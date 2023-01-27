ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Accused King Soopers shooter ruled incompetent to stand trial

By Colleen Flynn
 4 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A judge ruled Friday that the accused King Soopers shooter is still incompetent to stand trial.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, is facing a total of 10 first-degree murder charges, 15 first-degree attempted murder charges, and 11 first-degree charges of attempted murder of persons who are law enforcement .

Court proceedings have been paused for more than a year after Judge Ingrid Bakke found him to be mentally incompetent in December 2021 and sent him to the state mental hospital for treatment.

Brief hearings are held periodically to check whether doctors believe Alissa is competent, meaning he is able to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.

The prosecution has requested a state-assigned mental health professional to do a mental health evaluation and the defense objected.

Alissa’s next court date is set for Feb. 17 when the judge is expected to rule on the motion.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy