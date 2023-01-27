Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: Microchips Mandatory for Houston Pets
The yearlong grace period for enforcing the city’s ordinance to microchip pets will end. To help pet owners with this new requirement - BARC - the city’s animal shelter and adoption center - is offering free microchips.
Click2Houston.com
Dog recovering after being cemented to ground: ‘You read that right’
HOUSTON – A small dog with such big innocent eyes has been through a lot in the short amount of time in his dog years. According to Tri-County Humane, Trooper, a well-deserved name, was found cemented to the ground and stuck to the sidewalk in Florida for days, left to die.
Click2Houston.com
Brookfield Residential now in Houston, gearing up for huge grand opening event
HOUSTON – Each day more and more families are moving to Houston, and along with it, need find a new place to live. Maybe you’re buying a first home, or looking for something a little bit larger, because your parents are moving in with you. Brookfield Residential is...
Click2Houston.com
DPS: Northwest Houston food truck, rental business served as front for drug lab
HOUSTON – A suspected drug lab raid in northwest Houston landed four men in jail Monday night. Investigators believe they were making pills that looked like Xanax or Adderall and lacing them with deadly fentanyl. The business on Sussex Lane near Gessner Road has a food truck parked out...
Click2Houston.com
Toddler hospitalized after inhaling smoke during fire in northeast Houston
HOUSTON – A father is thankful his son is alive after being injured in a house fire Tuesday morning. “When I picked him, I thought he was dead,” father Angel Ruiz said. Ruiz struggled to contain his emotions while recounting the heart-stopping moments after he realized his family’s home was on fire.
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: Treating and Preventing Diabetes
Nearly 13 percent of adults in Houston live with diabetes, and for some neighborhoods, that number is even higher, up to 24 percent. In our latest 2 your health segment, we welcome back Dr. David Persse, chief medical officer for the city of Houston.
Click2Houston.com
$1M scratch ticket in Texas Lottery claimed by resident in La Porte
LA PORTE, Texas – One La Porte resident is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The winner purchased the ticket at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr. The winner decided to remain...
Click2Houston.com
Click2Win: Royal Treatment to Bun B’s Southern Takeover presented by Crown Royal
Are you ready to rodeo? Crown Royal is giving one lucky winner the chance to win the Royal Treatment to see Houston’s own Bun B at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo! Scroll down to enter now. One winner will be selected to receive the Royal Treatment which includes...
Click2Houston.com
Study details rise of cervical cancer among women ages 30 to 34, reversing historic declines
HOUSTON – January is cervical cancer awareness month. For years, deaths from cervical cancer were on a decline. Now, a study shows the rates of advanced cervical cancer are growing again in a group of women who would least expect it. The study from UCLA says more 30 to...
Click2Houston.com
BakerRipley accepting applications for 2023 Utilities Assistance Program to help pay for electric, water and gas bills. What you should know
HOUSTON – BakerRipley announced it is now accepting applications for its 2023 Utilities Assistance Program, according to a release. The company’s $15.2 million Direct Assistance Fund will be used to help eligible groups pay for their electric, water and gas bills. How to know if you qualify. Applicants...
Click2Houston.com
Jack and Jill of America Foundation celebrates 55 years of giving to support communities of color
HOUSTON – Jack and Jill of America Foundation (JJF) marked its 55th anniversary on Monday by celebrating a year of record giving in 2022 in support of its mission to address issues affecting African American children and families. By investing in programs, JJF seeks to create a strong foundation for children to thrive long-term.
Click2Houston.com
SH-288 expansion project in Brazoria County
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – If you live in Iowa Colony, you know all about the population growth in Brazoria County. The area south of Pearland is booming with master-planned communities popping up left and right. That is why the Texas Department of Transportation is doing tons of work right now south of Rodeo Palms and construction is set to continue all the way down to CR 60. This work aims to improve traffic for Manvel, Iowa Colony, Alvin-- and even those driving to and from the Texas medical center from Angleton, Lake Jackson and Freeport.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s just been one big nightmare’: Mom of Galveston teen wrongfully accused of murder speaks out
GALVESTON, Texas – A spokesperson for the City of Galveston says they are expecting a lawsuit to be filed against the city and or the police department after officers executed a botched search warrant. “During the search, officers determined the suspect was not located in the residence,” the spokesperson...
Click2Houston.com
Katy’s ‘Cheese Chica’ shares 3 easy snack recipes for the big game
HOUSTON – Score big at your big game party!. Local mom and social media sensation, Lauren Sotomayor, aka “The Cheese Chica” stopped by Houston Life with a tasty and stress-free lineup of snacks everyone will love. The Cheese Chica is known for her eye-popping recipes, cocktail creations,...
Click2Houston.com
University of Houston asked students to wear neon vests after police drew weapon on a Black student
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The University of Houston has walked back a policy requiring theater students to wear vests while rehearsing scenes outdoors, a move put in place after a campus police officer drew a gun on a Black student while he was rehearsing a play.
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Man shoots woman in head, drops her off at hospital before fleeing, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A man accused of shooting a woman in her head before dropping her off at the hospital Monday is wanted by authorities, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office said. Constable deputies were called to Houston Northwest Medical Center in reference to a woman with...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Crosby HS senior Shelby Kouba participated in more than 20 organizations while maintaining 3.8 GPA. She’s now headed to Texas A&M
CROSBY, Texas – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools. The third $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Shelby Kouba who is currently a senior at...
Click2Houston.com
Police chief placed on administrative leave after officers raid family’s house in Galveston, city announces
GALVESTON, Texas – The city of Galveston’s police chief has been placed on administrative leave as an investigation into a raid at a family’s home begins. Police Chief Doug Balli has been placed on a 10-day administrative leave by the city manager. This comes amid an internal...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Suspect wanted for stealing more than $3K of merchandise from business in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say stole thousands of merchandise from a business on the southwest side of town. On Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, officers responded to reports of a burglarized building located in the 6600 block of Hornwood Drive around 1:30 p.m. Investigators...
Click2Houston.com
New horror flick ‘The Reading’ starring Mo’Nique has Houston ties
HOUSTON – A new BET+supernatural thriller starring Academy Award-winning actress Mo’Nique has huge connections to H-Town with talent in front and behind the camera. We caught up with Houston actress Chasity Sereal and local filmmaker Courtney Glaudé to chat about ‘The Reading’ ahead of the film’s premiere. They are both part of the film working as actress and director, respectively.
