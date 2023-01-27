ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, NJ

Somerville Middle School Disrupted by Reports of Planned Shooting

By Rod Hirsch
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

SOMERVILLE, NJ - School administrators and Somerville Police are assuring students at the Somerville Middle School and their parents that there is no inherent danger at the school, despite reports over the past two days of a planned student shooting.

Parents have reacted strongly on social media with many keeping their children at home.

Bryan P. Boyce, business administrator and school board secretary, circulated a message to Somerville Middle School families and staff Friday afternoon with an update on the situation:

"Dear Somerville Middle School Families,

Please be advised that contrary to rumors and concerns, our Somerville Middle School students and staff have always been and continue to be completely safe. At no time during the past day has anyone at Somerville Middle School been in any danger. The circumstances giving rise to your concerns are set forth below.

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, during a lunch period at Somerville Middle School, a group of students reported that they had knowledge there was going to be a school shooting.  Upon interviewing students involved in this lunchroom discussion, it was determined that none of them had first-hand information related to a current potential threat.

Students were repeating false secondhand information. An investigation into the matter continued with interviews of students and staff members in an effort to ascertain whether the school shooting rumor was credible.

Unfortunately, the rumors continued to spread, but at no point during this investigation was it determined that there was a valid threat of a school shooting.

As the investigation took place, the administration became aware that a small group of students had begun an email thread to clarify the rumor as false.  Inappropriate comments were made within the email thread. None of the email comments were deemed to be a credible threat.

School administration worked collaboratively with Somerville Police yesterday afternoon and continues to communicate with the Police Department.  No new information obtained today has validated any of yesterday’s rumors.

Student support services were provided by mental health staff members throughout yesterday afternoon and continue to be available moving forward if needed."

Scott Hade, SMS principal, could not be reached for comment.

One parent wrote: "Many kids called their parents yesterday because they didn’t feel safe in school. There was literally a line outside. Total panic.  It was probably 70% of the school that went home.

"There is one kid who has threatened multiple times to blow up the school, stab someone, etc. It seems like he is not getting the consequences he deserves. Many are staying home today also because they’re terrified."

Social media posts are also urging parents to attend the Feb. 14 school board meeting at the District Administration building adjacent to SMS at 51 West High St. beginning at 6:30 p.m. to voice their concerns.

Comments / 0

 

