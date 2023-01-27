ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

The Well welcomes new vendors, student culinary program

By Sarah Ferguson
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eiSzb_0kTqzy3900

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — New, and all local, Colorado Springs vendors are moving into one of the City’s popular, downtown food halls, and will start serving up their delicious bites next month.

The Well, which is located at 315 East Pikes Peak Avenue , sits at the corner of East Pikes Peak Avenue and Weber Street. It will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

SIVAR

SIVAR, which is slang for El Salvador, is the sister company of Monse’s Taste of El Salvador, which is located in Old Colorado City and serves up authentic Central American Cuisine. Menu items include pupusas, empanadas, plantains, and more. SIVAR is 100% gluten-free and will feature meat, vegetarian, and vegan options. They will also feature a Sunday brunch.

Tossed Fresh & Organic

Tossed Fresh & Organic (Tossed), will feature salads and healthy food options like wraps and soups. Tossed menu items “highlight the seasons and ingredients are sourced from organic and reputable suppliers,” according to a press release.

Formosa Bites

Bringing authentic Taiwanese flavors, Formosa Bites is popular for its signature dishes like; red chili oil wontons, pork belly sliders, and beef noodle soup.

Previously at The Well, for its first year in business, were Dun Sun, Noble Burger, Kumbala, and Red Star. The food hall will continue to feature Gift Horse, a café and bar that offers coffee, pastries, and cocktails.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWPpP_0kTqzy3900
    Tossed Fresh & Organic, Courtesy of The Well
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TIYgT_0kTqzy3900
    Formosa Bites, Courtesy of The Well
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7ALA_0kTqzy3900
    Tossed Fresh & Organic, Courtesy of The Well
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSXf1_0kTqzy3900
    Formosa Bites, Courtesy of The Well
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrzAW_0kTqzy3900
    Gift Horse Bar & Cafe, FOX21 News file photo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCI6B_0kTqzy3900
    Gift Horse Bar & Cafe, FOX21 News file photo

The Well Winter Hours

  • Reopening date : Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
  • Closed Mondays
  • Gift Horse (Cafe) : 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
  • Gift Horse (Bar) : Open at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday
  • Food Vendors : Open at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday
  • Gift Horse and Food Vendors will have various closing times during the week

The Well was built by and backed by nonprofit foundations within The Philanthropy Collective , to which profits made at The Well will continue to be distributed. The Well’s mission is to help up-and-coming restaurants establish a following in our area.

The Well will also be host to a new Culinary Hospitality Creative Workforce Program, launched by the Community Cultural Collective at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium.

The program will be known as ‘Shovel Ready,’ which will be led by several of Colorado Springs’ “most prolific and dedicated restauranteurs.” The ‘earn and learn’ program will give students first-hand experience in the culinary industry, and the opportunity to work on-site at The Well.

