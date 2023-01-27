Read full article on original website
Related
fox4now.com
Florida Republicans offer 'constitutional carry' legislation for 2023 session
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Republicans are delivering on a promise to offer permit-less carry for gun owners this legislative session. Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, announced Monday morning that the bill, which if passed, would allow gun owners to carry concealed without needing a state license. "Florida...
fox4now.com
2 EMTs, driver fired following investigation into Tyre Nichols' death
Two emergency medical technicians and a driver who responded to the scene where Memphis police officers beat Tyre Nichols have been fired. A statement Monday from Fire Chief Gina Sweat says the crew was responding to a person being pepper sprayed on Jan. 7. An investigation shows that EMTs JaMichael...
fox4now.com
Memphis residents express outrage at memorial for Tyre Nichols
Scripps News spent Sunday morning talking to visitors at a Tyre Nichols makeshift memorial. They're furious with the Memphis police, but most aren't surprised. At the corner of Castlegate Lane and Bear Creek Cove, mothers added their tokens of love and grief to the spot where Nichols was beaten to death.
Comments / 0