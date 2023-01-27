Read full article on original website
Multiple piers undergoing restoration in Gulfport
The City of Gulfport is moving forward with the restoration of multiple piers. Construction on Moses Pier is slated to begin in February and be finished by August. The city has received a permit for construction on Urie Pier, but is still waiting on permits for Libby Milner Roland Pier and Courthouse Road Pier.
New medical cannabis practice in Gulfport
A new medical cannabis practice is open in Gulfport and ready to welcome patients. Kaya Life has successfully provided medical cannabis services for more than six years, starting in Florida and now expanding to Mississippi, opening their first location in Gulfport. Leading the Gulfport practice is Dr. R Demetrius Steele,...
Mississippi gets funding for I-10 widening project
President Joe Biden announced today major transportation projects funded by bipartisan infrastructure law that will include a widening project for Interstate 10 here on the Coast. Biden was in New York to announce the Hudson Tunnel Project, but he also announced other “mega” grants for projects across the country. The...
Gulfport group brings iconic King Cakes back home
In broad daylight, six Coast residents assisted one another in smuggling King Cakes across state lines. On Sunday morning, the group traveled from Gulfport to New Orleans for their mission to purchase as many Dong Phuong King Cakes as possible, which ended up being 52. The group loves the Vietnamese...
Captain’s Wharf Marina opening spring of 2023 in Gulfport
After years of planning and preparation, Captain Al’s Steak and Seafood is expanding. You’ve probably already noticed some of the work. Coming this spring is Captain’s Wharf Marina, located a stone’s throw away from the Gulfport restaurant. Dock space and boat slips will be available to...
Mississippi Center for Justice hosting expungement clinic
A fresh start sounds nice right? That’s the goal of an upcoming expungement clinic in Jackson County. Ian Gustafson, an attorney with the Mississippi Center for Justice, is in studio to talk about how you may be eligible to clear your criminal record. The clinic takes place February 10th...
Gulfport Lady Admirals defeat Ocean Springs Lady Greyhounds in 6A South State Championship Game
The Gulfport girls soccer team is in the midst of its best run in program history, just one year removed from winning back-to-back 6A state titles. However, the one thing this senior class had never done is beat Ocean Springs. Lady Admirals hosting the Lady Greyhounds in the 6A South...
Coast Guard finds 4 boaters missing in Biloxi Bay
Four people were rescued earlier today from the Gulfport Shipping Channel after not returning from their boating trip Monday. After being stranded over night at sea, four boaters were brought back to land where their families waited restlessly for them to return. Forty-two year-old Victoria Farr, 37-year-old Richard Allen, 12-year-old...
City of Ocean Springs preparing for parade season
The City of Ocean Springs is getting prepared for the good times to roll this coming Saturday. Workers were out today unloading barricades in preparation for the kick-off Elks Mardi Gras Parade and Krewe of Unique. The city will barricade the parade route from Jackson Avenue to Pine Drive. Wednesday,...
Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs set to close starting Wednesday
A traffic reminder for Ocean Springs drivers: Hanshaw Road will close tomorrow for sewer repairs. The closure is expected to last for two months. It will especially have an impact for parents picking up or dropping off their kids at Ocean Springs Middle School or those looking to get from Highway 90 to Old Spanish Trail and vice versa. Executive Assistant to the Mayor Ravin Nettles said, “So, it’s a sewer main. It’s a big one. We live in a great town and people want to flush their toilets so stuff like that has to be repaired. We want to do it as soon as possible so JCUA is leading that project.”
Local teams polish skills during Winter Guard Field Day in Biloxi
The Louisiana-Mississippi Color Guard Circuit was back in action at Biloxi Junior High. It was Biloxi’s first-time ever hosting a Winter Guard competition. Teams that participated in the field day were able to show off their skills to a live crowd while receiving immediate feedback from the judges. The...
Minor flooding along Biloxi and Wolf Rivers
As our week continues, Biloxi and Wolf Rivers will keep rising. Both the Biloxi and Wolf Rivers are expected to crest above flood stage overnight. They will be in minor flood stage, meaning there is currently no risk of extensive flooding outside of low spots and wooded areas. Emergency management...
Humane Society of South Mississippi receives grant from PetSmart charities
The Humane Society of South Mississippi just received a grant for $100,000 from PetSmart charities. That money will support the expansion of HSSM’s ability to provide veterinary care to those in need. Annual exams, vaccinations, dentals and heartworm treatments will all become more accessible, enhancing the shelter’s mission to...
Stretch of HWY 90 near MS Aquarium to close again tonight
The start of another round of overnight closures tonight on Highway 90 as work continues to build the Coast Transit Authority tram, pedestrian, and bicycle bridge. That will eventually link the Mississippi Aquarium with Jones Park. Crews have been installing girders and supports for the bridge which requires them to...
‘Point in Time’ count of people experiencing homelessness in Gulfport
Members of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Continuum of Care, led by Open Doors Homeless Coalition, were out early this morning conducting their annual ‘point in time’ count of people experiencing homelessness. The point in time is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single...
Jackson County sheriff discusses increase in crime in St. Martin
John Ledbetter is the new sheriff of Jackson County since Mike Ezell was elected to Congress. There has been an increase in crime in St. Martin since Ledbetter came into his new role on January 3rd, including vehicle theft, deaths, a shooting, and more. Over the last several weeks, there’s...
Family holds vigil to remember children lost in Gulfport apartment fire
A vigil was held over the weekend at the William Bell complex to remember the two young children whose lives were tragically lost in last week’s fire. Family, friends, and many in the Gaston Point community gathered to remember the lives of four-day-old Kakashi Aubrey and six-year-old Vashun Viverette, who both died last Wednesday due to smoke inhalation.
Local robotics teams compete to advance to state championship
A mix of junior and high school teams battled it out in a robotics competition for a chance to represent their schools in the state championship. The First Tech Challenge Biloxi Qualifier Tournament was held at St. Patrick High School. Each game lasted two minutes and 30 seconds. The teams...
Attempted murder suspect in Jackson County Court
Twenty-year-old Jordan Davis appeared in county court today in Pascagoula for an initial appearance. Judge Mark Watts denied bond for Davis, who is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of his stepfather last Thursday. The judge said he might reconsider bail when Davis next appears in court on February...
Abundant Life Evangelistic Church holds Community Wellness Day
A Biloxi church is inspiring its community to get more active. The Abundant Life Evangelistic Church reached a new milestone Saturday featuring the inauguration of its new faith track. The ceremony took place during the church’s Community Wellness Day. Participants of the event were able to measure their blood pressure...
