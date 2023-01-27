Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007
James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
Jason Momoa Shouts Out Game Of Thrones Wifey Emilia Clarke Again, And It’ll Never Stop Being Adorable
Jason Momoa reunited with Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke, and their love for each other is still as adorable as ever.
It’s Just Under 115 Days Til Fast X Finally Hits Theaters, And Ludacris Has Some Thoughts About Filming
With Fast X hitting the big screen in May, Ludacris shared his thoughts on social media about shooting the Fast & Furious movies.
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
netflixjunkie.com
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
HipHopDX.com
Ray J Goes Off On Tyrese For Telling Eddie Murphy To “Move On” After Will Smith Joke
Ray J has taken aim at Tyrese Gibson for calling out Eddie Murphy, who made a joke referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap at this year’s Golden Globes. On Thursday (January 12), the “One Wish” singer issued a response in the comment section of TheJasmineBrand’s repost of Tyrese defending Smith. Tyrese had posted a picture of himself and Will embracing and called for everyone to move on from the incident.
Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’
Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
netflixjunkie.com
When LisaRaye McCoy wanted to have an “entanglement” with Will Smith
Will Smith was a heartthrob back in the 90s and continues to be one of the most handsome men on the planet. The man has it all – charisma, power, and money but unfortunately, he is off the market. Jada Pinkett Smith claimed him way back in 1997. But that did not stop LisaRaye McCoy from crushing on him!
Scarlett Johansson Is Shocked to Learn Jeremy Renner Wore His Hawkeye Costume for Halloween (Video)
Scarlett Johansson and Kelly Clarkson have decided that Johansson’s Marvel co-star, Jeremy Renner, is someone who lives by a “better to ask for forgiveness than permission” mentality. That much is true, at least, when it comes to when and where he can wear his professional-grade Marvel Studios...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection
Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come. In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight. "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
wegotthiscovered.com
A clear front-runner for the next James Bond has emerged, but it’s the Q fan-casting that’s a stroke of genius
The dust has just about settled on No Time to Die, but the speculation over the identity of the next James Bond began long before Daniel Craig has even gone out in a literal and figurative blaze of glory. During that period, any British actor worth their salt (and a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ex-DC star Dwayne Johnson retreats to the woods, calls himself a T-Rex, and embraces failure in bizarre video
If you’d dedicated 15 years of your life to a passion project, only to see it go up in smoke at the very first hurdle, how would you react? If you’re Dwayne Johnson, you head deep into the woods for a bizarre video about embracing the nature of failure.
The Only Top Gun: Maverick Star Who Didn't Get Violently Ill During The Intense Training
Piloting a fighter jet isn't as simple as hitting the throttle and taking to the sky. Those that are given the task of operating these multi-million dollar airplanes of war often go through years of vigorous testing and training. Just look at the recent smash hit movie of "Top Gun: Maverick," which sees Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) train a recent crop of Top Gun students for a mission where human intuition and skill are more important than artificial intelligence and specialized equipment.
netflixjunkie.com
Even After Breaking Up With Gina Carano, Henry Cavill Is Still Attached to This One Thing They Bonded Over
British actor Henry Cavill received immense love from the audience after he became Superman in DCU’s Man of Steel in 2013. The actor is even said to have left his ambitious Netflix series The Witcher for the film. Thus, his fans have been heartbroken after learning that DCU is not casting him back.
musictimes.com
'Jeremy Renner Dead' Trends Despite Actor's Constant Update Since Snowplow Accident — Rumors Debunked!
Jeremy Renner is alive and recovering at a medical facility after the horrifying snowplow accident. Online trolls took their chance to spread death hoaxes and false rumors as Renner continues to make a recovery in a hospital. The actor already shared posts on his Instagram page showing that he has been doing well after the near-death experience.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Donna Pinciotti After 'That '70s Show'
"Hot Donna" is back, much to That '70s Show fans' excitement. Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) returns for Netflix's just-released sequel show That '90s Show, and fans get an update on what exactly has been happening with her life in the meantime. When we last saw Donna, she had just reunited with high school sweetheart Eric Forman (Topher Grace) on New Year's Eve 1979. But what happened next?
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
