Read full article on original website
Related
Country + Americana Artists With February Birthdays
Do you know anyone with a leap year birthday? Their actual day of birth (Feb. 29) only comes around every four years ... which might explain why there are no country stars with Leap Day birthdays. However, there are plenty of country artists celebrating their birthdays in February: Sheryl Crow,...
Cole Swindell Announces New Deluxe Album, ‘Stereotype Broken’
Cole Swindell is set to give his fourth studio album Stereotype the deluxe treatment. Featuring three new songs, Stereotype Broken will drop on April 28. “My 4th studio album has done so much for us this past year. I felt we had a few more songs that deserved to [be] part of the project and I can’t wait for y’all to hear them,” he writes on Instagram.
Lauren Alaina Just Crushed This Cover of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ [Watch]
Lauren Alaina has put her vocal chops to one of the most popular songs in the world right now. While warming up for a recent performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the one-time Idol star opted for an acoustic cover of "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus. "I can buy myself...
Report: The 2023 Grammy Awards Might Include a Loretta Lynn Tribute
As details continue to roll in about the 2023 Grammy Awards, it seems like more exciting news for country fans might be on its way. Variety reports that an all-star tribute to Loretta Lynn, who died last fall, is expected to take place during the show. According to the outlet,...
Elle King Talks About the Time Miranda Lambert Had to Babysit Her When She Was Drunk
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Kane Brown Plucks a Fan to Sing ‘Thank God’ With Him + the Result Is Stunning! [Watch]
No Kate, no problem for Kane Brown. Mariella Meyer filled in for the singer's wife during "Thank God" over the weekend — if you're asking, "Who?" you're not alone. The 25-year-old tells Taste of Country she came to the show in Munich, Germany, as fan but brought a poster asking Brown to let her join him, just in case. With Katelyn Brown back home for the final few dates of her husband's European tour, "just in case" became reality.
Luke Combs Shows the Step-by-Step Process of Making His ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album Cover [Watch]
Luke Combs' latest album cover design is a little bit of a thinker, but plenty of eagle-eyed fans got it. In late January, when he revealed the title and cover art for his next album, it was immediately clear that there's a connection between this project — Gettin' Old — and his 2022 album — Growin' Up. For one thing, both titles are a reference to his song, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which is a reflection on life's different phases and stages.
13 Years Ago: Taylor Swift Sets a Record With Grammys Album of the Year Win
Thirteen years ago today (Jan. 31, 2010), Taylor Swift made musical history: It was on that date the then-20-year-old became the youngest country artist, and, at the time, the youngest act of any genre, to ever win Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards. Swift received the honor for...
36 Facts About the 36 Songs on Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Album
Morgan Wallen has already released a quarter of his massive new One Thing at a Time album, and he's leaked four additional tracks. You can listen to each those songs right here. The "You Proof" singer's third album is a monster. The 36 tracks feature 49 songwriters, four collaborations and...
45 Years Ago: ‘Here You Come Again’ Becomes Dolly Parton’s First Gold Single
On Feb. 1, 1978, Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again" became her first gold single. At the time of the song's release, Parton was making a big push to break into the pop world. That's certainly evident from "Here You Come Again": Written by songwriting legends Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil -- who had penned hits for the Righteous Brothers and the Drifters, among others -- and produced by Gary Klein (Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell), the song had recently appeared on a BJ Thomas LP.
Carly Pearce Kinda Wishes She Could Go Through a Divorce for Every Album
Carly Pearce didn't have to search very far for inspiration for her last album, 29: Written in Stone. Once she decided to be vulnerable about experiencing divorce at the age of 29, the songs came like a flood. Although it was a heartbreaking chapter and one that has caused her...
Jon Pardi Is Making a Christmas Album While He Awaits the Birth of His Daughter
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting to welcome their first child in a matter of weeks, but while they wait, he's got another project cooking. The singer recently told CMT that he's at work on a Christmas album, and plans to go into the studio to record it on Feb. 2 and 3. "We're really excited about it," he explains, adding that the finished project should be out in 2023, and he's avoiding the more obvious holiday song choices.
23 Years Ago: Faith Hill Performs the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXXIV
Twenty-three years ago, on Jan. 30, 2000, Faith Hill had the distinct honor of opening Super Bowl XXXIV at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta by singing the National Anthem. Hill's version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" is widely considered to be one of the greatest Super Bowl anthem performances of all time. The vocalist took a leisurely approach to the song, stretching out each lyric for maximum impact as bagpipers and then an orchestra backed her up.
Top 40 Country Songs for February 2023 [Power Rankings]
Four new voices shape the Top 5 songs on this month's Top 40. February 2023 is the month for country radio singles meant to power the summer and our chart includes a few of those too. Cole Swindell's "Drinkaby" stands out as a potentially great summer song, but so too...
You’re Dang Right Carrie Underwood Is Baking Sourdough Bread on Her Tour Bus!
Chart-topping country singer, award-winning entertainer, fitness guru and ... mobile baker? Carrie Underwood's skill set knows no bounds, even when she's working with limited resources. The star is currently headed back out on the road for a new leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which is set to resume...
Lainey Wilson Among the Honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards
On the heels of a massive 2022, Lainey Wilson is scheduled to receive another massive accolade. She's among the honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, which will take place on March 1, 2023. Wilson will receive the Rulebreaker Award during the show. The category celebrates female artists...
Miranda Lambert Shows Off Her New Wedding Ring
Miranda Lambert began year five of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin with a new wedding band. The singer showed off a custom ring on social media, explaining that it was a gift from her husband. The couple celebrated four years of marriage in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. On Jan. 26, she shared...
30 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXVII
Thirty years ago today (Jan. 31, 1993), Garth Brooks took his turn at one of the most coveted performance slots of all time: singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. But according to former NFL executive director Don Weiss' book, The Making of the Super Bowl: The Inside Story of the World’s Greatest Sporting Event, fans filling the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, Calif., as well as the 91 million people watching from home, were unaware of how close the Oklahoma native came to not taking the stage.
Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow + The White Stripes Among 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Warren Zevon and The White Stripes are among this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees. The 2023 roster of artists, selected by a group of over 1000 music industry members, also includes Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, and A Tribe Called Quest.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 1