Biloxi, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

biloxinewsevents.com

Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi

Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it’s no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery. But aside from the white sand beaches and picturesque views, this coastal city is also home to some of the best southern comfort food in the state. Embrace the full southern Biloxi charm, and enjoy a mouth-watering meal…
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Happening Feb. 3-5: 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Show

The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. WLOX went out with the Open Doors Homeless Coalition and others to find camps and find people. MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. About 50,000 people...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Captain’s Wharf Marina opening spring of 2023 in Gulfport

After years of planning and preparation, Captain Al’s Steak and Seafood is expanding. You’ve probably already noticed some of the work. Coming this spring is Captain’s Wharf Marina, located a stone’s throw away from the Gulfport restaurant. Dock space and boat slips will be available to...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biden Administration has awarded Mississippi Department of Transportation with a $60 million grant to improve Interstate 10 near Diamondhead. It’s part of the Mega Grant Program created by President Biden’s infrastructure law to fund projects that are too large for traditional funding programs.
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
WLOX

Commerce moving to Moss Point

No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

National homeless count vital to those in need

The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. About 50,000 people currently travel through the particular area of I-10 each day, according to MDOT. With the federal grant, MDOT will widen the roadway to six lanes total, including the bridges. New federal law...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Coast’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first medical cannabis dispensary on the Coast is now open. Saturday, customers showed up hours before Coastal Capital Dispensary opened its doors at 9 a.m. To put it simply, business was good. Huge crowds and processing time created a little backlog, but for those waiting...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Guard has located the four overdue boaters, WLOX News learned just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. Officials said Victoria Elizabeth Farr, 42, Richard Allen, 37, Piper Nicole Farr, 12, and...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

3 boaters rescued near Pascagoula, Miss.: U.S. Coast Guard

PASCAGUOLA, Miss. (WKRG) — Three boaters were rescued from a sinking boat near Pascagoula, Miss. Monday morning, according to a release from the United States Coast Guard. USCG said they received a distress alert at around 8:11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 from an “Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon” roughly 11 miles southeast of Pascagoula. USCG […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Self-taught Biloxi students come together to form Lion Dance Team

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Behind every performance is a cast of hard-working performers, and a Lion Dance is no exception. The White Tiger Lion Dance Team started off as a small group of students trying to find a way to represent their church. “Having a football team as a church,...
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

DEA raids Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and other law enforcement officers raided the home and businesses of a Biloxi city councilman. The Sun Herald reported the home and businesses of Robert Deming III were raided on Thursday, January 26. The agents searched the home on Caroline Lane and an SUV and pickup […]
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Pass Christian considering new sports complex

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian city leaders are looking at building a new sports complex, but it’s still in the very early stages of development. The potential project would be located on more than 40-acres of city-owned land near Menge Ave. Alderman Kirk Kimball said a sports...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS

