Richland County, SC

abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. actively investigates high speed chase

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances behind the driver of a vehicle they say led them on a high speed chase. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News they tried to make a traffic stop of the vehicle along Two Notch...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Fatal hit and run on Garners Ferry road say police

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a hit and run on Garners Ferry road according to Columbia Police. A tweet a little after 9:00pm says that a man was hit by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry road. This is near the Walmart and Chick-fil-A area.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

U.S. Marshals searching for suspects in Saluda County murder

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies conducted a thorough investigation, and have obtained arrest warrants for two men in connection with a Saluda County homicide incident. According to a press release, Bernard Gilliam Jr. and Tridarin Weaver are both wanted by the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, January...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Blythewood student charged with bringing gun to school

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WACH) — A Blythewood High School student has been charged after a school employee found a gun in their bookbag. The student, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a school administrator notified the school resource officer about the weapon, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia pedestrian killed in deadly hit and run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a deadly hit-and-run collision. CPD said its Traffic Safety unit is investigating an incident in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Rd. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Woman reported missing in Sumter, last seen Jan. 20

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter police are looking for a 26-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since January 20. Officials are looking for Rachel Jalbert, who hasn't been seen by associates nor has reported to work since mid-January. Jalbert is considered homeless/transient and is known to frequent the Alice...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Missing and Unidentified Persons Event

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Richland County Cornoner’s Office is partnering with several other law enforcement agencies to help to locate and identify missing persons. Saturday, Feb. 4th families of missing loved ones will be able to provide documents and even DNA samples that will enter a national database in hopes to find answers and receive closure.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Minor killed in early morning Lugoff crash identified

LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the 17-year-old killed in a crash Sunday morning as Laila Rose Houser. West says Houser was not wearing a seat belt when she sped off the road and crashed into a wooded area on Highway 1 S and Richardson Blvd.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Update: Missing Sumter teenage girl found

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Update: The Sumter Police Department reports Aaliyah Moore has returned home and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Officers and family members are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore. She was last seen walking north on South Harvin...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A threat made toward Spring Valley High School on Tuesday morning is under investigation. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to a report of a threat at the school. After notification of the threat, the school was evacuated. Students at the school were...
COLUMBIA, SC

