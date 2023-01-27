Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Gaylord initiative aims to replant trees lost to tornado
GAYLORD, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Rebuilding efforts are continuing months after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Gaylord. The city has lost hundreds if not thousands of trees due to the tornado. Another story: Tree company investigated for price gouging after Gaylord tornado. Gaylord Long Term Recovery is looking for people who...
UpNorthLive.com
Chicago to perform at National Cherry Festival
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Rock and roll band Chicago is set to perform at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City this summer. The band will perform on Friday, July 7 on the on the Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “We...
UpNorthLive.com
No injuries reported in Cadillac house fire
CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- No one was injured after a home caught fire in Cadillac early Tuesday morning, according to the Cadillac Fire Department. At 3:11 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a possible structure fire at 11878 East M-55 Highway in Clam Lake Township. Firefighters arrived at 3:20...
UpNorthLive.com
Couple charged with maintaining a drug house in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested for allegedly maintaining a drug house in Garfield Township, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. Brigett Urick, 51, and her boyfriend Nicholas Smith, 27, were arraigned on Saturday and have been charged with the following:. Possession with intent to deliver...
UpNorthLive.com
Matthew Richmond appointed as Traverse City Police Captain
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City Police Chief Jeffrey O'Brien announced Tuesday that Matt Richmond has been promoted to the rank of Captain. “I look forward to using the knowledge and experience I’ve gained throughout my law enforcement career to foster community relationships that will benefit both our Department and the community moving forward," Captain Richmond said.
UpNorthLive.com
Missing woman found dead in wooded area
CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities with the Clare County Sheriff's Office found a missing woman deceased in a wooded area on Saturday, WEYI reported. Sara Elizabeth Burns, 34, was reported missing on Jan. 17. She was last seen leaving her residence in the Houghton Lake-area on Jan. 9. According...
UpNorthLive.com
School holds moment of silence for Escanaba family
HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- For so many schools, parents and athletes, travelling to games is so common. They can relate to making that trip. But for one Upper Peninsula family, a routine trip to a high school basketball game ended in tragedy. Another story: Northern Michigan communities offer support...
UpNorthLive.com
Former state trooper teaches Jiu Jitsu in Wolverine
WOLVERINE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A former Michigan State Police sergeant has a new community mission. After finding himself at the head of the class as a substitute teacher, he's now helping launch a new after school program. "These kids grew on me and these kids are great. They're fabulous kids...
UpNorthLive.com
Osceola County man arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Rose Lake Township was arrested after a standoff with authorities on Monday, according to the Oceola County Sheriff's Office. The man's identity has not yet been released. On Monday, a man became violent with a homeowner after consuming alcohol with his friends,...
