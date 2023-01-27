Read full article on original website
Richland Co. actively investigates high speed chase
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances behind the driver of a vehicle they say led them on a high speed chase. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News they tried to make a traffic stop of the vehicle along Two Notch...
Lexington detectives search for man wanted on multiple burglary warrants
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding 34 year-old Orlando Rodriquez Green. Investigators say Green is armed and dangerous, and is wanted for multiple burglary warrants. If you know his whereabouts, authorities ask you share an anonymous tip using...
Dead inmate found with blood around body at Richland jail, report states
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A report is giving some new detail into the death of an inmate at the Richland County jail last week. Antonius Randolph, 29, was found dead last Friday afternoon. He was there on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping. At present, Richland County deputies and the...
15 year-old student charged with bringing gun to Blythewood High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Blythewood High School student is being charged after bringing a gun to school, say Richland deputies. The 15 year-old was apprehended when the School Resource Officer was notified this afternoon, Jan. 31, by school administrators of a gun found inside the student’s backpack. The...
Sumter Co. deputies arrest man accused of forging stolen checks
Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies arrested 27 year old Matthew William Bagley after he was accused of using his cell phone to deposit checks into a bank account of someone else. According to officials, around November 18, 2022 Bagley forged checks they say were written in...
Late start for Spring Valley High School today; bomb threat under investigation
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Spring Valley High School officials say school will have their regular late start at 9:50 today after a bomb threat was made towards the school Tuesday. Richland School District Two says school staff received the threatening email from a student account Tuesday morning. Law...
Murdaugh’s attorney cross-examines SLED special agent today
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Prosecutors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial played a recording Friday of his first interview after the bodies of his son and wife were found. The disgraced low country attorney is charged with killing them on June 7th, 2021. In the interview played in court, Murdaugh told...
Saluda County authorities searching for homicide suspects
SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim involved in a motor vehicle crash as 26 year-old Alex K. Donaldson. The Orangeburg resident died at the scene of the crash that occurred on May Branch Road in Saluda County on Friday, Jan. 20, say authorities.
Sumter deputies awarded Medals of Valor
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Three Sumter deputies were awarded the Medal of Valor at the SC Sheriff’s Association Annual Meeting in Columbia following their heroic actions while on duty. The Medal of Valor is given to those “who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional...
Murdaugh Trial Day 7: Jury hears new testimonies, theory on murders
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— New details came to light this week in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Testimony continues today after Murdaugh’s defense attorneys suggested a new theory in the cast Monday that there could have been two shooters in the killings. SLED agent Jeff Croft took the stand...
S.C. man allegedly fatally shot wife, stepdaughter, and self while another child was home
RED BANK, S.C. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man reportedly fatally shot his 48-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter before turning the gun on himself while a minor was also in the house. According to a news release from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting took place at a home on...
Spring Valley High students dismissed after threat investigation
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County School District Two says students are being dismissed from Spring Valley High School this morning due to a threat investigation. The district says parents can pick up students from the stadium and need to bring proper identification with them. Richland County deputies...
“The First Responders of First Responders,” City of Columbia hiring 911 operators
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Firefighters, law enforcement, and EMS can all play a vital role during an emergency. But first, they have to be dispatched from a 911 Operator. Known as the “First Responders of First Responders,” the Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is currently looking for people to join their team at 1800 Laurel Street.
Woman reported missing in Sumter, last seen Jan. 20
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter police are looking for a 26-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since January 20. Officials are looking for Rachel Jalbert, who hasn't been seen by associates nor has reported to work since mid-January. Jalbert is considered homeless/transient and is known to frequent the Alice...
Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
Lexington Police accepting 2023 Citizen’s Police Academy applications
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is accepting Citizen’s Police Academy applications for 2023. The academy runs weekly from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights from March 14 through May 16. According to the Police Department’s website, the Academy’s purpose is to provide an opportunity for...
Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
Camden High senior who died in wreck following alleged chase identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teen girl who died in a crash on U.S. Highway 1 following what the sheriff's office described as a chase. Coroner David West said that 17-year-old Laila Rose Houser from the Camden area was...
S.C. State University hosts forum to discuss police brutality
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The savage beating and subsequent death of 29 year old Type Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee has renewed the discussion over police brutality. Tuesday evening South Carolina State University’s Department of Social Sciences held a forum entitled, “Let’s Talk about Tyre Nichols: Black Bodies and Institutional Violence” to tackle the issue head on.
Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
