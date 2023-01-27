Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Maine to Key West: Unicyclist completes 2,400-mile trip on East Coast Greenway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Remember the man who made it his mission to ride down from Wells, Maine, to Key West, Florida — all on one wheel? It took five months, but on Saturday, Avery Seuter accomplished his 2,400-mile journey to help make the roads safer. “It’s, it’s a...
Sunday night, rain arrives with light to moderate impact
Rain is moving through Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Sunday night. Though most of the rain will be light to moderate, there will be isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall levels as of Sunday at 9:00 pm EST are no more than 0.05 inches or less, an indication of very light rain. Most...
Gov. DeSantis announces plans to expedite 20 major road projects across Florida
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday morning his administration is moving forward with a proposal to expedite 20 major interstate and roadway projects across the state of Florida in the next four years. DeSantis said the “Moving Florida Forward” initiative will help some projects finish...
Why the fog was so persistent Tuesday morning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Northeast Florida and southeast Georgia are well-known for fog in the winter months. But this morning, the fog lasted much longer. The Dense Fog Advisory that the National Weather Service issued lasted until 10 a.m., but areas of fog were constant through midday. So, why...
Clay, Nassau sheriffs back Florida permitless carry proposal, others say it will lead to more gun violence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local law enforcement leaders are weighing-in after Republican state lawmakers announced a push to eliminate the permit requirement for carrying a concealed weapon in public. That announcement came from GOP leaders in the Florida House and has been a priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis. This move...
Gov. Ron DeSantis takes aim at university DEI funding in Florida with new higher education initiatives
BRADENTON, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday took aim at diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs at Florida’s public universities, saying they are a drain on resources and impose an agenda on people. Speaking at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, DeSantis started by saying he wants to...
You’re kitten me! ‘Ancient City Cat Show’ is coming to St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – It’s the purr-fect February event! We’re not kitten around. The cat show — which is like a beauty contest where the cats are judged on how they conform to the “breed standard” — will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 - 26, 2023, at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center in St. Augustine.
Florida gas prices surged 17 cents last week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices are inching lower after another week of increasing, according to AAA. The state average rose 17 cents per gallon last week, reaching a 2-month high of $3.58 per gallon on Thursday. That state average declined almost 2 cents through the weekend, with the...
College Board plans to release new framework for AP African American studies course
The College Board plans to release a new framework on Wednesday for an Advanced Placement course in African American Studies. Earlier this month, the DeSantis administration blocked Florida high schools from offering the course. The College Board wants to clear up any confusion about what the course teaches and agreed...
A warm week with a few showers, let’s do this!
A damp start to the week with cloudy skies, light showers and patchy fog. Cloudy and warm this afternoon with showers possible around sunset. Above normal temperatures under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through Wednesday. Today: Patchy fog, cloudy skies with a few light showers through sunrise. Mostly cloudy...
A foggy start then near record highs
Another foggy start, although not as widespread as yesterday. A Dense Fog Advisory will continue through 9 a.m. Fog and clouds will slowly clear to partly cloudy skies late morning, early afternoon. Near record highs today and tomorrow. Rain returns Friday. Wednesday: Foggy through 9 a.m. then cloudy. Moring lows...
