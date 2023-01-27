ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Sunday night, rain arrives with light to moderate impact

Rain is moving through Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Sunday night. Though most of the rain will be light to moderate, there will be isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall levels as of Sunday at 9:00 pm EST are no more than 0.05 inches or less, an indication of very light rain. Most...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Why the fog was so persistent Tuesday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Northeast Florida and southeast Georgia are well-known for fog in the winter months. But this morning, the fog lasted much longer. The Dense Fog Advisory that the National Weather Service issued lasted until 10 a.m., but areas of fog were constant through midday. So, why...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Florida gas prices surged 17 cents last week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices are inching lower after another week of increasing, according to AAA. The state average rose 17 cents per gallon last week, reaching a 2-month high of $3.58 per gallon on Thursday. That state average declined almost 2 cents through the weekend, with the...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

A warm week with a few showers, let’s do this!

A damp start to the week with cloudy skies, light showers and patchy fog. Cloudy and warm this afternoon with showers possible around sunset. Above normal temperatures under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through Wednesday. Today: Patchy fog, cloudy skies with a few light showers through sunrise. Mostly cloudy...
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

A foggy start then near record highs

Another foggy start, although not as widespread as yesterday. A Dense Fog Advisory will continue through 9 a.m. Fog and clouds will slowly clear to partly cloudy skies late morning, early afternoon. Near record highs today and tomorrow. Rain returns Friday. Wednesday: Foggy through 9 a.m. then cloudy. Moring lows...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy