in City Hall and was also exhibited in the museums of modern art in San Francisco and New York after his death in 2020. Having experienced both incarceration and homelessness, his work often dealt with these themes. Ronnie was part of the Prison Art Program in San Quentin, Precita Eyes Muralists, and Hospitality House art program. We couldn’t be more proud of this creative legacy of our space Haight St.
40% Off Tix: “Cashed Out” World Premiere at San Francisco Playhouse (Jan. 26 – Feb. 25)
40% Off Tix: “Cashed Out” World Premiere at San Francisco Playhouse (Jan. 26 – Feb. 25) Cashed Out is a heartfelt and humorous world premiere play by Native American playwright Claude Jackson, Jr., directed by Tara Moses. “Not to be missed!” – San Francisco Magazine.
Children’s Fairyland Black History Month 2023 (Feb. 4-12)
At Children’s Fairyland, we’re honoring the Black History born right here in our beloved city of Oakland. We’re celebrating the ingenuity, contributions, triumphs and culture of Oakland’s African-American community over the last 100+ years. Throughout the month of February, Fairyland’s plaza is transformed into a spectacular...
Palo Alto “Small Business Heroes” Tour w/ Free Food & Drinks
We’re excited to welcome you to CornerMarket’s Small Business Hero’s Tour!. Below is important information for the event. We will get started inside Hana Haus, at 456 University Ave in Palo Alto at 5:15. If you are running a little late, no worries, please come anyway. And if you haven’t been to Hana Haus before, just find the Blue Bottle, walk straight into it, then keep an eye out on the right. Hana Haus is the attached coworking space and one of us will be at the front to greet you.
Hyped ‘Boichik Bagels’ Opening New South Bay Shop
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that Berkeley’s extremely popular Boichik Bagels, is opening up a new location in the South Bay. The runaway hit bagel sensation, which New York Times featured in their article “The Best Bagels are in California (Sorry, New York), currently has two locations: its original location is in Berkeley at 3170 College Ave, and its second location recently this past fall in Palo Alto in the Town & Country shopping center at 855 El Camino Real #115.
Half Moon Bay Memorial & Candlelight March
Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of support and community throughout this week. The Coastside continues to rally together through tough and tragic events, and it is a testament to why so many of us call this place home, choose to work here, or visit often. We know the community has been looking for opportunities to come together and grieve the seven lives lost and others that have been directly affected.
Candlelight Vigil for Victims of Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay & East Oakland (San Jose)
San Jose: Vigil for the Mass Shooting Victims in Half Moon Bay, Oakland & Monterey Park. Community members are heartbroken in the wake of the recent shootings in Half Moon Bay, Monterey Park, and Oakland, on top of the daily toll of gun violence on our communities. We welcome all to join us in this space for healing and hope.
Oakland Zoo Reopening Feb. 3 After Storm Caused Giant Sinkhole
The Oakland Zoo is finally reopening after a major sinkhole caused by a collapsed culvert under the vehicle entrance to the zoo at Golf Links Road opened during the tremendous New Year’s storms. The zoo said the culvert, overburdened by the historic and unprecedented amount of rainfall throughout the region, connects Arroyo Viejo Creek under the entry road to the Zoo.
“Justice for Tyre Nichols” March & Rally (Oakland)
– As we all brace ourselves for the body cam footage to be released, the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP) is calling for rolling protests from the Bay to Tennessee. APTP will hold a rally and march on Sunday, January 29 at 5 pm at Oscar Grant Plaza in Oakland to stand in solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols and to demand we put an end to police doing traffic stops in every US city.
