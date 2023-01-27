ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 1

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Appeals court decides when Social Security payments may be garnished

Colorado's second-highest court has clarified the circumstances under which Social Security payments, which are exempt from garnishment under federal law, may actually be used to repay a debt. On Thursday, a three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals disagreed that federal law "unambiguously" shields Social Security benefits from garnishment. Instead,...
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Vote To Reduce Early Voting Window, Require Post-Election Audits

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming elections would be subject to post-election audits and early voting windows would be shortened under a bill advanced by a legislative committee Tuesday. Senate File 153, titled “Election Security,” would reduce early voting to 28 days from the current 45...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

USDA Opens Applications for Wyoming’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program

The U.S.D.A. hopes its incentive programs will entice more land owners to make their properties more environmentally friendly, especially in areas with critical habitats for mule deer and other native species. U.S.D.A.’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (N.R.C.S.) in Wyoming is currently accepting applications for enrollment into the Environmental Quality Incentives...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Kill Anti-Vax Discrimination Bill

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most conservative bills in consideration by the 67th Wyoming Legislature was killed Monday. House Bill 66, which would have prohibited Wyoming businesses, health care facilities and schools from enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, failed its third reading on the House floor by a narrow 31-29 vote.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

JCHC Board Updated on Skilled Nursing Facility

During their regular meeting last week, the Hospital Board of Trustees got a brief report from Becky Rodriguez covering CEO Luke Senden, who was absent for the meeting. The board discussed the Skilled Nursing Facility at the Veterans Home of Wyoming. According to discussions, the JCHC will be recruiting providers...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rep. Western, County Commissioner Novotny Named In Campaign Finance Probe

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has completed a monthslong investigation into complaints of possible election code finance violations that include state Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, and Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny. Clint Beaver, a deputy prosecuting attorney for Sheridan County,...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Mental health bills abound at Wyoming Legislature

It’s a banner year for mental health bills in the Wyoming Legislature. There are around 20 measures that at least touch on the topic, according to Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers. “It’s great to see mental health as such...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

BLM seeks public input on industrial solar projects

GILLETTE, Wyo. —The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will solicit comments on plans to boost “utility-scale” solar energy development on public lands, during one of a series of public meetings across the West in Cheyenne Tuesday. The push is part of a federal effort to implement President...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Abortion Foes Clash At Capitol On New Wyoming Abortion Ban

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With the lawsuit against Wyoming’s abortion trigger ban still ongoing in court, a microcosm of the case played out Monday during a legislative committee meeting. The House Judiciary Committee met to hear testimony on House Bill 152, the Life is...
WYOMING STATE
eenews.net

Why Wyoming won’t build Biden’s EV chargers

HALFWAY BETWEEN ROCK SPRINGS AND RAWLINS, Wyo. — Here, at a critical node in President Joe Biden’s plan for a national electric vehicle charging network, there is nothing. No parking lot, no service station, no sign that anyone wants to set up shop here. Just some tire tracks in the snow by a barbed wire fence and the whoosh of vehicles speeding by on Interstate 80. This overwhelming vacancy is why Wyoming kicked up a dispute that could sap Americans’ confidence in a future EV charging network. Offered millions of federal dollars to build chargers at locations like this one, the state said no.
WYOMING STATE
newscenter1.tv

This is the Poorest Town in South Dakota

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
COLORADO STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax

PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy