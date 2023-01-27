Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
Related
WFMJ.com
Former Youngstown police officer pleads guilty to theft charge
A former Youngstown police officer has pled guilty to a charge of theft in court on Tuesday. According to court records, 29-year-old Deon Gilbert pled guilty to one reduced charge of theft and was ordered to pay a fine of $150. The charge stems from an incidents from between September...
WFMJ.com
New Castle raid uncovers more than 3 pounds of cocaine
Authorities in Lawrence County report finding nearly three-and-a-half pounds of cocaine, aw well as fentanyl that investigators say would be worth an estimated $90,000 on the street. According to the District Attorney, agents searched a home at 520 Wildwood Avenue in New Castle on Monday. Inside they found 1,329 grams...
WFMJ.com
Niles doctor pleads guilty to 52 federal health care fraud and drug charges
An osteopathic doctor whose Niles office was raided by the FBI nearly a year ago pleaded guilty Monday to 52 charges accusing him of health care fraud and violating federal laws regulating the dispensing of and distribution of controlled substances. Sentencing was set on May 23 in U.S. District Court...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown murder trial underway in shooting death of Keimone Black
Witnesses testified Tuesday about what they saw the night of June 15, 2022, on the south side of Youngstown, where 29-year-old Keimone Black was shot and killed at the Shell Gas station on South Avenue. The suspect is 69-year-old Samuel Byrd, charged in connection to the shooting with aggravated murder...
WFMJ.com
Boyfriend accused of shooting girlfriend, killing her mother in Ellwood City
Updates continue with a tragic shooting out of Lawrence County. 23-year-old Keegan Willis-King is behind bars without bond, after police say he shot his girlfriend and killed her mother in Ellwood City Monday night. 24-year-old Cassidy Smith is mourning the loss of her mother but also fighting for her own...
WFMJ.com
Farrell Bishop and mother of suspect raise concerns over viral arrest video
A mother of a Youngstown man said her son is recovering after a video went viral online, showing his arrest Friday during an altercation with Farrell, Pennsylvania police. Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker said an investigation is ongoing, but Acker's preliminary determination is that police were acting in compliance.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown woman with gun arrested at Austintown bar
A Youngstown couple landed in jail early Monday after police say they were called investigate a report that someone was waving a gun during a fight outside an Austintown bar. Officers say they broke up a fight next to cars parked outside Shotz Bar N Grille on Oakwood Avenue just after 2 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Warren teen charged after toddler found wandering in apartment lobby
A Warren man, who just turned 18 this month, is charged with child endangering after a toddler was found wandering unsupervised in the lobby of a high-rise apartment building. Jonathan Wynn was freed on bond after pleading not guilty to the charge during an arraignment in Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday.
WFMJ.com
Woman calls 9-1-1 as her sister and mother are shot at their Ellwood City home
An Ellwood City woman hid in a bedroom calling 9-1-1 while a man shot her sister and her mother inside their First Street home, according to police. Officers had surrounded an apartment on the 200 block of First Street Monday evening when they say they heard 4 or five gunshots.
WFMJ.com
Two bodies found outside Mecca Township home, three-year-old found inside
Trumbull County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after two bodies were found outside of a Mecca Township home Tuesday afternoon. According to Major Tony Villanueva, the bodies of a male and a female were found outside a home on the 500 Block of Route 88 in Mecca Township. Trumbull County dispatchers...
WFMJ.com
Couple found dead on porch of Mecca home with child still inside
The Trumbull County Coroner and sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a three-year-old boy was found inside a Mecca Township home while his parents were dead outside. A woman told deputies she went to the home on the 500 block of State Route 88 Tuesday afternoon because she hadn’t heard from 55-year-old Eddie Parthemer or 35-year-old Amber Barry since Sunday.
WFMJ.com
Southington man arrested as cops break up crowd of 30-35 at Warren Sheetz
A Southington man is free on bond after pleading not guilty to charges filed after police from eight communities were called to break up a crowd of people said to be drinking and smoking inside a Warren gas station. Officers were called to the Sheetz on East Market Street at...
WFMJ.com
Police investigate threats at Mercer Area Schoos, Wednesday classes canceled
Wednesday classes have been cancelled in the Mercer Area School District as police investigate a threat. According to the system’s Facebook page, the schools received two threats through the Safe2Say anonymous reporting system. The threats referred to a student creating a “hit list” at the Middle-High School.
WFMJ.com
Boardman window and door contractor in court again
A Boardman home improvement contractor pleaded not guilty to new charges accusing him of cheating a customer out of hundreds of dollars. John Bartos, 40, appeared for video arraignment in Warren Municipal Court on Monday to answer one felony count of theft. Vienna Township Police filed the charge after a...
WFMJ.com
Trial set Monday for South Avenue gas station murder
Jury selection is scheduled to get underway Monday for the suspect in a shooting at the Shell gas station on South Avenue in June of 2022. Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny is hearing the case of Samuel Byrd. The 69-year-old Youngstown man is charged with aggravated murder with firearm specifications and...
WFMJ.com
Troopers seek info on fatal I-80 hit-and-run
The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or has information about a deadly hit-and-run accident along Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township. One lane of traffic was shut down along eastbound Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township as authorities investigate a body found along the highway at around 7 a.m. by a passerby who first spotted a shoe on the road.
WFMJ.com
OSP: One taken to hospital after five-car crash in Cortland
Bazetta Township Fire Department and Bazetta Township Police Department responded to a five vehicle, injury crash on State Route 5, south of State Route 305 on January 31, 2023 around 12:45 PM in Trumbull County. Angel D. Stringer, 51, was operating a 2012 Nissan Altima northeast on State Route 5...
WFMJ.com
Warren man killed by snow plow truck in Ashtabula County
A Warren man was pronounced dead in Ashtabula County after being hit by a snow plow truck early Monday morning. According to police, the incident happened at Kennametal, a manufacturing plant on Penniman Road in Orwell. Police say the man, identified as Michael Bellstedt was taking out the trash at the plant.
WFMJ.com
Boardman man dies after being thrown from ATV on 224
State Police are investigating a traffic accident that they say claimed the life of a Boardman man. Troopers say 30-year-old Corey Breckner was driving an ATV along Route 224 in Mahoning Township Lawrence County when he attempted to pass another ATV shortly before midnight Saturday. According to police, Breckner was...
WFMJ.com
Victims in house fire near Grove City identified
The Mercer County Coroner has identified the two victims in a deadly three alarm house fire in Mercer County. The two victims have been identified as 37-year-old Justin Foust and one-year-old Kendric McBride. Mercer 911 got the first call about a fire on Enterprise Road in Pine Township, shortly after...
Comments / 0