coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court decides when Social Security payments may be garnished
Colorado's second-highest court has clarified the circumstances under which Social Security payments, which are exempt from garnishment under federal law, may actually be used to repay a debt. On Thursday, a three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals disagreed that federal law "unambiguously" shields Social Security benefits from garnishment. Instead,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Vote To Reduce Early Voting Window, Require Post-Election Audits
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming elections would be subject to post-election audits and early voting windows would be shortened under a bill advanced by a legislative committee Tuesday. Senate File 153, titled “Election Security,” would reduce early voting to 28 days from the current 45...
county17.com
Gov. Mark Gordon, 24 governors send joint letter to Biden opposing new federal water definitions
GILETTE, Wyo. — Today, Gov. Mark Gordon and 24 other governors sent a joint letter to President Joe Biden voicing their opposition to a new rule regarding the Clean Water Act and the revised definition of “Water of the United States.”. WOTUS is a term in the Clean...
Wyoming Governor Gordon and 24 Other Republican Governors Oppose Biden’s WOTUS Rule
Governor Mark Gordon and 24 other Republican governors issued a joint letter to President Joe Biden opposing the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule and are calling on him to delay implementation until the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling in Sackett v. EPA. Per a recent press release...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Exploring Ways To Fight Back Against Woke Banks Which Are Attacking Fossil Fuels
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming legislators are exploring ways to fight back against “woke” financial policies, which are associated with the environment, social and governance (ESG) movement. The movement has become a primary driver of directing investment away from fossil fuel industries, which...
county17.com
Grants available for Wyoming childcare centers seeking to encourage physical activity, healthy eating
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Mini grants for Wyoming childcare centers seeking to encourage physical activity and healthy eating habits are now available through the University of Wyoming Extension’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program. From January through September, CNP will award 20 to 25 mini grants to childcare centers across the state....
mybighornbasin.com
USDA Opens Applications for Wyoming’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program
The U.S.D.A. hopes its incentive programs will entice more land owners to make their properties more environmentally friendly, especially in areas with critical habitats for mule deer and other native species. U.S.D.A.’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (N.R.C.S.) in Wyoming is currently accepting applications for enrollment into the Environmental Quality Incentives...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Kill Anti-Vax Discrimination Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most conservative bills in consideration by the 67th Wyoming Legislature was killed Monday. House Bill 66, which would have prohibited Wyoming businesses, health care facilities and schools from enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, failed its third reading on the House floor by a narrow 31-29 vote.
Sheridan Media
JCHC Board Updated on Skilled Nursing Facility
During their regular meeting last week, the Hospital Board of Trustees got a brief report from Becky Rodriguez covering CEO Luke Senden, who was absent for the meeting. The board discussed the Skilled Nursing Facility at the Veterans Home of Wyoming. According to discussions, the JCHC will be recruiting providers...
county17.com
Judiciary Committee questions constitutionality, legality of Wyoming’s ‘Life is a Human Right Act’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming residents gathered via Zoom and in person at the Wyoming Capitol building to discuss a bill that would further criminalize abortion and make changes to statute. HB0152, titled “Life is a Human Right Act,” is described as follows:. AN ACT relating to abortion;...
kotatv.com
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rep. Western, County Commissioner Novotny Named In Campaign Finance Probe
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has completed a monthslong investigation into complaints of possible election code finance violations that include state Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, and Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny. Clint Beaver, a deputy prosecuting attorney for Sheridan County,...
county17.com
Mental health bills abound at Wyoming Legislature
It’s a banner year for mental health bills in the Wyoming Legislature. There are around 20 measures that at least touch on the topic, according to Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers. “It’s great to see mental health as such...
cowboystatedaily.com
Court Orders Sinclair Billionaire Heiress To Pay Husband $200 Million In Divorce
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When the husband of a Sinclair Oil Co. heiress filed for divorce, a Wyoming district court had to decide how to split more than $1 billion in investments, property and other assets. Anne Holding is one of three children of Robert...
county17.com
BLM seeks public input on industrial solar projects
GILLETTE, Wyo. —The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will solicit comments on plans to boost “utility-scale” solar energy development on public lands, during one of a series of public meetings across the West in Cheyenne Tuesday. The push is part of a federal effort to implement President...
cowboystatedaily.com
Abortion Foes Clash At Capitol On New Wyoming Abortion Ban
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With the lawsuit against Wyoming’s abortion trigger ban still ongoing in court, a microcosm of the case played out Monday during a legislative committee meeting. The House Judiciary Committee met to hear testimony on House Bill 152, the Life is...
eenews.net
Why Wyoming won’t build Biden’s EV chargers
HALFWAY BETWEEN ROCK SPRINGS AND RAWLINS, Wyo. — Here, at a critical node in President Joe Biden’s plan for a national electric vehicle charging network, there is nothing. No parking lot, no service station, no sign that anyone wants to set up shop here. Just some tire tracks in the snow by a barbed wire fence and the whoosh of vehicles speeding by on Interstate 80. This overwhelming vacancy is why Wyoming kicked up a dispute that could sap Americans’ confidence in a future EV charging network. Offered millions of federal dollars to build chargers at locations like this one, the state said no.
newscenter1.tv
This is the Poorest Town in South Dakota
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax
PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
