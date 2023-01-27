ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
netflixjunkie.com

Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?

The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
HipHopDX.com

Ray J Goes Off On Tyrese For Telling Eddie Murphy To “Move On” After Will Smith Joke

Ray J has taken aim at Tyrese Gibson for calling out Eddie Murphy, who made a joke referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap at this year’s Golden Globes. On Thursday (January 12), the “One Wish” singer issued a response in the comment section of TheJasmineBrand’s repost of Tyrese defending Smith. Tyrese had posted a picture of himself and Will embracing and called for everyone to move on from the incident.
New York Post

Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’

Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
netflixjunkie.com

When LisaRaye McCoy wanted to have an “entanglement” with Will Smith

Will Smith was a heartthrob back in the 90s and continues to be one of the most handsome men on the planet. The man has it all – charisma, power, and money but unfortunately, he is off the market. Jada Pinkett Smith claimed him way back in 1997. But that did not stop LisaRaye McCoy from crushing on him!
People

Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection

Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come.  In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight.  "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
Looper

The Only Top Gun: Maverick Star Who Didn't Get Violently Ill During The Intense Training

Piloting a fighter jet isn't as simple as hitting the throttle and taking to the sky. Those that are given the task of operating these multi-million dollar airplanes of war often go through years of vigorous testing and training. Just look at the recent smash hit movie of "Top Gun: Maverick," which sees Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) train a recent crop of Top Gun students for a mission where human intuition and skill are more important than artificial intelligence and specialized equipment.
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Donna Pinciotti After 'That '70s Show'

"Hot Donna" is back, much to That '70s Show fans' excitement. Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) returns for Netflix's just-released sequel show That '90s Show, and fans get an update on what exactly has been happening with her life in the meantime. When we last saw Donna, she had just reunited with high school sweetheart Eric Forman (Topher Grace) on New Year's Eve 1979. But what happened next?
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.

