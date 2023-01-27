The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or has information about a deadly hit-and-run accident along Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township. One lane of traffic was shut down along eastbound Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township as authorities investigate a body found along the highway at around 7 a.m. by a passerby who first spotted a shoe on the road.

HUBBARD, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO