TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Trash is piling up on the shoulders of Route 460 between Bluefield and Tazewell and people are starting to notice. Danny Addison is one of the owners of Back of the Dragon which is a 32-mile stretch of curvy roads that attract tourists internationally. He said tourists came up to him amazed at […]

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO