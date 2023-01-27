ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Board of Regents Swears-in Carl Crull Today Before Called Meeting Begins

Prior to today’s called meeting, the Del Mar College Board of Regents swore-in the remaining Regent who filed unopposed for one of three seats available during the General Election in November 2022. After signing the appropriate paperwork, Carl Crull, who filed for the District 5 seat, took the Oath of Office before taking his seat among other Board members.

