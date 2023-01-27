2023 Hot Chicken Week in Nashville
Don’t mind the temps outside , Nashville’s hottest week has arrived. Hot Chicken Week is underway through Sunday, Feb. 5 with 30+ participating restaurants serving up $7 hot chicken deals .
🔥 What’s the deal?
- Put on by the Nashville Scene , participating restaurants are serving up spicy favorites or creating something new just for the week . See all the offerings .
- Not only do you get to test your heat levels, you’re also supporting local restaurants .
- This is a competition . Vote for your favorite dish online across three categories — Best Overall, Best Traditional, and Most Unique. The winning restaurants will gain bragging rights, and you’ll be entered to win prizes .
- Not eating meat these days? Try Bolton’s plant-based chicken , 51 North Taproom’s seitan wings , and Slow Burn’s hot chick’un grinder .
