Tv20detroit.com
Mom of local teen stabbed by man she met online shares warning of how she was targeted
(WXYZ) — It was a stunning case of online danger resulting in real-life violence here in metro Detroit. Asking not to be identified, the mother of the 14-year-old girl critically stabbed last week in Springfield Township is now sharing a warning about how her daughter was targeted. “He just...
Trustees picked by DeSantis may change progressive college
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — "Your education. Your way. Be original. Be you." That's how New College of Florida describes its approach to higher education in an admission brochure. The state school of fewer than 1,000 students nestled along Sarasota Bay has long been known for its progressive thought and creative course offerings that don't use traditional grades.
Nonprofit housing 133 dogs saved from a dog fighting ring looking for donations
(WXYZ) — 133 dogs were saved in what may be the largest dog-fighting crackdown in state history. The investigation was a combined effort between state and federal forces with the help of a local rescue. These dogs, coined the voiceless victims, are suspected to have been forced to fight...
Governor Whitmer signs funding bill allocating millions in affordable housing, business support & more
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill that would invest millions of dollars in building more affordable housing units and supporting small businesses. The Michigan governor’s office says this is the earliest a bill was signed into law during a new gubernatorial term in the last 76 years.
Michigan to receive $33.6 million to improve safety on MI roads, sidewalks, crosswalks
(WXYZ) — Michigan is receiving a $33.6 million grant from the White House to improve safety on Michigan roads. The grant is part of Pete Buttigieg's Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program and is meant to address the growing issue of traffic fatalities on U.S. roads, sidewalks, and crosswalks.
Celebrate Black History Month at these events in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Black History Month kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, and there are places throughout Detroit that are honoring the history of African Americans in the United States. Black History Month at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. The Wright is a prominent museum...
Michigan adds 6,027 COVID cases over past week, 245 deaths
The State of Michigan added 6,027 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of 861 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to the state, there...
OCC's campus closure in 2025 prompts future land use concerns
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland Community College campus in Waterford Township is set to close in 2025. Now, there's some pushback from citizens concerned over future use of the property. It's the Highland Lake Campus. The sprawling 155-plus-acre property with its woods, trails and hills has attracted...
AG reaches settlement with company over release of PFAS from Brighton facility
(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office has reached a settlement in a lawsuit against a company over the release PFAS near a southeast Michigan facility. According to the AG's office, the lawsuit was against Asahi Kasei Plastics North American Inc. and was over the release...
Gas prices see 12-cent spike in metro Detroit over the past week
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit has increased once again, according to AAA Michigan. The organization said prices in the state are up 10 cents from last week to an average of $3.47 per gallon. That's 37 cents higher than last month and 25 cents more than this time last year.
