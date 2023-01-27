Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. actively investigates high speed chase
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances behind the driver of a vehicle they say led them on a high speed chase. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News they tried to make a traffic stop of the vehicle along Two Notch...
Fatal hit and run on Garners Ferry road say police
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a hit and run on Garners Ferry road according to Columbia Police. A tweet a little after 9:00pm says that a man was hit by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry road. This is near the Walmart and Chick-fil-A area.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington detectives search for man wanted on multiple burglary warrants
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding 34 year-old Orlando Rodriquez Green. Investigators say Green is armed and dangerous, and is wanted for multiple burglary warrants. If you know his whereabouts, authorities ask you share an anonymous tip using...
Dead inmate found with blood around body at Richland jail, report states
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A report is giving some new detail into the death of an inmate at the Richland County jail last week. Antonius Randolph, 29, was found dead last Friday afternoon. He was there on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping. At present, Richland County deputies and the...
WIS-TV
U.S. Marshals searching for suspects in Saluda County murder
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies conducted a thorough investigation, and have obtained arrest warrants for two men in connection with a Saluda County homicide incident. According to a press release, Bernard Gilliam Jr. and Tridarin Weaver are both wanted by the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, January...
wach.com
Blythewood student charged with bringing gun to school
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WACH) — A Blythewood High School student has been charged after a school employee found a gun in their bookbag. The student, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a school administrator notified the school resource officer about the weapon, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
WIS-TV
Columbia pedestrian killed in deadly hit and run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a deadly hit-and-run collision. CPD said its Traffic Safety unit is investigating an incident in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Rd. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap...
S.C. man allegedly fatally shot wife, stepdaughter, and self while another child was home
RED BANK, S.C. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man reportedly fatally shot his 48-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter before turning the gun on himself while a minor was also in the house. According to a news release from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting took place at a home on...
WLTX.com
Camden High senior who died in wreck following alleged chase identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teen girl who died in a crash on U.S. Highway 1 following what the sheriff's office described as a chase. Coroner David West said that 17-year-old Laila Rose Houser from the Camden area was...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
WIS-TV
Crews asking public to avoid area around Cayce scrap metal yard due to fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fire crews are responding to a large fire that has broken out at a scrap metal yard in the City of Cayce. The City of Cayce Fire Department is advising the public to avoid the area around the American Scrap Iron and Metal facility at Highway Charleston Highway in Lexington County.
wach.com
Woman reported missing in Sumter, last seen Jan. 20
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter police are looking for a 26-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since January 20. Officials are looking for Rachel Jalbert, who hasn't been seen by associates nor has reported to work since mid-January. Jalbert is considered homeless/transient and is known to frequent the Alice...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Missing and Unidentified Persons Event
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Richland County Cornoner’s Office is partnering with several other law enforcement agencies to help to locate and identify missing persons. Saturday, Feb. 4th families of missing loved ones will be able to provide documents and even DNA samples that will enter a national database in hopes to find answers and receive closure.
WIS-TV
Dash Cam footage shows moments leading up to deadly crash in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - New details emerging in the investigation of a high-speed chase in Kershaw County that ended in the death of a 17-year-old girl. Investigators say Laila Houser led deputies on a high-speed chase on Richardson Blvd in Lugoff Sunday night. According to an incident report, deputies...
wach.com
Minor killed in early morning Lugoff crash identified
LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the 17-year-old killed in a crash Sunday morning as Laila Rose Houser. West says Houser was not wearing a seat belt when she sped off the road and crashed into a wooded area on Highway 1 S and Richardson Blvd.
WIS-TV
Update: Missing Sumter teenage girl found
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Update: The Sumter Police Department reports Aaliyah Moore has returned home and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Officers and family members are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore. She was last seen walking north on South Harvin...
WIS-TV
RCSD investigating Spring Valley High School threat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A threat made toward Spring Valley High School on Tuesday morning is under investigation. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to a report of a threat at the school. After notification of the threat, the school was evacuated. Students at the school were...
