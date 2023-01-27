We’re excited to welcome you to CornerMarket’s Small Business Hero’s Tour!. Below is important information for the event. We will get started inside Hana Haus, at 456 University Ave in Palo Alto at 5:15. If you are running a little late, no worries, please come anyway. And if you haven’t been to Hana Haus before, just find the Blue Bottle, walk straight into it, then keep an eye out on the right. Hana Haus is the attached coworking space and one of us will be at the front to greet you.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO