Country + Americana Artists With February Birthdays

Do you know anyone with a leap year birthday? Their actual day of birth (Feb. 29) only comes around every four years ... which might explain why there are no country stars with Leap Day birthdays. However, there are plenty of country artists celebrating their birthdays in February: Sheryl Crow,...
Cole Swindell Announces New Deluxe Album, ‘Stereotype Broken’

Cole Swindell is set to give his fourth studio album Stereotype the deluxe treatment. Featuring three new songs, Stereotype Broken will drop on April 28. “My 4th studio album has done so much for us this past year. I felt we had a few more songs that deserved to [be] part of the project and I can’t wait for y’all to hear them,” he writes on Instagram.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kane Brown Plucks a Fan to Sing ‘Thank God’ With Him + the Result Is Stunning! [Watch]

No Kate, no problem for Kane Brown. Mariella Meyer filled in for the singer's wife during "Thank God" over the weekend — if you're asking, "Who?" you're not alone. The 25-year-old tells Taste of Country she came to the show in Munich, Germany, as fan but brought a poster asking Brown to let her join him, just in case. With Katelyn Brown back home for the final few dates of her husband's European tour, "just in case" became reality.
Luke Combs Shows the Step-by-Step Process of Making His ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album Cover [Watch]

Luke Combs' latest album cover design is a little bit of a thinker, but plenty of eagle-eyed fans got it. In late January, when he revealed the title and cover art for his next album, it was immediately clear that there's a connection between this project — Gettin' Old — and his 2022 album — Growin' Up. For one thing, both titles are a reference to his song, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which is a reflection on life's different phases and stages.
45 Years Ago: ‘Here You Come Again’ Becomes Dolly Parton’s First Gold Single

On Feb. 1, 1978, Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again" became her first gold single. At the time of the song's release, Parton was making a big push to break into the pop world. That's certainly evident from "Here You Come Again": Written by songwriting legends Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil -- who had penned hits for the Righteous Brothers and the Drifters, among others -- and produced by Gary Klein (Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell), the song had recently appeared on a BJ Thomas LP.
Jon Pardi Is Making a Christmas Album While He Awaits the Birth of His Daughter

Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting to welcome their first child in a matter of weeks, but while they wait, he's got another project cooking. The singer recently told CMT that he's at work on a Christmas album, and plans to go into the studio to record it on Feb. 2 and 3. "We're really excited about it," he explains, adding that the finished project should be out in 2023, and he's avoiding the more obvious holiday song choices.
23 Years Ago: Faith Hill Performs the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXXIV

Twenty-three years ago, on Jan. 30, 2000, Faith Hill had the distinct honor of opening Super Bowl XXXIV at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta by singing the National Anthem. Hill's version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" is widely considered to be one of the greatest Super Bowl anthem performances of all time. The vocalist took a leisurely approach to the song, stretching out each lyric for maximum impact as bagpipers and then an orchestra backed her up.
30 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXVII

Thirty years ago today (Jan. 31, 1993), Garth Brooks took his turn at one of the most coveted performance slots of all time: singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. But according to former NFL executive director Don Weiss' book, The Making of the Super Bowl: The Inside Story of the World’s Greatest Sporting Event, fans filling the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, Calif., as well as the 91 million people watching from home, were unaware of how close the Oklahoma native came to not taking the stage.
PASADENA, CA
Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow + The White Stripes Among 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Warren Zevon and The White Stripes are among this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees. The 2023 roster of artists, selected by a group of over 1000 music industry members, also includes Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, and A Tribe Called Quest.
St. Cloud, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

