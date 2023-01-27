Coconut Creek’s First Volunteer Fire Chief Honored As Pioneer

COCONUT CREEK, FL – When Coconut Creek’s first volunteer fire chief stood before a crowded city hall audience this week, Donald Schlichtmann told a few old stories, cracked some jokes, and then smiled for cameras.

He was being recognized by city commissioners as a “respected, long-time Coconut Creek pioneer.”

Last year, Broward County Historic Preservation Board recognizes Schlichtmann, too, as the person who had made an impact on his city.

Schlichtmann moved to Coconut Creek from New Jersey in 1970 with his wife, Barbara, and children, Donna, Diane and Donald.

He came to “enjoy the peace, vast amount of farmland, and large parcel of land to house his horses,” Coconut Creek Mayor Josh Rydell said during the presentation on Thursday.

In 1972, Schlichtmann served as Coconut Creek’s first volunteer fire chief, establishing a department of around 20 men.

A year later, he was an advisor to the builders of the city’s first community center, known today as the Rowe Activity Center, Rydell said.

He went on to help organize and participate in parades in South Creek, which was the only developed area in Coconut Creek at the time.

Today, his daughter, Diane, still lives in Schlichtmann’s first home in the city.

“He’s an awesome guy, and it was nice to have him here,” Commissioner Becky Tooley said.

