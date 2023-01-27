Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
3 people injured following fiery tractor-trailer crash in Smyth County, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — We have new details on a tractor-trailer crash that injured multiple people and backed up traffic for several miles in Smyth County. According to Virginia State Police, the crash involving two tractor-trailers happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say the tractor-trailer was...
supertalk929.com
Crash on Interstate 81 involving three big rigs snarls traffic for miles
The Virginia State Police said a wreck involving three tractor-trailers caused traffic to be diverted off of Interstate 81 Tuesday in Marion. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. near Exit 44 when the first big rig ran off the left side of southbound 81, plowed through the median, and then into a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes.
wfxrtv.com
Court docs: Russell Co. child had part of leg amputated after being kept in trailer for months
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A child at the center of a Russell County child abuse investigation had to have part of his leg amputated due to apparent frostbite, according to a criminal complaint. The document, filed in Russell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, details the charge of child abuse and neglect faced by […]
WSLS
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested in North Carolina after Patrick Co. shooting
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Keith Samuel Gunter, 59 of Mt. Airy, NC, has been arrested after a shooting along Chestnut St. in Stuart Thursday. Deputies responded to 315 Chestnut Street around 12:20 p.m. January 26 and found numerous shots had been fired into the building. Three people were inside and told law enforcement that Gunter had left in a vehicle.
Russell Co. authorities monitoring 40+ dogs left on property after duo arrested
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is keeping tabs on more than 40 dogs that remain on a property after two people were arrested on child abuse charges earlier in January. A release posted to the RCSO’s Facebook page states that Rebecca Bremner and Michael Park, both of Gravel Lick […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has received funding from the General Assembly to build a new trail that will run through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craigs Creek and run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.
WDBJ7.com
Space Rabbit Coffee opens drive-thru in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Space Rabbit Coffee has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in Christiansburg. The coffee business has operated out of a mobile trailer since 2020. It now has a drive-through building in Christiansburg. Space Rabbit offers a variety of coffee drinks and made-in-house donuts. Owners say they are...
Concerned Tazewell resident proposes “bounty” to stop littering
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Trash is piling up on the shoulders of Route 460 between Bluefield and Tazewell and people are starting to notice. Danny Addison is one of the owners of Back of the Dragon which is a 32-mile stretch of curvy roads that attract tourists internationally. He said tourists came up to him amazed at […]
Local police department responds to Tyre Nichols death
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Chief John Patrick Clair of the Marion Virginia Police Department (MPD) released a statement Saturday regarding the death of Tyre Nichols and recently released bodycam footage of the incident. In the release, Clair states that the MPD plans to hold a series of local engagement sessions with the community to ensure […]
qcnews.com
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A small earthquake shook parts of the North Carolina mountains near the Virginia border Saturday morning, according to officials. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit just before 4:10 a.m. northeast of Boone in Watauga County and was felt more than 16 miles away, the United States Geological Survey reported.
Abingdon Eats: Above and Below at Summers Roof and Cellar
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After USA Today nominated Abingdon, Virginia for Best Small Town Food Scene for possibly its fifth win in a row, News Channel 11 visited the mountain town for a taste of what sets it apart from the rest. Summers Roof and Cellar Summers Roof and Cellar is a relatively recent addition […]
pcpatriot.com
State Police investigating fatal crash in Grayson County
At 7:07 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 26), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 21 in Grayson County. There is one confirmed fatality. Two other individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation. From Virginia State Police.
pmg-va.com
Two arrested for drug possession
Galax Police Department officers serving a warrant charged two men with felony drug possession last week. On Jan. 29, Galax officers responded to an address on Bedsaul Road in an attempt to locate a wanted person with an outstanding warrant. Officer Tiffany Melton made contact with the manager of the...
WSLS
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man found dead inside burned vehicle
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim of a homicide. Ronnie Lee Akers, 59, was found dead in a burned vehicle January 13, 2023. Information about the cause of death has not been released. Deputies had responded to his...
thestokesnews.com
Tragic accident leads to death at American Legion
A juvenile died after riding a bull at a rodeo at the American Legion Post 290 in King Saturday night. According to Brandon Gentry, Director of Emergency Services in Stokes County, units responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 8:24 p.m. at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series. Two...
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
