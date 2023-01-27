Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal LossOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Lose CoachOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
funcheap.com
Discussion of Ulysses Abridged at SF’s United Irish Center
As St. Brigid is the patron of poets and scholars and Imbolc aligns with a publication milestone and birthday of James Joyce, what better time to bring in Joyce scholar Michael James Fallon to discuss the abridgement of that infamous, eponymous tome, the legendary classic of modern Irish literature. February 2, 2023, marks the 101st anniversary of Ulysses’s publication, as well as James Joyce’s 141st birthday. Michael James Fallon will join us for a discussion of Ulysses, and his method for creating Ulysses Abridged.
funcheap.com
Children’s Fairyland Black History Month 2023 (Feb. 4-12)
At Children’s Fairyland, we’re honoring the Black History born right here in our beloved city of Oakland. We’re celebrating the ingenuity, contributions, triumphs and culture of Oakland’s African-American community over the last 100+ years. Throughout the month of February, Fairyland’s plaza is transformed into a spectacular...
funcheap.com
40% Off Tix: “Cashed Out” World Premiere at San Francisco Playhouse (Jan. 26 – Feb. 25)
40% Off Tix: “Cashed Out” World Premiere at San Francisco Playhouse (Jan. 26 – Feb. 25) Cashed Out is a heartfelt and humorous world premiere play by Native American playwright Claude Jackson, Jr., directed by Tara Moses. “Not to be missed!” – San Francisco Magazine.
funcheap.com
Palo Alto “Small Business Heroes” Tour w/ Free Food & Drinks
We’re excited to welcome you to CornerMarket’s Small Business Hero’s Tour!. Below is important information for the event. We will get started inside Hana Haus, at 456 University Ave in Palo Alto at 5:15. If you are running a little late, no worries, please come anyway. And if you haven’t been to Hana Haus before, just find the Blue Bottle, walk straight into it, then keep an eye out on the right. Hana Haus is the attached coworking space and one of us will be at the front to greet you.
funcheap.com
Hyped ‘Boichik Bagels’ Opening New South Bay Shop
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that Berkeley’s extremely popular Boichik Bagels, is opening up a new location in the South Bay. The runaway hit bagel sensation, which New York Times featured in their article “The Best Bagels are in California (Sorry, New York), currently has two locations: its original location is in Berkeley at 3170 College Ave, and its second location recently this past fall in Palo Alto in the Town & Country shopping center at 855 El Camino Real #115.
funcheap.com
SF’s First Vintage/Artist/Makers “OK Marketplace” of 2023 (Japantown)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Japantown San Francisco’s first curated vintage, artists, & makers market ⛅️. The first OK Marketplace for 2023 starts at NOON! Will you be there?. Repost: @okmarketplace hey bestie 🧍♀️. we’ve got a kick ass line up for ya...
funcheap.com
Half Moon Bay Memorial & Candlelight March
Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of support and community throughout this week. The Coastside continues to rally together through tough and tragic events, and it is a testament to why so many of us call this place home, choose to work here, or visit often. We know the community has been looking for opportunities to come together and grieve the seven lives lost and others that have been directly affected.
funcheap.com
Candlelight Vigil for Victims of Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay & East Oakland (San Jose)
San Jose: Vigil for the Mass Shooting Victims in Half Moon Bay, Oakland & Monterey Park. Community members are heartbroken in the wake of the recent shootings in Half Moon Bay, Monterey Park, and Oakland, on top of the daily toll of gun violence on our communities. We welcome all to join us in this space for healing and hope.
