A traffic reminder for Ocean Springs drivers: Hanshaw Road will close tomorrow for sewer repairs. The closure is expected to last for two months. It will especially have an impact for parents picking up or dropping off their kids at Ocean Springs Middle School or those looking to get from Highway 90 to Old Spanish Trail and vice versa. Executive Assistant to the Mayor Ravin Nettles said, “So, it’s a sewer main. It’s a big one. We live in a great town and people want to flush their toilets so stuff like that has to be repaired. We want to do it as soon as possible so JCUA is leading that project.”

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO