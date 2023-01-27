Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Good News on Prescott Regional Airport and Transportation Projects from Mayor Goode
Prescott Regional Airport Received a Certificate of Recognition. As required by law, Council held its annual Open Meeting Law Workshop last Thursday. This discussion and training was presented by the City Attorney’s and City Clerk’s Offices. The Human Resources Department also contributed and went over best practices for encouraging a respectful workplace at City Hall. The information was presented to Council and all members of City Boards, Commissions & Committees.
AZFamily
More snow coming to northern Arizona, cooler temperatures ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a nice weekend, but we do have some changes on the way. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will shift eastward into the region early Monday morning, bringing a change in our weather pattern through Tuesday. Snow will begin early Monday in northern Arizona, and a better chance for eastern Arizona Tuesday. Throughout the next 48 hours, we are expecting three to five inches possible in areas like Flagstaff and Williams and around an inch near the White Mountains.
myradioplace.com
Bodycam Footage Being Reviewed in Killing of Yavapai County Sheriffs Deputy
Bodycam footage is being reviewed with the man acused of killing a Yavapai sherriffs deputy. The judge could issue a decision on a motion to dismiss or remand to the Grand Jury. The defense filed objections in the case of Robert McDowell, 61, of Mayer, and Judge Susanne Cohen heard arguments in Superior Court in Camp Verde on Friday, Sheriff’s officials said Sgt. Richard Lopez was shot June 28 after a standoff with the suspect in Cordes Lakes. Lopez, 51, was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital where he later died.
SignalsAZ
8.78 Acres for Sale Along Hwy 69, Prescott Valley
Fain Signature Group has listed 5 parcels for sale fronting the Villages at Lynx Creek in Dewey, AZ. The land is currently zoned Commercial C2 and can be considered for rezoning to Residential. The properties have a Certificate of Assured Water Supply (CAWS). This location has easy access to Highway...
Sedona Red Rock News
Two suspects arrested in Prescott Valley for Garland’s jewelry theft
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a theft of $5,100 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs on Nov. 23. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Valley Police Department and Sedona Police Department took 29-year-old Danut Perianu, of Fontana, Calif., and 24-year-old Aurel Dumitru, a transient, into custody on charges of the sale of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft in Yavapai County.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
AZFamily
Winter storm moving into Arizona; up to 6 inches of snow possible in Flagstaff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a quiet and mild weekend, another winter storm is moving into Arizona. Look for a high of just 60 degrees today in the Valley and 58 degrees on Tuesday with a chance of rain on both days. A low-pressure system dropping down the California coast...
ycsoaz.gov
YCSO REPORTS BUSY WEEKEND WITH DISASTERS AVERTED
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 30, 2023) –Wildland Fire in Paulden Quickly Contained. On Saturday January 28, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) Deputies responded the report of a wildland fire in Paulden. The initial report stated a burn pile got out of control and grew to 2 acres. Thanks to the quick action of nearby neighbors who used hand tools and a tractor, as well as the swift response from fire personnel, the fire was quickly contained. The fire grew to about 5 acres but fortunately no structures were damaged and only a small number of tools and equipment on an adjacent property were affected.
kingstonthisweek.com
Labour ministry investigates after Prescott worker killed by falling machine
Ontario’s ministry of labour is investigating a workplace incident near Prescott Tuesday that claimed the life of a 53-year-old worker. Provincial police confirm they were called to the unidentified business on County Road 2 at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found the worker was deceased after “a piece of...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley To Begin Two Major Road Projects Spring 2023
The Town of Prescott Valley has delayed two major projects until Spring 2023 because of construction costs, labor shortages, and supply chain issues. The Glassford Hill Road resurfacing project, which will improve the road surface from Highway 69 to Panther Path, and the Viewpoint Drive improvement project, which will improve Viewpoint between Long Look and Manley, will begin this Spring and are scheduled for completion by Fall 2023.
theprescotttimes.com
Barricaded Suspect leads to SWAT Callout
On 01/31/2023 at approximately 2:33 am, Yavapai County Dispatch received a 911 text message. The person sending the message stated Scot Haynes, age 49, who they have an active order of protection against, was at their residence and strangled them. Chino Valley Police Officers responded to the 100 block of...
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of snowfall in Arizona's high country
Some places in Arizona are looking like a winter wonderland! Check out the beautiful landscapes from FOX 10 viewers in Flagstaff, Sedona, Camp Verde, Payson, Prescott, Lakeside, Cordes Lakes, and Page.
fox10phoenix.com
Ambiente: Adults-only luxury resort now open in Sedona
SEDONA, Ariz. - A project that's been six years in the making is ready for you to come to stay, relax, and unwind – welcome to Ambiente. Nestled in the beautiful red rocks of Sedona, Ambiente is a landscape hotel nestled on a three-acre property, with 40 glass atriums that bring nature to your bedside.
Fronteras Desk
Flagstaff digs itself out of record-breaking snow as a new storm approaches
The city of Flagstaff registered a record-breaking five-plus feet of snow this month, and it’s not over yet with freezing temperatures sticking around and another storm expected early next week. It snowed so much last week Flagstaff residents were asked to stay off the roads. Police reported 31 car...
prescottenews.com
More Snow Predicted for Monday – US National Weather Service Flagstaff
More snow is on the way late Sunday through Monday. This one has been trending wetter and is very cold. Some snow will fall across many valley locations, even into the depths of the Grand Canyon this time. Snowfall amounts will vary dramatically by location and will favor north and...
