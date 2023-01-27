ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinsman, OH

WFMJ.com

Former Youngstown police officer pleads guilty to theft charge

A former Youngstown police officer has pled guilty to a charge of theft in court on Tuesday. According to court records, 29-year-old Deon Gilbert pled guilty to one reduced charge of theft and was ordered to pay a fine of $150. The charge stems from an incidents from between September...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

New Castle raid uncovers more than 3 pounds of cocaine

Authorities in Lawrence County report finding nearly three-and-a-half pounds of cocaine, aw well as fentanyl that investigators say would be worth an estimated $90,000 on the street. According to the District Attorney, agents searched a home at 520 Wildwood Avenue in New Castle on Monday. Inside they found 1,329 grams...
NEW CASTLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Niles doctor pleads guilty to 52 federal health care fraud and drug charges

An osteopathic doctor whose Niles office was raided by the FBI nearly a year ago pleaded guilty Monday to 52 charges accusing him of health care fraud and violating federal laws regulating the dispensing of and distribution of controlled substances. Sentencing was set on May 23 in U.S. District Court...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown murder trial underway in shooting death of Keimone Black

Witnesses testified Tuesday about what they saw the night of June 15, 2022, on the south side of Youngstown, where 29-year-old Keimone Black was shot and killed at the Shell Gas station on South Avenue. The suspect is 69-year-old Samuel Byrd, charged in connection to the shooting with aggravated murder...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Farrell Bishop and mother of suspect raise concerns over viral arrest video

A mother of a Youngstown man said her son is recovering after a video went viral online, showing his arrest Friday during an altercation with Farrell, Pennsylvania police. Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker said an investigation is ongoing, but Acker's preliminary determination is that police were acting in compliance.
FARRELL, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman with gun arrested at Austintown bar

A Youngstown couple landed in jail early Monday after police say they were called investigate a report that someone was waving a gun during a fight outside an Austintown bar. Officers say they broke up a fight next to cars parked outside Shotz Bar N Grille on Oakwood Avenue just after 2 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren teen charged after toddler found wandering in apartment lobby

A Warren man, who just turned 18 this month, is charged with child endangering after a toddler was found wandering unsupervised in the lobby of a high-rise apartment building. Jonathan Wynn was freed on bond after pleading not guilty to the charge during an arraignment in Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Couple found dead on porch of Mecca home with child still inside

The Trumbull County Coroner and sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a three-year-old boy was found inside a Mecca Township home while his parents were dead outside. A woman told deputies she went to the home on the 500 block of State Route 88 Tuesday afternoon because she hadn’t heard from 55-year-old Eddie Parthemer or 35-year-old Amber Barry since Sunday.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Police investigate threats at Mercer Area Schoos, Wednesday classes canceled

Wednesday classes have been cancelled in the Mercer Area School District as police investigate a threat. According to the system’s Facebook page, the schools received two threats through the Safe2Say anonymous reporting system. The threats referred to a student creating a “hit list” at the Middle-High School.
WFMJ.com

Boardman window and door contractor in court again

A Boardman home improvement contractor pleaded not guilty to new charges accusing him of cheating a customer out of hundreds of dollars. John Bartos, 40, appeared for video arraignment in Warren Municipal Court on Monday to answer one felony count of theft. Vienna Township Police filed the charge after a...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Trial set Monday for South Avenue gas station murder

Jury selection is scheduled to get underway Monday for the suspect in a shooting at the Shell gas station on South Avenue in June of 2022. Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny is hearing the case of Samuel Byrd. The 69-year-old Youngstown man is charged with aggravated murder with firearm specifications and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Troopers seek info on fatal I-80 hit-and-run

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or has information about a deadly hit-and-run accident along Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township. One lane of traffic was shut down along eastbound Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township as authorities investigate a body found along the highway at around 7 a.m. by a passerby who first spotted a shoe on the road.
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

OSP: One taken to hospital after five-car crash in Cortland

Bazetta Township Fire Department and Bazetta Township Police Department responded to a five vehicle, injury crash on State Route 5, south of State Route 305 on January 31, 2023 around 12:45 PM in Trumbull County. Angel D. Stringer, 51, was operating a 2012 Nissan Altima northeast on State Route 5...
CORTLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren man killed by snow plow truck in Ashtabula County

A Warren man was pronounced dead in Ashtabula County after being hit by a snow plow truck early Monday morning. According to police, the incident happened at Kennametal, a manufacturing plant on Penniman Road in Orwell. Police say the man, identified as Michael Bellstedt was taking out the trash at the plant.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman man dies after being thrown from ATV on 224

State Police are investigating a traffic accident that they say claimed the life of a Boardman man. Troopers say 30-year-old Corey Breckner was driving an ATV along Route 224 in Mahoning Township Lawrence County when he attempted to pass another ATV shortly before midnight Saturday. According to police, Breckner was...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Victims in house fire near Grove City identified

The Mercer County Coroner has identified the two victims in a deadly three alarm house fire in Mercer County. The two victims have been identified as 37-year-old Justin Foust and one-year-old Kendric McBride. Mercer 911 got the first call about a fire on Enterprise Road in Pine Township, shortly after...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

