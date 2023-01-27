ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wytheville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
supertalk929.com

Crash on Interstate 81 involving three big rigs snarls traffic for miles

The Virginia State Police said a wreck involving three tractor-trailers caused traffic to be diverted off of Interstate 81 Tuesday in Marion. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. near Exit 44 when the first big rig ran off the left side of southbound 81, plowed through the median, and then into a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes.
MARION, VA
wfxrtv.com

Incident in Pulaski leaves one dead, another hospitalized

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is reporting that one man is dead, and another has been hospitalized following an incident that occurred in Hiwassee on Jan. 30. According to the sheriff, they are continuing to investigate an incident that took place at a...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One dead, one hospitalized after Pulaski County incident

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an incident in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Jan. 30 in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road, authorities said. One man died during the...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested in North Carolina after Patrick Co. shooting

PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Keith Samuel Gunter, 59 of Mt. Airy, NC, has been arrested after a shooting along Chestnut St. in Stuart Thursday. Deputies responded to 315 Chestnut Street around 12:20 p.m. January 26 and found numerous shots had been fired into the building. Three people were inside and told law enforcement that Gunter had left in a vehicle.
STUART, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has received funding from the General Assembly to build a new trail that will run through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craigs Creek and run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Space Rabbit Coffee opens drive-thru in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Space Rabbit Coffee has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in Christiansburg. The coffee business has operated out of a mobile trailer since 2020. It now has a drive-through building in Christiansburg. Space Rabbit offers a variety of coffee drinks and made-in-house donuts. Owners say they are...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WJHL

Local police department responds to Tyre Nichols death

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Chief John Patrick Clair of the Marion Virginia Police Department (MPD) released a statement Saturday regarding the death of Tyre Nichols and recently released bodycam footage of the incident. In the release, Clair states that the MPD plans to hold a series of local engagement sessions with the community to ensure […]
MARION, VA
WJHL

Abingdon Eats: Above and Below at Summers Roof and Cellar

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After USA Today nominated Abingdon, Virginia for Best Small Town Food Scene for possibly its fifth win in a row, News Channel 11 visited the mountain town for a taste of what sets it apart from the rest. Summers Roof and Cellar Summers Roof and Cellar is a relatively recent addition […]
ABINGDON, VA
pcpatriot.com

State Police investigating fatal crash in Grayson County

At 7:07 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 26), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 21 in Grayson County. There is one confirmed fatality. Two other individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation. From Virginia State Police.
pmg-va.com

Two arrested for drug possession

Galax Police Department officers serving a warrant charged two men with felony drug possession last week. On Jan. 29, Galax officers responded to an address on Bedsaul Road in an attempt to locate a wanted person with an outstanding warrant. Officer Tiffany Melton made contact with the manager of the...
GALAX, VA
WSLS

VSP: Grayson County crash leaves one dead, two hospitalized

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead and two are hospitalized after a crash in Grayson County Thursday, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the two-vehicle crash happened at 7:07 p.m. on Route 21. We’re told one person has died as a result of the crash, and...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of man found dead inside burned vehicle

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim of a homicide. Ronnie Lee Akers, 59, was found dead in a burned vehicle January 13, 2023. Information about the cause of death has not been released. Deputies had responded to his...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
thestokesnews.com

Tragic accident leads to death at American Legion

A juvenile died after riding a bull at a rodeo at the American Legion Post 290 in King Saturday night. According to Brandon Gentry, Director of Emergency Services in Stokes County, units responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 8:24 p.m. at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series. Two...
KING, NC
WDBJ7.com

Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy