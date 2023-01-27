Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Mississippi is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Mississippi and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi
Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it’s no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery. But aside from the white sand beaches and picturesque views, this coastal city is also home to some of the best southern comfort food in the state. Embrace the full southern Biloxi charm, and enjoy a mouth-watering meal…
Happening Feb. 3-5: 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Show
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. WLOX went out with the Open Doors Homeless Coalition and others to find camps and find people. MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. About 50,000 people...
Captain’s Wharf Marina opening spring of 2023 in Gulfport
After years of planning and preparation, Captain Al’s Steak and Seafood is expanding. You’ve probably already noticed some of the work. Coming this spring is Captain’s Wharf Marina, located a stone’s throw away from the Gulfport restaurant. Dock space and boat slips will be available to...
Operators of two Gulf Coast restaurants sentenced for employing, harboring illegal aliens
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport residents were sentenced to federal prison after it was found they had employed and housed people who were in the country illegally. Hui Weng, a U.S. citizen, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, a $10,000 fine and $5,100 in special assessments....
Bay St. Louis cannabis dispensary owners use voices to advocate for medical marijuana
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis’ Coast Cannabis Medical Dispensary opened its doors on Jan. 28. It’s the first dispensary to open in Hancock County. Community members are already taking advantage of the new store as business rapidly picks up. Local Timothy Stinson said having...
MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biden Administration has awarded Mississippi Department of Transportation with a $60 million grant to improve Interstate 10 near Diamondhead. It’s part of the Mega Grant Program created by President Biden’s infrastructure law to fund projects that are too large for traditional funding programs.
Car dealerships move from Pascagoula to Moss Point with more business development ahead
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Moss Point is kick starting the new year with several new business developments. “2023, I think it’s going to be a good year for us,” Mayor Billy Knight told WLOX. “I think we’re going to see a lot of economic development here in Moss Point and mainly here on 63 and I-10.”
Commerce moving to Moss Point
No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
National homeless count vital to those in need
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. About 50,000 people currently travel through the particular area of I-10 each day, according to MDOT. With the federal grant, MDOT will widen the roadway to six lanes total, including the bridges. New federal law...
Coast’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first medical cannabis dispensary on the Coast is now open. Saturday, customers showed up hours before Coastal Capital Dispensary opened its doors at 9 a.m. To put it simply, business was good. Huge crowds and processing time created a little backlog, but for those waiting...
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Guard has located the four overdue boaters, WLOX News learned just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. Officials said Victoria Elizabeth Farr, 42, Richard Allen, 37, Piper Nicole Farr, 12, and...
Sawmill Restaurant officially closes; locals reflect on its heyday
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Sawmill Restaurant provided entertainment and a positive gathering space for the people of Stone County. People like store owner Ms. Sew N’ Sew’s Quilt Shop owner Deana Cooley and her family still remember the first day they stepped inside the restaurant. “We...
3 boaters rescued near Pascagoula, Miss.: U.S. Coast Guard
PASCAGUOLA, Miss. (WKRG) — Three boaters were rescued from a sinking boat near Pascagoula, Miss. Monday morning, according to a release from the United States Coast Guard. USCG said they received a distress alert at around 8:11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 from an “Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon” roughly 11 miles southeast of Pascagoula. USCG […]
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
Self-taught Biloxi students come together to form Lion Dance Team
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Behind every performance is a cast of hard-working performers, and a Lion Dance is no exception. The White Tiger Lion Dance Team started off as a small group of students trying to find a way to represent their church. “Having a football team as a church,...
DEA raids Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and other law enforcement officers raided the home and businesses of a Biloxi city councilman. The Sun Herald reported the home and businesses of Robert Deming III were raided on Thursday, January 26. The agents searched the home on Caroline Lane and an SUV and pickup […]
Pass Christian considering new sports complex
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian city leaders are looking at building a new sports complex, but it’s still in the very early stages of development. The potential project would be located on more than 40-acres of city-owned land near Menge Ave. Alderman Kirk Kimball said a sports...
Gulfport PD holds press conference on retired officer found shot in woods, Saucier man and 7 others arrested in Gonzales
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A retired law enforcement officer found shot near a Gulfport church Thursday afternoon had been reported missing from Vicksburg. And a Saucier man is among those charged in connection with the case. Now investigators in two states are trying to piece together what happened and how...
