Albemarle, NC

Wood-bat baseball team coming to Albemarle

By Maureen Wurtz
Queen City News
 4 days ago

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Just past home plate and sprouting up between the flags is a sign — of a new field.

No, we’re not going to say it.

Greg Sullivan is.

“A field of dreams, but it’s a practical dream,” laughed Sullivan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKwpY_0kTqzp6c00

His ‘practical dream’ is in Albemarle. It was a surprise to some, but Sullivan knew what was up.

“It was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t expect that,’ but now you say it, it makes sense,” said Sullivan.

He’s the new co-owner of Albemarle’s new wood-bat baseball team.

It’ll be made up of college kids during their off-season; for those players who want to go pro at some point.

“It seems to be an area that is on an upswing, and there’s a little bit of buzz about the city,” said Sullivan.

The team will play around 20-25 games in the season, playing other wood-bat teams in the area, and will start around Memorial Day.

As for the team’s name, it will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Queen City News

