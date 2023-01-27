Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Rep. Western, County Commissioner Novotny Named In Campaign Finance Probe
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has completed a monthslong investigation into complaints of possible election code finance violations that include state Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, and Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny. Clint Beaver, a deputy prosecuting attorney for Sheridan County,...
newslj.com
Gillette's snow plow naming contest a hit with local students
GILLETTE — It was a cold and dreary Tuesday afternoon. The sun hadn’t been out in a couple of days. A snow plow pulled up in front of Hillcrest Elementary, and city streets operators Amy Berkey and Valdemar Gonzalez hopped out. A few minutes later, students came out...
county17.com
Happy Girls Don’t Do That leader announces fundraiser results
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Happy Girls Don’t Do That raised roughly $3,200 through its first gala fundraiser, MaLinda Perry, who’s the Gallup Certified Strengths Coach at the helm of the organization, said today. Perry said the goal for the fundraiser, which took place New Year’s Eve, was to...
county17.com
CAM-PLEX will present ‘The Jungle Book’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — CAM-PLEX’s Rural Arts Program will bring The Jungle Book to the stage with a musical production at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the CAM-PLEX Heritage Center, 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette. “In this musical production, [Rudyard] Kipling’s tales are brought to life with great scenery, cool...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Jan. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Traffic accident, Jan. 27, Interstate 90, CCSO. Deputies responded to...
county17.com
Hightman’s jury trial will begin April 3
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Missing Gillette resident Irene Gakwa’s fiancé is due back in court in early April, according to Campbell County court documents. Nathan Hightman’s jury trial will begin at 9 a.m. April 3, the documents said. It will be a 10-day, stacked trial before Judge James Causey.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Jan. 31
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Hit and run, Jan. 30, S. Burma Avenue, GPD. Officers responded...
county17.com
Hands on Pottery to host fundraiser for family of Irene Gakwa
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Hands on Pottery and Find Irene Gakwa will be hosting a 1-year remembrance event for Irene Gakwa on Feb. 20. Event organizers invite the public to join them in painting mugs in remembrance of Gakwa’s disappearance. Painting will take place in three time slots: 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
I-25 Closed From Casper to Buffalo, Numerous Other Highways Closed As Well
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 25 from Buffalo to Casper is closed. That comes from the official WYDOT website, which stated that "As of January 28 at 10:45 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road."
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Jan. 31
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
oilcity.news
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/30/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Monday, Jan. 30:. At 5:22 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 387 and Bozeman Trail for a vehicle rollover. At 8:10 a.m. to the 2600 block of Oakcrest Drive for a report of a burning...
county17.com
Campbell County gas prices up another 6 cents as national prices rise for 5th week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — National gas prices have increased for a fifth consecutive week, and that’s resulted in a 6-cent hike for Campbell County’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel. The nation’s average gas price climbed 9.7 cents from a week ago to $3.49 per gallon...
