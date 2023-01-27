ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, TX

Click2Houston.com

Seen at 7: Microchips Mandatory for Houston Pets

The yearlong grace period for enforcing the city’s ordinance to microchip pets will end. To help pet owners with this new requirement - BARC - the city’s animal shelter and adoption center - is offering free microchips.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Toddler hospitalized after inhaling smoke during fire in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – A father is thankful his son is alive after being injured in a house fire Tuesday morning. “When I picked him, I thought he was dead,” father Angel Ruiz said. Ruiz struggled to contain his emotions while recounting the heart-stopping moments after he realized his family’s home was on fire.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Seen at 7: Treating and Preventing Diabetes

Nearly 13 percent of adults in Houston live with diabetes, and for some neighborhoods, that number is even higher, up to 24 percent. In our latest 2 your health segment, we welcome back Dr. David Persse, chief medical officer for the city of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

$1M scratch ticket in Texas Lottery claimed by resident in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas – One La Porte resident is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The winner purchased the ticket at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr. The winner decided to remain...
LA PORTE, TX
Click2Houston.com

BakerRipley accepting applications for 2023 Utilities Assistance Program to help pay for electric, water and gas bills. What you should know

HOUSTON – BakerRipley announced it is now accepting applications for its 2023 Utilities Assistance Program, according to a release. The company’s $15.2 million Direct Assistance Fund will be used to help eligible groups pay for their electric, water and gas bills. How to know if you qualify. Applicants...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

SH-288 expansion project in Brazoria County

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – If you live in Iowa Colony, you know all about the population growth in Brazoria County. The area south of Pearland is booming with master-planned communities popping up left and right. That is why the Texas Department of Transportation is doing tons of work right now south of Rodeo Palms and construction is set to continue all the way down to CR 60. This work aims to improve traffic for Manvel, Iowa Colony, Alvin-- and even those driving to and from the Texas medical center from Angleton, Lake Jackson and Freeport.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Katy’s ‘Cheese Chica’ shares 3 easy snack recipes for the big game

HOUSTON – Score big at your big game party!. Local mom and social media sensation, Lauren Sotomayor, aka “The Cheese Chica” stopped by Houston Life with a tasty and stress-free lineup of snacks everyone will love. The Cheese Chica is known for her eye-popping recipes, cocktail creations,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

University of Houston asked students to wear neon vests after police drew weapon on a Black student

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The University of Houston has walked back a policy requiring theater students to wear vests while rehearsing scenes outdoors, a move put in place after a campus police officer drew a gun on a Black student while he was rehearsing a play.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Crosby HS senior Shelby Kouba participated in more than 20 organizations while maintaining 3.8 GPA. She’s now headed to Texas A&M

CROSBY, Texas – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools. The third $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Shelby Kouba who is currently a senior at...
CROSBY, TX
Click2Houston.com

New horror flick ‘The Reading’ starring Mo’Nique has Houston ties

HOUSTON – A new BET+supernatural thriller starring Academy Award-winning actress Mo’Nique has huge connections to H-Town with talent in front and behind the camera. We caught up with Houston actress Chasity Sereal and local filmmaker Courtney Glaudé to chat about ‘The Reading’ ahead of the film’s premiere. They are both part of the film working as actress and director, respectively.
HOUSTON, TX

