North Wildwood, NJ

Just In - $1.1 Million for Upgrades to Wildwood Boardwalk

By Susie Scholz
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON – The Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.1 million grant to the city of North Wildwood, New Jersey, for reconstruction of three blocks of boardwalk space., announced  U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

“We thank the U.S. Department of Commerce and our congressional delegation for their continued commitment to New Jersey’s economic vitality,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “This investment in the future of North Wildwood will generate millions in private investment and hundreds of jobs in a community that has long epitomized the very best of our state’s iconic tourist destinations. In tandem with the statewide Boardwalk Fund I proposed earlier this month, this pivotal federal support will further accelerate growth in our burgeoning shore economies.”

This project will support boardwalk structural repairs, including timber replacement, electrical upgrades and lighting fixtures, as well as ADA compliant ramps, stairs and beach access, in a region with a significant tourist economy. The EDA investment will be matched with $1.9 million in local funds and is expected to create 520 jobs and generate $11.8 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

“The vibrant travel and tourism sector and the many attractions at the Jersey Shore are vital components of our of state’s economy,” said Senator Bob Menendez. “This grant from the EDA will not only support the Wildwoods’ local tourism industry, but will create hundreds of jobs, support small business growth, and fuel additional private investment into the community.”

