Chesterfield County, VA

Tv20detroit.com

Trustees picked by DeSantis may change progressive college

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — "Your education. Your way. Be original. Be you." That's how New College of Florida describes its approach to higher education in an admission brochure. The state school of fewer than 1,000 students nestled along Sarasota Bay has long been known for its progressive thought and creative course offerings that don't use traditional grades.
FLORIDA STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Nonprofit housing 133 dogs saved from a dog fighting ring looking for donations

(WXYZ) — 133 dogs were saved in what may be the largest dog-fighting crackdown in state history. The investigation was a combined effort between state and federal forces with the help of a local rescue. These dogs, coined the voiceless victims, are suspected to have been forced to fight...
Tv20detroit.com

Celebrate Black History Month at these events in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Black History Month kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, and there are places throughout Detroit that are honoring the history of African Americans in the United States. Black History Month at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. The Wright is a prominent museum...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan adds 6,027 COVID cases over past week, 245 deaths

The State of Michigan added 6,027 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of 861 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to the state, there...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

OCC's campus closure in 2025 prompts future land use concerns

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland Community College campus in Waterford Township is set to close in 2025. Now, there's some pushback from citizens concerned over future use of the property. It's the Highland Lake Campus. The sprawling 155-plus-acre property with its woods, trails and hills has attracted...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Gas prices see 12-cent spike in metro Detroit over the past week

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit has increased once again, according to AAA Michigan. The organization said prices in the state are up 10 cents from last week to an average of $3.47 per gallon. That's 37 cents higher than last month and 25 cents more than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE

